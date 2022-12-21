Don G's LLC 1141 1st street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1141 1st street, Napa, CA 94558
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Napkins Bar and Grill - 1001 Second street Ste.112
No Reviews
1001 Second street Ste.112 napa, CA 94559
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant