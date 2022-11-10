Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delirama - Berkeley 1746 Solano Avenue

1746 Solano Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

House P.O.G Cream

Coffee

Espresso

$2.65+

Shot of espresso. Served hot.

Latte

$4.35

Double shot of espresso with your choice of whole or oat milk. Served hot or iced. Comes with two shots.

The Cappy

$4.25

A classic cappuccino with a flare of Delirama. Served hot with your choice of whole or oat milk. Comes with two shots.

Drip Coffee Hot

$2.65

Mr. Espresso coffee locally roasted in Oakland. Can be served hot or iced.

Chef Coffee

$4.90

Coca-Cola with a double shot of espresso served over ice. Guaranteed to get you caffenated!

Iced Tea

$3.50

Alcoholic Drinks

Peanut Butter Cup Porter

$9.00Out of stock

Chronic Amber Ale

$5.65Out of stock

Maui POG Seltzer

$4.25

Montucky Lager

$3.25Out of stock

Maui Bikini Blonde

$5.00

Free Kittens Lager

$7.00

Trubble Bubbles Seltzer

$7.00

Double Tap IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Propaganda Pilsner

$8.00

Modelo

$5.00

Anchor Steam Bottle

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Heinken

$5.00

Miller High Life Can

$4.00

Yuzu Seltzer

$4.50

Peroni

$6.00

Oakland United

$8.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

House P.O.G Cream

$4.00

Pineapple, orange, and guava juice mixed with milk. Goes great with pastrami.

Coca-Cola Can

$2.65

Diet Coca-Cola Can

$2.65

A can of coca-cola.

O.J

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.65

Topo Chico

$3.99

A&W Root Beer

$2.65Out of stock

Coke Cherry

$2.65Out of stock

Sprite

$2.65Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.65

Apple Juice

$3.85

Jarritos Mandarian

$4.25

IBC ROOT BEER

$3.45

San Pelligrino Limonata

$3.80

San Pelligrino Arranciata

$3.80

La Croix Panplemousse

$1.70

La Croix Lime

$1.70Out of stock

La Croix Lemon

$1.40Out of stock

Jelly Belly Pear Water

$3.00

STAFF ONLY SODA

$1.00

La Croix Apricot

$1.40

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.40

San Pel

$2.75

Jelly Belly Grapefruit

$2.50
Restaurant info

The owners of Pyro's Pastrami bring you their east meets west Deli concept, "Delirama". Come enjoy our house made delights such as our famous pastrami sandwiches; NY style pastrami pizza pies; hand rolled n' boiled bagels, and crisp cool salads. Don't forget to grab our scratch made all natural bright celery soda to go perfectly with your pastrami. We also showcase handmade espresso drinks using local legend Mr. Espresso! In the mood for a cold brewsky? We have 3 local beers on tap as well as cool cans ready to take home. Thank you for making us your neighborhood deli!

Location

1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707

Directions

