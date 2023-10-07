Appetizers

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Fried brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan cheese, toasted pistachios, lemon vinagrette

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara and tartar sauce

Pretzel

$13.00

Served with Parmesan Beer Cheese

Garlic N' Cheese Focaccia

$12.00

Garlic-Chili Flake oil, rosemary, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Beer battered and breadcrumbs, gooey mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara sauce

Mac'd Up Pepperoni N' Cheese

$12.00

Rigatoni pasta, creamy mornay cheese, mozzarella, breadcrumbs, and pepperoni

Caprese

$15.00

Tomato, basil, burrata, pesto, arugula, with balsamic glaze and crostini

Wingin' It - 6pc

$13.00

Chicken Wings -6pc

Wingin' It - 12pc

$19.00

Chicken Wings - 12pc

Whip It Good

$12.00

Whipped ricotta, hot honey, pecorino, and crostini

Meat-Baller

$13.00

House-made meatballs, marinara, whipped ricotta, focaccia bread, and parmesan

Pepperoni Fries

$11.00

Crispy pepperoni cups, mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fries, parsley, truffle salt, garlic, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered onion rings, served with Ryan's Ranch

Plain Ole' Fries

$8.00

Lightly salted french fries

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Greens,Tomato, cucumber, red onion

Whole Leaf Caesar

Baby gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan

Antipasto Salad

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, topped with Italian dressing

Arugula Salad

Shaved parmesan, blistered tomatoes, with a lemon-balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

Pepperoni

Crispy-cup pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Sausage King of Chicago

Loaded with Italian sausage, mozzarella, garlic-chili oil, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Cheesus Crust!

Whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Margarita

Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, evoo, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

I Heart Meat

Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Barwinkles

Roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, cilantro, red onion, parmesan, bbq sauce, and D4 house-made pizza sauce

Haight-Ashbury

Mushrooms, artichokes, blistered tomatoes, zucchini, bell pepper, basil, mozzarella, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Elote

Roasted corn, pollo asado, cilantro crème, parmesan, tajin, fresh lime

Cacio e Pepe

Parmesan crème, ricotta, pecorino, whole milk mozzarella, black pepper, evoo, and fresh cracked pepper

Book 'Em Danno

Pineapple, pickled jalapeno, smokey bacon, caramelized onions, parmesan, with D4 house-made pizza sauce

Rustia

Roasted yukon potato, pancetta, caramelized onion, mozzarella, garlic chili oil, arugula salad

Sleepy Time

House-made beef bolognese, mozzarella, bechamel, ricotta, parmesan, basil

Fung-Guy

Bunashimeji mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, gorgonzola, truffle oil

The Pistachio

Parmesan, creamy Stracchino, rosemary, red onion, pistachios

Mains

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Crispy pepperoni cups, mozzarella, marinara, parmesan cheese

Tree Hugger Pasta

$20.00

Roasted zucchini, artichoke, mushroom, spinach, basil, artichoke-cream sauce, parmesan

Mateo's Pasta

$20.00

Roasted bell peppers, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, chili flake, d4 special spice, cream

Pasta Bolognese

$17.00

Slow cooked beef Bolognese, spaghetti, parmesan

Spaghetti N' Meatballs

$17.00

House-made meatballs, spaghetti, marinara, parmesan

Lasagna

$20.00

House-made beef Bolognese, bechamel, mozzarella, basil, parmesan

Vodka ala Sausage

$20.00

Toasted tomato sauce, Italian sausage, cream, vodka, parmesan, rigatoni

Sando's

The Bodega

$17.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, iceberg, provolone, pepperoncini, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, oregano- vinegar, creamy italian-dijonnaise, sesame crusted grinder roll

Chicken Parm Sub

$18.00

Chicken parm, marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone, basil, house made ciabatta

Meatball Sandy

$18.00

House-made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, basil, sesame crusted grinder rol

Sweets

Rainbow Sherbert

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Mint N' Chip

Ice Cream

Double Chocolate Malted Crunch

Ice Cream

Spumoni

Ice Cream

Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Holes

$10.00

Doughnut Holes with caramel and chocolate sauce

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Ice Cream Float

Birthday ice cream

Kidz Menu

Kidz Spaghetti N' Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Kidz Spaghetti N' Butter

$10.00

Noodles with butter

Kidz Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders with fries