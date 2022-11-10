Delirama - Berkeley 1746 Solano Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The owners of Pyro's Pastrami bring you their east meets west Deli concept, "Delirama". Come enjoy our house made delights such as our famous pastrami sandwiches; NY style pastrami pizza pies; hand rolled n' boiled bagels, and crisp cool salads. Don't forget to grab our scratch made all natural bright celery soda to go perfectly with your pastrami. We also showcase handmade espresso drinks using local legend Mr. Espresso! In the mood for a cold brewsky? We have 3 local beers on tap as well as cool cans ready to take home. Thank you for making us your neighborhood deli!
Location
1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707
Gallery
