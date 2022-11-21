Restaurant header imageView gallery

Town Center Cold Pressed - Colley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1902 Colley Avenue Suite

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee & Espresso

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

$2.59+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+
Latte

Latte

$3.99+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.79

Macchiato Latte

$3.99+

Americano

$3.99+
Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.25+

Cortado

$3.79

Signature Lattes

CocoMocha

CocoMocha

$4.89+
Caramochanut

Caramochanut

$4.89+

Small comes with 2 shots, Med 3 shots, Large 4 shots

White Chocolate Toffee

White Chocolate Toffee

$4.89+
Creamy Caramel

Creamy Caramel

$4.89+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.89+

Nitro Cold Brew

Brown Sugar Vanilla

$5.50+

Vietnamese

$5.50+

Honey Cinnamon

$5.50+

Earl Grey

$5.50+Out of stock

Black Nitro

$5.50+

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$5.50+

Blends

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$5.59+
Coffee Toffee

Coffee Toffee

$5.59+

Milk

Small Milk

$2.50

Medium Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.25

Juices

Field of Greens

Field of Greens

$7.50

Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Pineapple

Juice Lee

Juice Lee

$7.50

Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Cucumber, Apple

Kick Start

Kick Start

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Apple, Pineapple

Pineapple Fixation

Pineapple Fixation

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Reboot

Reboot

$7.50

Beets, Apple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger

Drop the Beet

Drop the Beet

$7.50

Beet, Carrot, Ginger, Pineapple

Smuices

Mango Unchained

Mango Unchained

$8.25

Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Bohemian Colada

Bohemian Colada

$8.25

Pineapple Juice, Almond Milk, Mango, Coconut, Banana, Agave

Energy Rejuvenator

Energy Rejuvenator

$8.25

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Banana, Agave

Perfect Kiss

Perfect Kiss

$8.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Morning Glory

$8.25

Mango, Kiwi, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry, Agave

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$8.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Exotic Apple Pie

Exotic Apple Pie

$8.25

Apple Juice, Mango, Spinach, Strawberry, Cinnamon, Agave

Pick 4

$8.25

Choose up to 4 customized Ingredients (3 fruits and 1 liquid Blend Base)

Protein Shakes

Before Workout

$9.00

After Workout

$9.00

Pure Juice

Orange Juice

$6.99

Apple Juice

$6.99

Pineapple Juice

$6.99

Carrot Juice

$6.99

Oatmeal Bowls

Orchard Harvest

Orchard Harvest

$7.25

Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Topped with a drizzle of maple

Turkish Delight

Turkish Delight

$7.25

Cardamon, Apple Juice, topped with dates, Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Honey Granola, and a drizzle of honey.

Don't Worry Be Happy

Don't Worry Be Happy

$7.25

Mango, Orange Juice, Apple Juice, topped with pineapple, toasted coconut, granola, strawberries, drizzle of agave and fresh squeeze of lime juice

Matcha Morning

Matcha Morning

$7.25

Matcha, Spinach, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, topped with Banana Slices, Stawberries, Blueberries, drizzle of Agave

Smoothie Bowls

Acai

Acai

$10.99

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Agave, Topped with Granola, Coconut, and Bananas

Chocolate Pitaya

Chocolate Pitaya

$10.99

Pitaya, Apple, Mango, Agave, Topped with Chocolate Granola, Banana, and Almond Slices

Strawberry Chia

Strawberry Chia

$10.99

Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Mango, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Agave, Topped with Granola, Strawberry, and Banana

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$10.99

Avocado, Banana, Spinach, Almond Milk, Mango, Agave, Topped with Kiwi, Coconut, and Granola

Bagel

B1 Southwest

B1 Southwest

$3.50+

Toasted Everything Bagel, Whipped Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sabrosa Salsa Puree, Corn Tortilla Chip Crunchies, Scallions, and Taco Dust

B2 Lox

B2 Lox

$4.99+

Toasted Everything Bagel, Whipped Avocado Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Nori Flakes, and Toasted Sesame Seeds.

B3 Smores

B3 Smores

$3.50+

Toasted French Toast Bagel, Toasted Marshmellow Cream Cheese, Mini Chocolate Morsels, and Graham Cracker Crumbs

B4 Berries and Matcha

B4 Berries and Matcha

$3.50+

Toasted Blueberry Bagel, Matcha Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

B5 Maple Cinnamon Espresso

B5 Maple Cinnamon Espresso

$3.50+

Toasted Cinnamon and Sugar Bagel, Banana Maple Nut Hummus, Espresso Dust, Cinnamon, and Honey Powder

B6 Strawberries & Cream

B6 Strawberries & Cream

$3.50+

Blueberry Bagel, with Strawberry Cream Cheese, Fresh Strawberries and Banana Coins

Plain bagel

$2.99+

Sandwiches

S1 Fancy Ham, Egg, & Cheese

S1 Fancy Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$7.99

Toasted French Toast Bagel with Country Ham, Munster Cheese, Baked Over Hard Egg, Dijon Mustard, and Raspberry Jam

S2 Avocado, Lox & Greens

S2 Avocado, Lox & Greens

$9.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Dijon Dill Cream Cheese, Baked Scrambled Eggs, Salmon Lox, Avocado Slices, Shaved Red Onion, and TCCP Greens.

S3 Mushroom Swiss

S3 Mushroom Swiss

$7.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Balsamic Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Baked Egg Whites, Melted Scallions, Swiss Cheese, TCCP Greens.

S4 BTG

S4 BTG

$6.99

(Bacon, Tomato, Greens) Multigrain Croissant, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Simple Vinaigrette, mayo

S5 Fresh Veggies

S5 Fresh Veggies

$7.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Baked Egg Whites, Spinach, Avocado, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Tomatoes and Sabrosa Salsa Drizzle

S6 The Real Chicken

S6 The Real Chicken

$7.99

Multi-Grain Croissant, Char Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Mayo, House Slaw, Tomato,

S7 Bacon, Ham, Egg & Greens

S7 Bacon, Ham, Egg & Greens

$8.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Pineapple Siracha Cream Cheese, Baked Over Hard Egg, Country Ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Sticky Carrot Cilantro Slaw

S8 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.99
S9 (All)Vegan Sausage and Tofu

S9 (All)Vegan Sausage and Tofu

$8.99

Toasted everything bagel, veganaise, Beyond Sausage patty, vegan cheddar cheese, and TCCP greens

Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.99

Strawberry Muffin

$4.99

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Multigrain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissants

$3.99

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Vital Protein Water

Vital Protein Water

$3.99

Karma Water

Karma Water

$3.99

TCCP Alkaline Water

TCCP Alkaline Water

$2.99

GrabnGo Food

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Parfait

$3.99

Tea

Small (1 bag)

$2.50

Medium (2 bags)

$2.99

Large (2 bags)

$3.25

Bottled Cold Brew

Bottled Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee Bags

Late Watch Espresso

$15.99

Columbian

$15.99

Pure Black Bold Roast

$15.99

Ethiopian

$17.00

Sumatra

$15.99

Midnight Oil (High Caff)

$15.99

Guatemala

$15.99

Manos De Mujer (limited edition)

$16.99

Morning Buzz

$16.99

Vet. Day Morning Buzz

$11.11

Pure Black

$75.00

Breakfast Blend

$75.00

Midnight Oil

$75.00

Apparel

TCCP Beanie

TCCP Hat

TCCP Shirt

Cups/Mugs

White 18oz Traveler

$33.00

Black 18oz Traveler

$33.00

White 16oz Tumbler

$32.00

Black 16oz Tumbler

$32.00

White 12oz Camp Cup

$30.00

Black 12oz Camp Cup

$30.00

12oz Black Huskee Cup/ With Lid

$16.50

12oz White Huskee Cup/with Lid

$16.50

16oz Black Huskee Cup/with Lid

$22.00

16oz White Huskee Cup/with Lid

$22.00

Easy Cleanse

Easy Cleanse day

$75.00

Hard Cleanse

1 day hard Cleanse

$85.00

Wellness kits

Gut Health

$40.00

Beauty Box

$35.00

Mean Greens

$40.00

Protein Power

$35.00

Hangover kit

$25.00

Mailer promo

Orchard Harvest

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

For us, a healthy lifestyle isn’t about limiting yourself, it’s about balance. 100% RAW | HANDCRAFTED | COLD PRESSED

Website

Location

1902 Colley Avenue Suite, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

