Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don G's LLC 1141 1st street

review star

No reviews yet

1141 1st street

Napa, CA 94558

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

chilled tomato and vegetable soup avocado-corn salsa

ANTIPASTI MISTI

$22.00

mortadella, salame, provolone piccante pickled mushrooms, grilled garlic bread

CARPACCIO

$19.00

thinly sliced filet of beef, capers, arugula parmigiano, breadstick

FRITTO MISTO

$18.00

calamari, shrimp, fennel, onions green beans, spicy aioli

MAMMA CONCETTA’S MEATBALLS

$17.00

tomato ragu, parmigiano, soft polenta

GAZPACHO

$16.00

chilled tomato and vegetable soup avocado-corn salsa

WATERMELON

$16.00

pistachios, ricotta salata, mint, olive oil

PEPPERS

$16.00

OYSTERS

$4.00

SALADS

BEET & HARICOT VERTS

BEET & HARICOT VERTS

$18.00

avocado, fennel, roquefort vinaigrette

CAESAR

$18.00

croutons, parmigiano reggiano, anchovy

INSALATA MISTA

$18.00

big ranch lettuce, bistro apples marcona almonds, goat cheese moscatel vinaigrette

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

frisee, arugula, potatoes, green olives, lemon, olive oil

TRICOLORE

$16.00

radicchio, arugula, endive, lemon, olive oil

GREEK SALAD

$18.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, olives oregano, red wine vinaigrette, pita bread

PIZZE

wild mushrooms, bergamino di bufala arugula

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$25.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella di latte

PIZZA PROSCIUTTO

$27.00

wild mushrooms, quattro formaggi, arugula

PIZZA BLT

$27.00

big ranch tomatoes, burrata, basil

PIZZA per BAMBINI

$25.00

pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella french fries, no green stuff

PASTA

BAMBINI PASTA CHEESE

$8.00

BAMBINI PASTA MARINARA

$8.00

STROZZAPRETI BOLOGNESE

$29.00

traditional meat ragu, aged provolone

GNOCCHETTI

$32.00

lamb ragu, truffle pecorino

MANDILLI

$29.00

silk handkerchief pasta authentic genovese pesto

RAVIOLI HALF and HALF

RAVIOLI HALF and HALF

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta half tomato sauce, half lemon cream sauce

RAVIOLI LEMON CREAM

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta lemon cream sauce

RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI & CLAMS

$32.00

tomato, garlic, calabrian chilies

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$27.00

pasta with housemade meat balls, tomato

FREGOLA

$34.00

gulf shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, zucchini

GRILL

roasted cauliflower, tomato coulis lemon vinaigrette
POLLO alla DIAVOLA

POLLO alla DIAVOLA

$35.00

roasted, spicy cooks venture half chicken summer vegetable ragu, natural jus

BRAISED LAMB SHANK

$38.00

white bean ragu, gremolata

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$35.00

romano beans, bacon, tomato, sage aged balsamic

STEAK FRITES

$49.00

grilled allen brothers ribeye brandy green peppercorn sauce, fries

SEARED SALMON

$38.00

mashed potatoes, tomato-chive butter

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$45.00

tomato, mozzarella di bufala parmigiano reggiano, fettuccine alfredo

HALIBUT

$38.00

cranberry bean, grilled zucchini, cherry tomato, arugula salad, lemon-herb vinaigrette

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SAUTÉED GARDEN GREENS

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

ROSEMARY ROASTED POTATOES

$8.00

BRAISED ROMANO BEANS

$8.00

bacon, tomato

SIDE OF WHITE BEANS

$7.00

SUMMER VEGETABLE RAGU

$8.00

....

PEPPERCORN SAUCE

$4.00

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side of Calabrian Chilies

$3.00

TO GO 16oz BOLOGNESE

$18.00

TO GO 16oz MARINARA

$14.00

TO GO 16oz PESTO

$16.00

PIZZA DOUGH

$5.00

CIABATTA LOAF

$8.00

STAFF

SOUP

CAESAR

TRICOLORE

BEET SALAD

INSALATA MISTA

GREEK SALAD

WATERMELON SALAD

WINE

DON GIOVANNI CABERNET

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Napa Valley, NV

GIO RED

$72.00

By Sean Larkin, Napa Valley 2019 Merlot, Cabernet Franc

FAILLA PINOT NOIR

$72.00

Sonoma Coast, 2019

SCARPONE MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$64.00

Montepulciano d' Abruzzo Abruzzo Italy 2019

DON GIOVANNI CHARDONNAY

$40.00

Chardonnay Napa Valley, NV

FRANK FAMILY CHARDONNAY

$74.00

Chardonnay, Carneros Napa Valley 2019

GROTH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2020

BRUNO GIACOSA ROERO ARNEIS

$64.00

Roero Arneis Piemonte Italy 2020

COCKTAILS

DON MANHATTAN (MASON JAR)

$30.00

Makers Mark Bourbon Carpano Antica Vermouth

SASSY RITA (MASON JAR)

$30.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila Mango, Cointreau, Fresh Lime

BISTRO NEGRONI (MASON JAR)

$30.00

209 Gin, Campari, Carpano Vermouth

DOLCE

pear-almond crostata, vanilla bean gelato

"Top Shelf" Butterscotch Pudding

$14.00

whipped cream, chocolate

CHOCOLATE CABERNET CAKE

$12.00

chianti-cherry sauce, whipped cream

Tiramisu

$13.00

crème anglaise, shaved chocolate

COOKIES

$12.00

variety of housemade cookies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1141 1st street, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Osha Thai - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
1142 main street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Norman Rose Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1401 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
orange star4.7 • 456
1260 Main St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Napkins Bar and Grill - 1001 Second street Ste.112
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Second street Ste.112 napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston