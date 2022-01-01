Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
6,783 Reviews
$$
1853 Solano Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94707
Stuffed Pizza
Small Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Small Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Stuffed Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Small Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Stuffed Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Medium Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Stuffed Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Medium Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Stuffed Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Medium Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Stuffed Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Large Stuffed BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed BBQ
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Large Stuffed Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Stuffed Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Stuffed Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Large Stuffed Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Stuffed Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Stuffed Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Thin Pizza
Small Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Small Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Small Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Small Thin Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Small Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Small Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Small Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Small Thin Pizza Blanca Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Small Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Small Thin Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Medium Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Medium Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Medium Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Medium Thin Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Medium Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Medium Thin Italian Tomato Thin
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Medium Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Medium Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Medium Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Thin Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Large Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
Large Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
Large Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
Large Thin Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Large Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
Large Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
Large Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
Large Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
Large Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Large Thin Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
XL Thin BYO
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
XL Thin Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
XL Thin Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
XL Thin Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
XL Thin Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
XL Thin Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella on a wheat crust
XL Thin Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
XL Thin Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
XL Thin Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
XL Thin Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
XL Thin Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese (pizza in photo may not be the current special)
Gluten-Free Pizza
Gluten BYO Pizza
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
GF Barbecue Chicken
Free range chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, sweet-smoky barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (Served with Zachary's Pizza Sauce)
GF Carne
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, chopped bacon and mozzarella
GF Chicken Special
Free range chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella with our fresh basil, garlic, tomato sauce
GF Good Health
Free range chicken breast, chopped fresh spinach, reduced fat mozzarella
GF Italian Tomato
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with diced Roma tomatoes, chopped fresh spinach and mozzarella
GF Mediterranean
Red bell pepper, green olives, artichoke hearts, feta and Monterey Jack cheese Note: Ingredients pre-mixed. Vegan option is not available.
GF Pizza Blanca
A thin style pizza brushed with a fresh garlic, herb and olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and ricotta de latte cheeses, garnished with fresh lemon
GF Zacharys Special
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
GF Weekly Special
Eggplant Special: Roasted eggplant marinated in our house-made pesto with mozzarella cheese
GF Chorizo
Mexican chorizo sausage, fire roasted diced green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese
Shared / Entree
Caesar Salad Entree
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Spring Salad Entree
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Garden Salad Entree
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Spinach Salad Entree
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Arugula Entree
Arugula, Fuji apples, fennel, champagne vinaigrette, and shaved parmesan.
Single
Single Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Single Spring Salad
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Single Garden Salad
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Single Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Single Arugula Salad
Party Salads (Take Out Only)
Party Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Party Spring
Mixed spring greens, red grapes, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and tossed with shallot vinaigrette.
Party Garden
Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and tomatoes.
Party Spinach
Baby spinach, feta cheese, croutons, red onion, and tomatoes (bacon optional).
Starters
Sides
3oz Ranch
3oz Ranch
3oz Caesar
3oz Caesar
3oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
3oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
3oz Mustard French
3oz Mustard French
3 Anchovies
DRINKS ON TO GO ORDER
N/A Beverage
Coke
Fountain drink
Diet Coke
Fountain drink
Sprite
Fountain drink
Dr. Pepper
Fountain drink
Lemonade
Fountain drink
River City Root Beer
Black Cherry
Creme Soda
Ginger Ale
Kid's Soda
Fountain drink (no refills)
Iced Tea
Fountain drink
Arnold Palmer
Fountain drink
Moroccan Mint Tea
Boylan's Seltzer
Bottled/canned
Limonata
Bottled/canned
Aranciata ROSSA
Apple Juice
Bottled/canned
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley, CA 94707