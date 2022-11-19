Doumars Cones & Barbecue imageView gallery

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1,364 Reviews

$

1919 Monticello Ave

Norfolk, VA 23517

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Minced Barbecue
Double Meat Minced Barbecue

Sandwiches & Fries

We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties.

French Fries

$2.00

Minced Barbecue

$3.40

Our barbecue is made in-house and is a North Carolina style, vinegar based barbecue.

Double Meat Minced Barbecue

$5.40

Sliced Barbecue

$4.60

Our barbecue is made in-house and is a North Carolina style, vinegar based barbecue.

Double Meat Sliced Barbecue

$6.60

Hamburger

$3.10

Cheeseburger

$3.60

We grind our own beef on the premises and make our own patties. Our cheeseburger comes with cheese on both sides.

Steak

$5.30

We slice rib eye in-house. Our steak is thin, grilled, and served on a roll.

Taylor Pork Roll

$4.90

Taylor pork roll is a gourmet's processed pork. We slice the taylor in-house, grill, and serve on a roll.

Hot Dog

$2.10

Our all beef hotdogs are split, grilled, and served on a hamburger roll. We have served our hotdogs this way since 1942.

Ham

$4.60

Our ham sandwiches are made with baked, smoked ham and served on toast.

Double Meat Hotdog

$3.50

The double meat hotdog includes 2 all beef hotdogs split and served on a roll.

Fried Ham

$4.60

Our fried ham sandwich is made with baked, smoked ham that is fried and served on toast.

BLT - Bacon, Lettuce And Tomato

$5.10

Our BLT includes bacon, lettuce, and tomato and is served on toast.

Tuna Fish Salad

$5.10

Our tuna salad is made with mayonnaise and sweet relish and served on toast.

Bacon And Egg On Toast

$4.40

Ham And Egg On Toast

$4.40

This sandwich includes fried ham and an egg on toast.

Steak And Egg On Toast

$6.50

Fried Egg On Toast

$2.40

Egg-O-Doumar

$4.80

The Egg-O-Doumar includes fried ham and cheese on a roll.

Grilled Cheese

$3.30

Our grilled cheese is made with 2 slices of American Cheese.

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

$5.10

Grilled Cheese With Ham

$5.10

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.40

Root Beer

$1.40

Limeade (fresh fruit) Carbonated Water

$1.40

Plain Water Limeade (fresh fruit)

$1.40

Orangeade (fruit)

$1.40

The orangeade is made with simple syrup, water, and orange juice.

Diet Coke

$1.40

Cherry Coke

$1.40

Hot Coffee Black

$1.40

Hot Coffee with cream

$1.40

Hot Tea

$1.40

Sweet Tea

$1.40

Unsweet Tea

$1.40

White Milk

$1.40

Chocolate Milk

$1.40

Orange Juice

$1.40

Water To Take Out

$0.25

Decaf black coffee

$1.40Out of stock

Decaf coffee with cream

$1.40Out of stock

Decaf coffee with cream on the side

$1.50Out of stock

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.70

Chocolate Shake

$3.70

Cherry Shake

$3.70

Root Beer Shake

$3.70

Strawberry Shake

$3.70

Pineapple Shake

$3.70

Banana Shake

$3.70

Lime Freeze

$3.70

Orange Freeze

$3.70

Egg Nog Shake (seasonal)

$3.70Out of stock

Pumpkin Shake (seasonal)

$3.70Out of stock

Cheesecake Shake (seasonal)

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Shake (seasonal)

$4.50Out of stock

Peach Shake (seasonal)

$3.70Out of stock

Ice Cream Floats

All of our ice cream floats, except the limeade float and the orangeade float, are made with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own chocolate syrup flavored soda, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Vanilla Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own vanilla syrup flavored soda, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Cherry Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own cherry syrup flavored soda, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Coke Float

$5.00

This float is made with Coca-Cola, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Diet Coke Float

$5.00

This float is made with Diet Coke, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own root beer, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Strawberry Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own strawberry syrup flavored soda, strawberry chunks, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Pineapple Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own Pineapple flavored soda, pineapple bits, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Banana Float

$5.00

This float is made with our very own banana syrup flavored soda, sliced bananas, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Limeade Float (with Sherbet)

$5.00

This float is made with our very own limeade soda, two small dips of lime sherbert, whip cream, and a cherry.

Orangeade Float (with Sherbet)

$5.00

This float is made with our very own orangeade soda, two small dips of orange sherbert, whip cream, and a cherry.

Cherry Coke Float

$5.00

This float is made with Coca-Cola, our very own cherry syrup, two small dips of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and a cherry.

Ice Cream Sundaes

Hawaiian Sunset Sundae

$5.00

The Hawaiian Sunset Sundae is made with vanillia ice cream, pinaeapple, nuts, whip cream, and a cherry.

Coed Sundae

$5.00

The Coed Sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, sliced bananas, whip cream, and a cherry.

Ringo Sundae

$5.00

The Ringo Sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, crushed cone chips, hot fudge, whip cream and a cherry.

Strawberry Willy Sundae

$5.00

The Strawberry Willy is made with vanilla ice cream, crushed cone chips, strawberries, strawberry syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.00

Hot fudge cakes are made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.

Banana Fudge Cake

$6.00

The Banana Fudge Cake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

A Strawberry Shortcake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, strawberry syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Banana Shortcake

$5.00

A Banana Shortcake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, banana syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Banana Split

$7.00

Our Banana Split is made with a banana, one dip of vanilla ice cream, one dip of chocolate ice cream, one dip of strawberry ice cream, nuts, pineapples, strawberries, chocolate syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Chocolate Sundae

$4.00

Our chocolate sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Our hot fudge sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.

Strawberry Sundae

$4.00

Our strawberry sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.

Pineapple Sundae

$4.00

Our pineapple sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, pineapples, whip cream, and a cherry.

Scope Sundae

$5.00

The scope sundae is made with 1 scoop of orange sherbert, 1 scoop of lime sherbert, 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.

Doggy Cup of Whip Cream

$1.00

Ice Cream Cones

Single Dip Ice Cream Cone

$2.70

Double Dip Ice Cream Cone

$3.95

Big Daddy Cone (double dip)

$4.75

Big Daddy Cone single dip

$3.50

empty cone

$0.80Out of stock

empty Big Daddy

$1.00Out of stock

single dip ice cream in a cup (no cone)

$2.60

double dip ice cream cup (no cone)

$3.85

triple dip ice cream cup (no cone)

$5.20

quadruple dip ice cream cup (no cone)

$6.45

Doumar's To Go

1 Pound Of Minced BBQ

$10.50

Half Pound Of Minced Barbecue

$5.50

hot sauce on the side

$0.10

Slaw on the Side

$0.20

14 Oz. Coleslaw

$2.00

24 Oz. Coleslaw

$3.00

A Dozen Hamburger Buns

$4.00

Bottle Of Hot Sauce

$5.50

one cold roll

$0.40

In a tray - only for 5 or more pounds of barbecue

Tray is used only for 5 or more pounds of barbecue.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1904, we've been serving BBQ, fresh-squeezed limeades, our famous ice cream cones and much more! Come in for a great meal or a sweet treat!

Website

Location

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

