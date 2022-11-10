Delirama - Berkeley 1746 Solano Avenue

Restaurant info

The owners of Pyro's Pastrami bring you their east meets west Deli concept, "Delirama". Come enjoy our house made delights such as our famous pastrami sandwiches; NY style pastrami pizza pies; hand rolled n' boiled bagels, and crisp cool salads. Don't forget to grab our scratch made all natural bright celery soda to go perfectly with your pastrami. We also showcase handmade espresso drinks using local legend Mr. Espresso! In the mood for a cold brewsky? We have 3 local beers on tap as well as cool cans ready to take home. Thank you for making us your neighborhood deli!