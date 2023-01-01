A map showing the location of Duckworth's Gloucester 197 East Main StreetView gallery

Duckworth's Gloucester 197 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

179 East Main Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Order Again

Green Salads

Bistrot Caesar Salad for 2

$12.00

Chopped Salad for 2

$14.00

Cider Vinaigrette (extra)

$2.00

Caesar Dressing (extra)

$3.00

Soups

Sweet potato

$16.00

Creamy Mushroom

$18.00

Tomato, vegetable, chicken

$18.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

Polenta

$12.00

Country Pate

$14.00

Hummus

$10.00

Maple & Honey Carrots

$18.00

Coleslaw

$8.00

Prepared Meals

Porchetta

$22.00

Monkfish

$20.00

Meatball Stroganoff

$24.00

Basque Chicken Breast

$22.00

Whole Cakes

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Banana Cake

$50.00

Chocolate Layer

$50.00

Cake Slices

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Banana Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Layer

$8.00

Single Desserts

Brownies

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$1.75

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Tart of the day

$6.00

Cupcake 4 pack

$11.00

Cookie 4 pack

$6.75

Large Choc bread pudding

$16.00

Cupcake single

$3.00

2 pack Tart of the day

$12.00

GF Cranberry Apple Crisp

$7.00

Large Cranberry Apple Crisp

$14.00

Beverages

Large Coffee

$3.00

Gift Certificate

GC - $25

$25.00

GC - $50

$50.00

GC - $75

$75.00

GC - $100

$100.00

GC - $150

$150.00

GC - $200

$200.00

Paper Products

Marimekko Guest Towel

$8.00

Marimekko Lunch Napkin

$7.00

Clamshell Cocktail Napkin

$6.00

Clamshell Guest Towel

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 East Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

