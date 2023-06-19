D Bar Central Park Central Park

A map showing the location of D Bar Central Park Central ParkView gallery

Beverages

Coffee, Tea & More

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Single cup of fresh brewed Huckleberry Roasters coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee brewed with Huckleberry Roaster Coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.00

2 Shots of Espresso & Hot Water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

Latte

Latte

$5.00

2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

2 Shots of Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$5.00

2 Shots of Espresso with equal parts Steamed Milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with a dollop of Steamed Milk Foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

D Bar's famous Hot Chocolate made with real Guittard Drinking Chocolate

Bhakti Chai Latte

Bhakti Chai Latte

$5.50

Bhakti Spiced Chai and Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

We proudly serve loose leaf tea from Spirit Tea

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Vanilla Bean Lemonade

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00
Milk

Milk

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Grab n Go

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Pesto on Housemade Focaccia Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Herbed Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds and Dried Cranberries, Tomato and Butterleaf Lettuce on a D Bar Butter Croissant

Ham & Brie

Ham & Brie

$9.00

Black Forest Ham, European Butter and Presidente Brie on a Marzyck's Baguette

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$5.00

Orzo Pasta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Greek Feta with Fresh Herbs tossed in a Champagne Citrus Vin

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Sea Salt

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Sea Salt

$3.00
Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Buttermilk & Chive

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Buttermilk & Chive

$3.00

Pastry Case

Breakfast Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Our fluffy Cinnamon Rolls made with Organic Saigon Cinnamon and topped with Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting, & Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00

Cinnamon Swirled dough baked in Pecan Caramel Glaze

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Almond Cream and Sliced Almonds.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Golden Croissant filled with Dark Chocolate, Drizzled with Chocolate and topped with Cocoa Nibs

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Tillamook Cheddar and Black Forest Ham

Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$5.00

Flaky Pastry with Cream Cheese Filling with Seasonal Fruit topping

Cruffin | Lemon Blueberry

Cruffin | Lemon Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Croissant Muffin filled with Piña Colada Pastry Cream topped with Toasted Coconut

Bomboloni | Raspberry

Bomboloni | Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar coated Italian Donut filled with Raspberry Jam

Kolache | Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese

Kolache | Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage & Cheddar Cheese

GF Banana Muffin

GF Banana Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin topped with Sugar Crumble

Pop Tart | Strawberry Rhubarb

Pop Tart | Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Tart Dough, Strawberry Rhubarb Jam Filling topped with Strawberry Frosting ** Contains Nuts **

Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Three layer Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate Frosting

Slice Funfetti Cake

Slice Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Three layer Funfetti Vanilla cake with American Buttercream

Cookies & Bars

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$3.00

Our selection of Fresh Baked Cookies. *Flavors and selection may vary by day*

"French Cowboy" Cookie

"French Cowboy" Cookie

$3.50

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Pecan, Dulcey Chocolate & Maldon Sea Salt

Strawberries & Cream Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Baked Cookie made with Valhrona Fraise Inspiration Chocolate

Old School Sugar Cookie | Vanilla

$3.75Out of stock

Large Frosted Sugar Cookie with Vanilla American Buttercream *Frosting color may vary

Old School Sugar Cookie | "Fruit Pizza"

Old School Sugar Cookie | "Fruit Pizza"

$3.75Out of stock

Large Frosted Sugar Cookie with Cream Cheese Frosting and Fresh Fruit *Frosting color may vary

Sugar Cookie Bar

Sugar Cookie Bar

$3.75

Tender Buttery Shortbread with American Buttercream and Sprinkles **decor may vary seasonally **

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50Out of stock

Chewy Coconut Drop Cookie partially dipped in Chocolate

Cupcakes

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Funfetti Cupcake with American Buttercream

Hostess Cupcake

Hostess Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock
Neopolitan Cupcake

Neopolitan Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake with Strawberry Buttercream and Chocolate Sauce... with a Cherry on Top!

PB&J Cupcake

PB&J Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake with Peanut Butter Buttercream and Grape Jelly

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake with Salted Caramel Buttercream and Caramel Drizzle

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake with Strawberry Buttercream

GF Cupcake

GF Cupcake

$4.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Brownies

Cosmic Brownie

Cosmic Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie topped with Madagascar Chocolate Frosting and Rainbow Micro Drops

GF Brownie

$4.50

gluten free chocolate brownie with Madagascar chocolate frosting and rainbow micro drops

Pride Brownie

$7.00

Cheesecakes

Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Graham Cracker Crust with Cheesecake filling and Manadarin Puree topped with Orange Chantilly, White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls & "Cuties"

Tarts

Key Lime Tarts

Key Lime Tarts

$7.00Out of stock

Graham Cracker Shell, Key Lime Curd, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Chantilly with Fresh Mint

Cake Pops

Mini Chocolate Cake Pop

Mini Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Frosting *Decor may vary*

Mini Funfetti Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Funfetti Cake and Vanilla Buttercream *Decor may vary*

Mini Lemon Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Cake and Lemon Buttercream *Decor may vary*

Mini Strawberry Cake Pop

$3.75

Strawberry Cake and Strawberry Buttercream *Decor may vary*

Mini Raspberry Almond Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Stuff in Jars

Banana Puddn'

Banana Puddn'

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafers and Caramelized Bananas

Macs, Bon Bons & More

Handmade Chocolate from renowned American chocolatier Norman Love
French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Classic French Meringue based Cookie Sandwich *Flavors may vary by season*

5 piece French Macaron Box

5 piece French Macaron Box

$13.00

5 piece of Assorted French Macarons *Flavor assortment may vary by day*

6 piece French Macaron Box

$15.00Out of stock

6 piece of Assorted French Macarons *Flavor assortment may vary by day*

Norman Love Handmade Chocolate (Bon Bon)

Norman Love Handmade Chocolate (Bon Bon)

$2.75

Handmade chocolate made by renowned American chocolatier Norman Love

4 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box

$11.00Out of stock
5 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box

5 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box

$14.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$7.50

Classic Vanilla Custard with Sugar Bruleed to order topped with Fresh Berries

Strawberry Cream Puff

Strawberry Cream Puff

$4.50

Cream Puff with Strawberry Jam and Chantilly

Cherry Crumble

$5.00Out of stock

From the Kitchen

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Choice of Bacon or Veggie with a side of Charred Tomatilla Salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avo Mash, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, on our Housemade SourdoughBread topped with "Super Crunchies"

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Fresh Banana on Sourdough Bread with Bjorn's Colorado Honey and Coconut Honey Roasted Almonds

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Parm, Lemon Vin

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

San Marzano Tomato Soup, Cracked Pepper, EVOO

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, White Cheddar & Havarti

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

D Bar's famous 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Tomato Soup

B.A.C.T.

B.A.C.T.

$9.00

Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo

Pizza Salad Sandwich

Pizza Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Flatbread Pizza, Pesto, Mozzarella, Simple Salad, Goat Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.00

4 Cheese "Mac" Sauce, Bacon, Cheez-It & Panko Crumble

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Toasted Sourdough with Saltred European Butter, Caramelized Sugar, Saigon Cinnamon

Toast and Jam

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Toasted Sourdough Toast with choice of Apricot, Raspberry Currant or Strawberry Jam

Crue Fries

Crue Fries

$11.00

Parm Fries, "Mac" sauce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, Chives

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fries tossed in Grated Parm

Retail

Merchandise

Tumbler

$30.00

Insulated D Bar Tumbler

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
