Pizza

Denver's Pizza and Brews

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Broadway

Fortville, IN 46040

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Cheese Pizza
Cheese & Pepperoni

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.50

6 wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, tangy BBQ, cajun seasoning, or sweet siracha sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Large Order Chicken Wings

Large Order Chicken Wings

$18.50

10 chicken wings tossed with your choice of of buffalo, tangy BBQ or cajun seasoning. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces, ranch or blue cheese.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

6 breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, dusted with a parmesan romano cheese, served with your choice of cheese or marinara dipping sauce

Large Order Breadsticks

Large Order Breadsticks

$12.00

12 breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, dusted with parmesan romano cheese, served with your choice of two dipping sauces, cheese or marinara.

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$9.75

A pile of crispy potato wedges topped with the highest quality cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, crispy bacon and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Flatbread

Flatbread- Denver Lee

$13.50

The classic Denver Lee on a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Charlie

$13.50

All the meat lover's favorite toppings on a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Our house seasoned white sauce, ground steak, green pepper and red onion on a thin and crispy flatbread. Only at Denver's!

Flatbread- Chicken BBQ

$11.50

Tangy BBQ sauce, diced chicken and red onion on our thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

All the flavors of our Bacon Cheeseburger pizza on a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Creamy ranch sauce, diced chicken, crispy bacon, fresh green pepper and sweet onion on a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Hawaiian

$11.50

Aloha! Tangy BBQ sauce, seasoned ham and sweet pineapple on a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Fortvillain

$11.50

Olive oil, garlic, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, gorgonzola, goat & romano cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes and mushrooms topped with oregano on a thin and crispy flatbread. A Denver's Garage Original!

Flatbread- Margherita

$11.50

Fresh and flavorful! Olive Oil, Grande mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced roma tomatoes & fresh basil atop a thin and crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Veggie

$11.50

Piled high fresh black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, sweet onion & fresh sliced tomatoes on a thin a crispy flatbread.

Flatbread- Buffalo Chicken

Flatbread- Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Bold and tasty! House seasoned chicken and sauce atop a thin and crispy flatbread. A combo unique to Denver's!

Flatbread- Garlic

$8.50

Our delicious pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.

Flatbread- BBQ

$8.50

Our delicious pizza dough brushed with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with out mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.

Flatbread- Traditional

$8.50

Our traditional pizza sauce on a thin and crispy flatbread topped with our Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Octoberfest

$13.50

Pizza

Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.95

This pizza will satisfy your cheeseburger and pizza craving alike! Crispy bacon, ground beef, sweet onion and dill pickles drizzled with yellow mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Bold and tasty! House seasoned chicken and sauce, a combo unique to Denver's!

Charlie

$24.95

A meat lover's dream! Piled high crispy bacon, ground beef, seasoned ham, thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.

Cheese & Pepperoni

$16.95

Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and thick-cut pepperoni.

Cheese & Sausage

$16.95

Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and pork sausage.

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.

Cheese, Pepperoni & Sausage

$18.95

Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend, thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Creamy ranch sauce, diced chicken, crispy bacon, fresh green pepper and sweet onion.

Chicken BBQ

$20.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, diced chicken, and red onion.

Denver Lee

Denver Lee

$24.95

A classic! Fresh sweet onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives with thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.

Fortvillain

Fortvillain

$20.95

Olive oil, garlic, Grande mozzarella/provolone cheese blend, gorgonzola, goat & romano cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes and mushrooms topped with oregano. A Denver's Garage original!

Hawaiian

$20.95

Aloha! Tangy BBQ sauce, seasoned ham and sweet pineapple.

Margherita

Margherita

$20.95

Fresh and flavorful! Olive oil, Grande mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced roma tomatoes and basil.

Philly Cheese Pizza

$23.95

House seasoned white sauce, ground steak, green pepper & red onion. Only at Denver's!

Veggie

$20.95

Piled high fresh black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, sweet onion and vine ripened tomatoes.

Octoberfest

$24.95

Octoberfest Special

$33.95

Dessert

Our Triple Chocolate Brownie is a 6" round brownie with chocolate chips and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$6.50

Extras

Cheese Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Marinara Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lunch

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Personal cheese pizza

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Personal pepperoni pizza

Personal Sausage Pizza

Personal Sausage Pizza

$8.95

Personal sausage pizza

Personal choice of 1-topping Pizza

$8.95

Soft Drink

Drink options include Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Sprite, Barqs Root Beer, Mr. Pibb, Orange Fanta, Iced Tea, or Bottled Water.

Bottle Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Fanta

Fanta

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75
Minute Maid

Minute Maid

$2.75
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Razz Slush

$3.50

Non-alcoholic raspberry flavored slush.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Strikingly modern for it's day, a 1956 service station in Fortville has opened as Denver’s Garage Pizza & Brews.

Location

110 E Broadway, Fortville, IN 46040

Directions

Gallery
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews image
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews image
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews image
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews image

