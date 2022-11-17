  • Home
d'Lite Healthy On The Go xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx

No reviews yet

5502 N 7th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Order Again

Popular Items

d'Breakfast Buzz
California Club
Turkey Club

Bagels & Bialys

Bagel - Asiago Cheese

Bagel - Asiago Cheese

$3.25

Fresh baked daily!

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Baked fresh daily!

Bagel - Everything

Bagel - Everything

$3.25

Fresh baked daily!

Bagel - Plain

Bagel - Plain

$3.25

Fresh baked daily!

Bagel - Sesame Seed

Bagel - Sesame Seed

$3.25

Fresh baked daily!

Bagel - Wheat

Bagel - Wheat

$3.25

Fresh baked daily!

Bialy - Chocolate Chip

Bialy - Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Fresh baked daily! [A bialy is softer and airier than a bagel]

Bialy - Plain

Bialy - Plain

$3.25

Fresh baked daily! [A bialy is softer and airier than a bagel]

Bialy - Sundried Tomato

Bialy - Sundried Tomato

$3.25Out of stock

Fresh baked daily! [A bialy is softer and airier than a bagel]

Bialy - Cheddar Jal

$3.25Out of stock
Croissant - Side

Croissant - Side

$2.50
Toast - Side

Toast - Side

$2.25

One slice of toasted sourdough or wheatberry cut in half!

Breakfast

California Club

California Club

$9.00

Our most popular item! Two fried eggs, bacon, smoked turkey, tomato, avocado, pepper jack, cream cheese & pesto, served on toasted artisan bread!

Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

Two eggs fried hard, bacon, tomato & pesto drizzle, served on a warm croissant!

Breakfast Club

$7.25

Two eggs fried hard, bacon, smoked turkey, tomato & cream cheese, served on a toasted sundried tomato bialy!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Two eggs fried hard & white cheddar, served on a lightly buttered, toasted plain bialy!

AZ Burro

$9.00

Smoked turkey, avocado, two scrambled egg whites, potato, tomato & feta, wrapped in a warm sundried tomato tortilla, with a side of salsa!

Traditional Burrito

Traditional Burrito

$6.50

Two scrambled eggs, mild cheese blend & potato, wrapped in a warm wheat tortilla, with a side of salsa!

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Three scrambled egg whites, swiss, portabello, tomato, black beans, onion & potato, wrapped in a warm sundried tomato tortilla, with a side of salsa!

Low Carb Breakfast

Low Carb Breakfast

$8.00

Hash patty, two eggs fried hard, pepper jack, tomato, avocado & pesto, served on a bed of spring mix greens, with a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle!

Frittata - House

$9.50

Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs! Two eggs, chicken sausage, portabello & swiss cheese baked frittata, topped on litely buttered sourdough toast & hash patty with a spicy chipotle aioli drizzle!

Frittata - Veggie

$9.50

Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs! Two eggs, broccoli, onion & feta cheese baked frittata, topped on litely buttered wheatberry toast & sliced tomato with a pesto drizzle!

Oatmeal Our Way

Oatmeal Our Way

$6.00

Quinoa, banana, seasonal fruit, maple syrup drizzle, granola & choice of steamed milk!

The Vegan Burrito

$8.00

Quinoa, avocado, black beans, portabello, onion & hash patty wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla!

Wiches & Wraps

Turkey Club

$9.50

Smoked turkey, bacon, white chedder, avocado, tomato & lite honey mustard on toasted whole wheat!

Chicken Breast Panini

$9.50

Chicken breast, portabello, feta & tomato with a pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted sourdough!

Signature Tuna

Signature Tuna

$9.00+

Albacore tuna mixed with our signature sauce, white cheddar, feta, onions, celery, dill, tomato, cucumber* & spring mix greens* on wheat! [choice of HOT or COLD] * = does not come on hot

Humanitarian

Humanitarian

$7.75

House made hummus, quinoa, broccoli, tomato, cucumber & pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm sundried tomato tortilla! Chix Supreme - Adds chicken | feta | pesto Veg Supreme - Adds avocado | feta | pesto

Veggie d'Lite

$7.50

Avocado, tomato, spring mix greens, cucumber, pepperoncini & a creamy cucumber spread, wrapped in warm flat bread!

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with a lite spread of mayo on your choice of toasted sourdough or wheat!

Salads

Nuts N' Berries

Nuts N' Berries

$10.00

Spring mix greens, fresh seasonal fruit, goat cheese & candied walnuts, served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette!

Greens & Proteins

Greens & Proteins

$11.50

House made tuna stuffed on a 1/2 avocado, served on a bed of spring mix greens, chicken, bacon, feta & tomato with a side of toasted bagel chips & creamy cucumber blue cheese dressing!

Kitchen Sink

$10.00

Spring mix greens, chilled quinoa, tomato, beets, cucumber, celery, carrot, feta & dried cranberries, with a side of toasted bagel chips & side of balsamic vinaigrette!

Soup & Sides

Broccoli Side

Broccoli Side

$4.25

Chopped broccoli, tomato, onion & feta with a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix greens with tomato & cucumber with a choice of dressing!

Sweet Beets Side

Sweet Beets Side

$4.25

Spring mix greens with roasted beets, goat cheese & dried cranberries with a raspberry vinaigrette drizzle!

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.75

House made hummus topped with feta & a pesto drizzle, served with broccoli, tomato, carrot & cucumber with toasted flat bread!

Hummus Side [3.25oz + fltbrd]

$4.00

A side of our house made hummus, topped with feta & a pesto drizzle with warm flat bread!

Baja Chicken

$4.25+

Baja chicken soup with a side of toasted bagel chips! [sizes | cup or bowl]

Coconut Lentil

Coconut Lentil

$4.25+

Vegan coconut lentil soup with a side of toasted bagel chips! [sizes | cup or bowl]

Portabello Bisque

$4.25+

Portabello bisque soup with a side of toasted bagel chips! [sizes | cup or bowl]

Bowls

Southwest Rice Bowl

Southwest Rice Bowl

$10.50

Steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada & creamy cucumber sauces, topped with fresh cilantro & a side of toasted bagel chips!

d'Veggie Bowl

d'Veggie Bowl

$10.50

Steamed quinoa, portabello bisque & broccoli, topped with a chipotle aioli drizzle, feta & fresh diced tomato & a side of toasted bagel chips!

d'Vegan Bowl

$10.50

Quinoa and broccoli, topped with our coconut lentil soup, finished with fresh celery, carrots & a sriracha drizzle!

Burgers

House Style Burger

$10.00

Our house made black bean & quinoa burger, sliced portabello, tomato & feta with a creamy cucumber sauce & pesto drizzle, served on a toasted artisan ciabatta bun! [available NAKED on a bed of spring mix greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side]

Early Bird Burger

Early Bird Burger

$10.00

Our house made black bean & quinoa burger, fried egg, pepper jack, tomato, spring mix greens & a spicy chipotle aioli drizzle, served on a toasted artisan ciabatta bun! [available NAKED on a bed of spring mix greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side]

Top Notch Burger

$10.00

Our house made black bean & quinoa burger, grilled onion, bacon & swiss with a bbq drizzle, served on a toasted artisan ciabatta bun! [available NAKED on a bed of spring mix greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side]

d'Kiddies

AB & J

AB & J

$3.50

Almond butter & jelly on wheat! [option to add banana slices]

Quesadilla Tri

$4.75

Cheese blend melted on a warm wheat tortilla cut into bite-sized triangles!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

A blend of cheeses melted on toasted wheat!

A' La Carte

Doggie Bag

$2.00

Hash Patty - Side

$2.00

Banana - Whole

$1.25

Fruit - Bowl

$3.50

Egg Whites

$2.50

Eggs Fried

$2.25

Eggs Scrambled

$2.25

Bacon - Side

$2.25Out of stock

Chicken - Side

$2.25

Sausage - Side

$2.25

Tuna - Side

$2.25

Turkey - Side

$2.25

Quinoa Black Bean Burger - Side

$5.00
Toast - Side

Toast - Side

$2.25

One slice of toasted sourdough or wheatberry cut in half!

Flatbread - Side

$2.00

Bagel Chips

$1.00

Salsa - Side

$1.00

Cream Cheese - Side

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli - Side

$1.00

BBQ - Side

$0.75

Pesto - Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard - Side

$0.75

Mayo - Side

$0.75

2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$1.50

3.25 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$3.00

Balsamic Vinagrette - Side

$0.75

Cucumber Blue Cheese - Side

$0.75

Raspberry Vinagrette - Side

$0.75

Cucumber Tzatziki - Side

$0.75

Olive Oil - Side

$0.75

Sriracha - Side

Tapatio - Side

Avocado - Side

$2.25Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+

Our coffee is fair trade & locally roasted! It is a House Dark Blend; it's big, bold, mildly acidic, yet smooth!

Latte

Latte

$3.00+

Espresso shots and choice of steamed milk! [standard is whole milk]

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Can be Wet or Dry! Wet Cappuccino: Espresso shots and choice of steamed milk [small amount] with foam Dry Cappuccino: Espresso shots, no milk, only foam [standard is whole milk]

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

Espresso shots and choice of steamed milk and vanilla syrup! [standard is whole milk]

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.50+

Espresso shots and choice of steamed milk and caramel sauce! [standard is whole milk]

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Espresso shots and choice of steamed milk and chocolate sauce! [standard is whole milk]

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Steamed chai tea and choice of steamed milk! [standard is whole milk]

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.00+

Steamed chai tea and choice of steamed milk with a shot of espresso! [standard is whole milk]

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso shots and hot water!

Espresso Shots - 2

Espresso Shots - 2

$2.50

Espresso shots!

Espresso Shots - 4

Espresso Shots - 4

$3.50

Espresso shots!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Choice of steamed milk and chocolate sauce! [standard is whole milk]

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50+

Steamed spiced apple juice!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Our coffee is fair trade & locally roasted! It is a House Dark Blend; it's big, bold, mildly acidic, yet smooth and served over ice!

Iced Nitro Toddy

Iced Nitro Toddy

$4.25+

Cold brewed espresso! Highly caffeinated, smooth & creamy with low acidity and served over ice!

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Espresso shots and milk over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Espresso shots and milk with vanilla syrup over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Espresso shots and milk with caramel sauce over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Espresso shots and milk with chocolate sauce over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai tea and milk over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Chai tea and milk with an espresso shot over ice! [standard is whole milk]

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shots and water over ice!

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Choice of milk and chocolate sauce! [whole milk is standard]

Iced Tea

Iced Tea Black

Iced Tea Black

$2.25+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened, served over ice!

Iced Tea - Green

Iced Tea - Green

$2.25+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened, served over ice!

Iced Tea - Cactus

Iced Tea - Cactus

$2.25+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened, served over ice!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea - Black

Hot Tea - Black

$2.00+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened!

Hot Tea - Green

Hot Tea - Green

$2.00+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened!

Hot Tea - Cactus

Hot Tea - Cactus

$2.00+

Our tea is freshly brewed and unsweetened!

Shakes & Smoothies

d'Breakfast Buzz

d'Breakfast Buzz

$5.75+

Our Trademarked Signature Drink! Vitamins, chocolate whey protein, espresso shots, nonfat milk, banana & peanut butter, blended with ice!

d'Vegan Buzz

d'Vegan Buzz

$6.25+

Same as our Trademarked Signature Drink, but it's Vegan! Vitamins, chocolate vegan protein, espresso shots, vegan milk, banana & peanut butter, blended with ice!

House

House

$5.25+

Strawberry & banana, blended with ice! Add vegan plant protein for a boost!

Seasonal

Seasonal

$5.25+

Peach, pear, apricot & banana, blended with ice! Add vegan plant protein for a boost!

Four Berry

Four Berry

$5.25+

Black-blue-rasp-straw-berries & banana blended with ice! Add vegan plant protein for a boost!

Orange Glorious

Orange Glorious

$4.25+

Orange juice, splash of cream & banana, blended with ice! Add vegan plant protein for a boost!

Green Lemonade Smoothie

Green Lemonade Smoothie

$6.50

Kale, banana, pineapple, mango, garlic, ginger, lemon & cilantro, blended with ice! Add vegan plant protein for a boost!

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$4.50+

Chocolate whey protein, nonfat milk, banana & chocolate syrup, blended with ice!

Juice & Water

Cold Pressed Juice - Detox

Cold Pressed Juice - Detox

$4.75+

Supercharge your day with cold pressed juice! Pineapple, apple, spinach, kale!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75+

Lemonade over ice!

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange juice .. yum! [served without ice]

Martinellis Apple Juice

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.75

Martinellis apple juice!

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Sparkling water, choice of syrup flavor, with a splash of cream over ice!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

d'Lite Bottled Water!

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled sparkling water!

Large Water

$1.00

32oz of filtered tap water over ice!

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

[dee'lite] adj: it's a way of life! We provide a healthy alternative to 'fast food' without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on - the - go. We offer organic and all natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available. We choose to reduce impact on the environment by recycling and using earth friendly products.

Location

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Directions

Main pic

