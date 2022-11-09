Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Desert Monks Brewing Co 1094 S Gilbert Road

1094 S Gilbert Road

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Popular Items

Yoga & Beer

Retail

20oz Blue Insulted Pilsner Cup

20oz Blue Insulted Pilsner Cup

$15.00
Alewife's DMBco Shirt (purple)

Alewife's DMBco Shirt (purple)

$20.00
Beer Soap

Beer Soap

$6.00
Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$40.00
Black Shirt

Black Shirt

$20.00
Black Water Bottle

Black Water Bottle

$20.00
Blue Shirt

Blue Shirt

$20.00

Bomber Glass

$8.00

Brown Sweatshirt

$40.00
Can Holder - Insulated

Can Holder - Insulated

$2.00
Clear Stadium Bag

Clear Stadium Bag

$12.00

Clear vinyl event bag. Roughly 4x12x12

Coasters

$1.00
DMBco Magnet

DMBco Magnet

$2.50
Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$16.00

Flight Glass

$2.00

Grey Shirt

$20.00
Grey Waffle Beanie

Grey Waffle Beanie

$20.00
Growler 32oz Small

Growler 32oz Small

$4.00
Growler 64oz Large

Growler 64oz Large

$8.00
Hat

Hat

$20.00
Insulated Bag

Insulated Bag

$5.00
Key chain

Key chain

$2.00
Keychain

Keychain

$3.00

Clear plastic keychain with the 5 cactus monk and nun DMBCo logo.

Koozie

$1.00
Navy Blue Cable Knit Beanie

Navy Blue Cable Knit Beanie

$20.00

Navy Blue Cable Knit Beanie with embroidered DMBCo Monk Logo

Oktoberfest Shirt

Oktoberfest Shirt

$20.00

Oktoberfest Stein - with fill

$25.00
Oktoberfest Stein No Fill

Oktoberfest Stein No Fill

$16.00

1 Liter Fest Stein with 2021 Commemorative DMBCo Oktoberfest Design. Refill with select DMBCo Beers through 2021 for $10

Paddle

$30.00

Pint Glass

$6.00
Polo Shirt

Polo Shirt

$30.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.50
Tank Tops

Tank Tops

$20.00
WyAbbo Shirt

WyAbbo Shirt

$20.00

Yoga & Beer

$10.00

Sunday Morning Yoga and Beer

Charcuterie Class

$25.00

Snacks

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Pretzels Flavored

$3.00

Snacks Large

$1.00

Snacks Small

$0.50

Mingle&Graze-Large

$13.00Out of stock

Mingle&Graze-Medium

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese board

$25.00

Single Cans and 4-Packs

Alewife’s Pumpkin Pie 4-Pk

Alewife's Pumpkin Pie 4-Pk

$7.00+

4-pk 16oz Cans - Pumpkin Marzen - Like pumpkin pie and Marzen had a beautiful love child

Azabache Dark Sour

$10.00Out of stock
Bash Bros DIPA Single Cans and 4-Packs

Bash Bros DIPA Single Cans and 4-Packs

$7.50+Out of stock

4-pk 16oz Cans - American DIPA - Smooth and refreshing DIPA brewed with pilsner malt and a bit of oat malt. Added Azacca and Amarillo in the whirlpool and dry hopped twice with same blend

Cherrysh the Barrel

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Telegraph Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.50+Out of stock

Dark Robe Black IPA Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.00+

Desert Dweller Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.50+Out of stock

Golden Juicy Layers Single Cans and 4-Packs

$7.00+
HefeAZ Single Cans and 4-Packs

HefeAZ Single Cans and 4-Packs

$6.00+

4-pk 16oz Cans - Hefeweizen - brewed with AZ Sinagua malt and Arizona R&D Wheat malt

IPL Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.00+Out of stock

Klosterkind Marzen Single Cans and 4-packs

$6.00+

Oat of Silence Single Cans and 4-pk

$6.00+Out of stock

Red Wedding Lager Single Cans and 4-packs

$6.00+

Saison Centieme Single Cans and 4-packs

$6.00+Out of stock

Soda 4-pack

$6.00Out of stock

Sunset in ell Desierto

$10.00

Sweet Temptress Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.50+Out of stock
Tire Swing IPA Single Cans and 4-Packs

Tire Swing IPA Single Cans and 4-Packs

$7.00+

Town Square Lager Single Cans and 4-packs

$6.00+Out of stock

Wy Abbo Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.00+

Fray Tormenta Single Cans and 4-packs

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Brewing beer. Brewing Community. Brewing Memories. Desert Monks Brewing Co aims to be the community “Lieblingslokal” - a favorite place to gather where the host is a friend and where one feels at home… an “everyman’s brewery” where everyone can enjoy an excellently crafted beverage and can find a place to be. We fell in love with the German Beer Garden and the “Stammtisch” – that big table for friends, neighbors, and guests to gather frequently to relax, celebrate, or just pass the time. We believe we have crafted a space centered on responsible enjoyment of excellently brewed beverages. We don't have a kitchen, but please feel free to bring in your favorite food from one of our Gilbert Town Square neighbors or elsewhere. We will have a rotation of food trucks on weekends

1094 S Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

