Kamado Sushi
No reviews yet
1400 Shattuck Avenue
store 1
Berkeley, CA 94709
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Hamachi curudo$15.15
japanese onsui hamachi, grapefruit, jalapeno, cilantro & grapefruit- mustard vinaigrette sauce. (GF)
- Seven spicy tuna$18.15
seared tuna with Japanese seven spice and Japanese slaw sauce with thin sliced cabbage
- Grilled miso glazed black cod AP$16.15
marinated forty hours in saikyo miso sauce & served with white truffle oil.
- Kaki fry$9.15
5PC deep fried oyster.
- Shishito peppers$8.65
roasted peppers with lemon, olive oil and kosher salt.
- Shishamo Tempura$17.15
deep-fried smelt (5pc) serve with green tea power(matcha) salt.
- Croquette$6.40
Potato cakes coated with panko and deep fried.
- Kara-age$9.40
Japanese deep fried marinated chicken.
- Grilled Hamachi kama AP$21.15Out of stock
Grilled yellowtail collar part with ponzu sauce.
- Hiya Yakko Tofu$6.90
Japanese chilled tofu with ponzu sauce.
- Agedashi Tofu$8.40
Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce, scallion, ginger, dry bonito.
- Gyoza$8.90
Homemade Japanese dumpling. Ingredient: ground pork and vegetables.
- Organic edamame$7.15
boiled or grilled young soy bean with kosher salt.
- Kalbi AP$14.15
Korean style BBQ short ribs
- Ankimo AP$19.15
Steamed monk-fish liver pate
- Tempura AP$13.15
Tempura vegetables, shrimp or combination
- Natsu Miso$7.90
grilled Japanese eggplant with sweet white saikyo miso sauce
- Tempura Calamari Legs$12.40
Deep fried calamari legs with katsu sauce.
- Tempura Calamari Rings$12.40
Deep fried calamari sliced body with katsu sauce.
- Ika yaki$21.15
grilled squid with ponzu sauce & 7 spice mayo
- Tsukemono$7.40
assorted Japanese pickles
- Goma-ae$6.40
spinach with sesame sauce
- Organic miso soup$3.90
akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup
- Clam miso soup$7.90
manila clam, dashi, miso & tofu
- Kinoko miso soup$6.90
assorted mushroom miso soup
House Specialties
Sushi or Sashimi
- Aji$11.65
Horse mackerel.
- amaebi$13.65
sweet raw shrimp
- anago$10.40
salt water eel with sansho
- Ankimo sushi$11.15
Steamed monk-fish liver pate
- Ao Ebi$14.65
Raw Blue sweet shrimp from New Caledonia. Slimier taste Amaebi.
- Ayu$13.15
Sweet fish. The flaky meat and aroma. spring and early summer seasonal fish.
- Chu-toro$20.15Out of stock
Medium fatty blue fin tuna.
- ebi$6.65
steamed striped prawn
- Fresh Wasabi$8.15
- Gindara$11.50
Black Cod it is always supremely fresh, rich and buttery in flavor yet to the bite.
- Goma saba$12.65
Seasonal fresh Spotted chub mackerel. Less fish flavor and more creamy than regular mackerel.
- hamachi$9.65
yellowtail
- Hamo$11.15Out of stock
Pike conger eel. Boiled hamo is an elegant fish with no strong taste.
- Hirame$8.90
Halibut cured with konbu (Kelp)
- Hon-maguro$13.15
Blue fin tuna loin part.
- Hotaru ika$8.40Out of stock
Spring seasonal fish ,Firefly squid from Japan.
- hotate$11.15
Hokkaido scallop
- Hoya$17.15Out of stock
sea pineapple (sea squirt)
- Ika$8.15
squid
- ikura$10.65
sea salt & tamari soy sauce cured salmon caviar
- inari$5.40
deep fried tofu bag
- Isaki$12.65
Grunt Isaki is another nice summertime white meat fish. The flavor is delicate, fatty and sweet.
- Iwana$11.65Out of stock
Artic char ( Alaska) fatty and savory, texture is similar to salmon sushi but with a more delicate and creamier mouthfeel
- Iwashi$10.65Out of stock
Light vinegar-pickled Japaneses Sardine
- Kamasu$13.15
sweet, soft and juicy, highly fat content.
- Kanpachi$12.65Out of stock
Amberjack
- katsuo$9.15
seared bonito
- Kazunoko$9.40Out of stock
It’s herring roe that’s marinated in dashi soy sauce seasoning.
- kinmedai$9.65Out of stock
Alfonsino, Creamy flavored fish
- Kisu$7.90Out of stock
Japanese Whiting.
- Kohada$11.65Out of stock
Gizzard shad, from Japan
- maguro$9.65
AAA grade big eye tuna
- Mentaiko$6.40
marinated pollock roe
- O-toro$25.15
Fatty blue-fin tuna belly
- saba$7.65
Salt and rice wine vinegar cured mackerel.
- Sagoshi$10.65Out of stock
Spanish mackerel from Japan. soft and sweet flavor.
- sake$9.40
king salmon cured w/konbu
- Sanma$12.15Out of stock
Pacific saury. fatty and intensify the flavor of the fall seasonal fish.
- Sayori$12.15
Half beak's clean, delicate taste and intoxicating aroma.
- Shima aji$13.15Out of stock
Striped Jack
- Shirauo$9.15Out of stock
Japanese Ice fish. Winter seasonal fish.
- shiro maguro$8.25
albacore
- Sushi rice$4.15
- Suzuki$7.90Out of stock
Striped bass
- Tachiuo$11.15Out of stock
Cutlass fish from Japan
- Tai$12.65Out of stock
Sea bream, Japan.
- Takabe$12.15Out of stock
Takabe (Yellowstriped Butterfish) This premium fish is an iconic summer fish.
- tako$8.40
steamed octopus
- tamago$5.90
homemade egg omelet w/ dashi stock
- tobiko$6.90
flying fish caviar
- Tobiuo$10.40Out of stock
Flying fish.
- Torigai$9.65Out of stock
Cockle clam (Boild)
- Umi-masu$11.15
Ocean trout from Scotland. Similar to salmon, but more sweeter and creamy taste.
- unagi$9.15
fresh water eel with sansho
- Uni (Hokkaido, Japan)$25.15
Sea urchin from Hokkaido, Japan
- Uni (Santa Barbara, CA)$19.15Out of stock
sea urchin from Santa Barbara CA.
Salads
Maki (Roll sushi)
- Alaska Roll$13.15
Salmon and avocado(GF)
- Avo tuna Roll$13.40
Tuna with Avocados Roll(GF)
- Baked spicy scallop roll$13.15
Japanese mayo with seven spice, tobiko & avocado(GF)
- Battera sushi$20.15
Osaka style box pressed mackerel or salmon or half and half with white kelp 6pc,(GF)
- California roll$13.75
Steamed real snow crab, avocado & cucumber(GF)
- Crunch roll$19.40
Eel, avocado, aonori powder, tempura flakes, spicy crab & shrimp
- Cucumber Tuna roll (GF)$13.40
tuna with cucumber roll
- Dragon roll$19.15
Eel, avocado & shrimp tempura
- Futomaki$14.90
Shrimp, eel, kanpyo, shiitake, tobiko, cucumber, gobo, oshinko & tamago
- Kaisen futomaki$17.40
Tuna, salmon, ikura, albacore tuna & two more chefs’ choice(GF)
- Negi hama roll$10.65
Hamachi &, green onions(GF)
- Negi toro roll$12.15
toro ,green onion(GF)
- Rainbow roll$19.15
Steamed snow crab mix with Japanese mayo, avocado, cucumber, & five assorted fish on top.(GF)
- Rice roll$4.65
Only sushi rice and seaweed roll.(GF)
- rock & roll$12.65
unagi and avocado
- saba gari roll$13.40
mackerel, sushi ginger & green onion(GF)
- Sake Maki$8.90
Salmon Roll(GF)
- Salmon skin roll$10.90
Gobo, green onion, oshinko, bonito flakes, cucumber & shiso(GF)
- Shrimp tempura roll$13.90
Shrimp, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime
- Spicy scallop roll$13.90
Japanese mayo with seven spice powder, tobiko, avocado, green onion and sesame oil.(GF)
- Spicy tuna roll$13.40
Cucumber, shiso, Japanese seven spice with spicy sauce(GF)
- Spider roll$15.40
Soft shell crab, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime
- Tekka Maki$9.40
Tuna Roll(GF)
- Veggie rolls$6.15
Choice of cucumber, natto,w/green onion, shitake, asparagus, spinach, avocado, ume/cucumber, ume/shiso or pickled daikon(GF)
Dinner from sushi bar
- Sushi Dinner (8 pieces)$26.75
AAA grade big eye tuna, yellowtail , albacore, king salmon & four chef’s choices items w/ miso soup
- Sashimi Dinner(10 pieces)$31.75
Two AAA grade big eye tuna, two yellowtail, two albacore, two salmon & two more chef’s choices from seasonal items w/fresh wasabi, miso soup & rice
- Chirashi special(D)$28.25
selected seafood over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, yamagobo ,two maguro, one sake, hamachi, albacore, hotate and four chefs’ choices, over sushi rice & miso soup
- Tekka don(D)$29.25
tuna over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice w/miso soup.
- Sake oyako don(D)$28.25
salmon over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice, ikura w/miso soup
- Veggie sushi Dinner$16.25
veggie roll plus 5 pcs veggie sushi w/ miso soup
Dinner from Kitchen
- Teriyaki Dinner$21.25
Chicken, Salmon, or Ribeye Steak and salad, miso soup & rice
- Kalbi Dinner$26.25
Korean style BBQ short ribs, salad, miso soup & rice
- Uanazu Dinner$27.25
grilled unagi with pickled daikon, miso soup & rice
- Tonkatsu(D)$26.25
deep fried pork served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
- Chicken katsu(D)$22.75
deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
- Yaki soba(D)$18.75
pan-fried soba noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables
- Yaki udon(D)$18.75
pan-fried udon noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables.
- Saba shioyaki(D)$25.75
grilled mackerel w/ kosher salt and grated radish
- Miso glazed black cod(D)$32.25
Truffle dashi, kabocha squash, edamame, clear noodles and toasted nori.
- Add bowl of rice$3.00
- Brown rice$3.75
Soups
Tempura (Dinner)
Beverages
Refreshing & Crisp Sake
- Draft sake(720ml)$49.00
Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, aged for a month in cold, refined freshness. 720ml
- Kakuyahime(500ml)$25.00
Junmai – light, smooth with sweet, slightly tart aromas. 500ml
- Karatamba 1,8L$85.00
Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 1.8L
- Karatamba 300 ml$15.00
Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 300ml
- Namacho(300ml)$17.00
Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, fresh, bright & easy. 300ml
- Sho Chiku Bai(1.8L)$55.00
Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L
- Sho Chiku Bai(300ml)$11.00
Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L
- Sho une 1.8 L$115.00
Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear. 1.8L
- Sho une 300ml$25.00
Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear.
- Suijin 1.8 L$110.00
Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice
- Suijin(300ml)$21.00
Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice
Fruity & Dynamic Sake
- Choya Classic Plum (750ml)$34.00
Deep, ripe fruity notes, balanced with natural tartness of Ume. The original Umashu from Japan. 750ml
- Kubota(300ml)$32.00
Junmai Daiginjo - smooth and clean texture and crisp flavor lead into a comfortably long finish
- Kubota(720ml)$75.00
Junmai Daiginjo - smooth and clean texture and crisp flavor lead into a comfortably long finish
Unfiltered & Cloudy Ske
- Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(1.5L)$45.00
Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting. 1.5L
- Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(375ml)$13.00
Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting.
- Snow beauty$34.00
Nigori - sweet, silky, with mellow notes of steamed rice. 720ml
- Sayuri$34.00
Nigori – brewed using Rokko mountain spring water. Refreshing aroma and natural sweetness. 720ml
Wine
- Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 750ml$37.00
Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 750ml
- Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 250ml CAN$13.00
Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 250ml CAN
- Hikaru a red chilled red wine 750ml$39.00
A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 750ml
- Hikaru a red chilled red wine 250ml CAN$14.00
A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 250ml CAN
- Hikaru Sparkling rose 250ml CAN$13.00
aromas of strawberries and orange zest intermingle with minerally. 25ml CAN
- Sauvignon Blanc R-Collection$39.00
crisp acidity, smooth mineral finish.
Beer
- Kawaba Sunrise Ale$11.00
A beautiful amber ale with a strong floral aroma and caramel hop color. This ale is appetizing, with a slight bitter entry and a sweet round aftertaste. A crisp, elegant ale which is less bitter than other ales.
- Kawaba Snow Weizen$11.00
A refreshing and smooth wheat beer. Starts with a soft subtle entry on the palate and develops into a round full-bodied weizen with a sweet, slightly citrus finish.
- Asahi 22oz$7.00
- Asahi 12oz$4.00
- kirin ichiban 22oz$7.00
- Kirin ichiban 12oz$4.00
- Sapporo Light$4.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
510-540-5000 Kamadoberkeley@gmail.com
1400 Shattuck Avenue, store 1, Berkeley, CA 94709