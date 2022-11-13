A map showing the location of Del Mar College | Windward Location 4101 Old Brownsville RoadView gallery

Del Mar College | Windward Location 4101 Old Brownsville Road

review star

No reviews yet

4101 Old Brownsville Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Order Again

Drinks🥤

Milk🍶

$1.25

Drinks

$1.59

Fountain drinks, tea, etc

Bottled Sodas.

$2.00

20 oz. Bottled Drink

Energy Drinks

$2.99

Kickstart, Bang

Bottled Juice

$2.39

Assorted Juices

Naked Drinks

$3.89

Assorted Naked Drinks

Starbucks Frapp

$2.99

13.7 oz. Bottle

Fountain Drink 16 oz.

$1.39

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Fountain Drink 24 oz.

$1.89

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Fountain Drink 32 oz.

$2.29

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Bottled Water 16 oz.

$1.50

1 Liter Life Water

$3.25

1 Liter AquaFina

$3.00

Cup of Ice Water💦

$0.25

Any size Fountain Cup (no personal cups)

Vita Ice

$2.00

12 oz Coffee ☕

$2.25

20 oz Coffee ☕

$2.75

16 oz Coffee ☕

$2.50

Gatorade

$1.99

Gator Sport

$2.99

Espresso Shot

$0.50

Life Water 24oz

$2.50

Snacks🍫

Candy🍫

$1.25

Chips/Munchies/Cheez Its

$1.25

Cookies🍪

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$0.99

Gold Fish/Gardettos

$1.25

KING Size Candy

$2.29Out of stock

Mrs. Freshly's

$1.25

Nutri-Grain Bar

$0.99

Otis Cookies

$1.00

Otis Muffins

$1.89

Peanuts/Trail Mix/Animal Crackers

$0.99

Pie/Cake🍰

$2.25

Pudding Cups

$1.89

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.09

Whole Fruit🍎🍌🍊

$0.75

Yogurt Parfait

$2.29

Breakfast 🥞 🍳

Bacon🥓

$0.50

Strips of Bacon

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$1.89

Toasted bagel, cream cheese

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

Barbacoa, tortilla

Beans

$1.50

Refried Beans

Biscuit

$0.96

Carne Guisada Scoop

$1.50

1 oz.

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.49

Carne guisada, tortilla

Cereal

$1.99

Choice of cereal

Del Mar Viking

$2.89

Egg and cheese, choice of protein

Egg 🍳

$0.89

English Muffin

$0.96

English Muffin Toasted

Hashbrown Patty

$0.95

Hashbrown

Kolache Lg

$2.59

Pig in a blanket, Sausage

Omelet W/toast

$2.89

Two eggs with cheese

Potatoes

$0.99

Homestyle Diced Potatoes

Sausage Patty

$0.99

Cooked Sausage

Breakfast Taco 🌮

$2.05

Two item taco

Toast

$0.75

Toaster🍞

$3.29

Egg and cheese on Texas toast, choice of protein

Tortilla

$0.40

Flour or Corn

Whole Fruit

$0.75

Kolache Sm

$1.89

Barbacoa Scoop

$1.50

Mixed Egg

$0.99

Shred Cheese

$0.50

Oar Meal 🍚

$1.50

Pancakes

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4101 Old Brownsville Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

