Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave.

Frederick, MD 21703

Popular Items

Cup of Cream of Crab Carryout
Crab Cake Dinner
Crab Dip

Appetizers

Asparagus & Crab

$20.00

Sautéed crab & asparagus served with a side of hollandaise sauce

Baked Brie

$16.00

Served with a side of raspberry sauce & fresh fruit

Baked Crab Bread App

$20.00

Bread seasoned with herbs topped with crab imperial & cheese

Baked Shrimp Bread

$20.00

Bread seasoned with herbs topped with shrimp salad and cheese

BBQ Meatballs

$12.00

BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

Topped with BBQ sauce and wrapped in bacon

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded & fried served with a side of red pepper remoulade & marinara sauce.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Fried & served with a side of orange coconut marmalade

Country Ham Crab Bread

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$20.00

Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread

Crab Meat Cocktail

$20.00

Chilled jumbo lump crab meat

Dynamite Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly breaded fried shrimp, tossed in our signature spicy sauce

Fried Asparagus

$12.00

Served with a ginger teriyaki sauce

Fried Oyster

$20.00

Individually breaded & fried

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Lightly breaded & fried, served with a red pepper remoulade sauce

Hot & Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp broiled in hot Cajun spices

Mini Crab Cakes

$20.00

Deep fried and served with tartar sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$22.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$12.00

Served with a side of marinara

Raw Oysters on the Half Shell

$20.00

1/2 dozen fresh blue point oysters

Sea Scallops in Bacon

$20.00

Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon

Seared Ahi Tuna

$20.00

Sesame seed encrusted tuna seared rare topped with a soy reduction and a side of creamy wasabi

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Chilled steamed shrimp

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Served with baked flat bread & fresh tortilla chips

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$20.00

Button mushrooms stuffed with lump crab imperial

Soups

Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Chili served with a side of cheese & sour cream.

Cream of Potato Soup

$6.00

Served with cheese, bacon, and chives on the side

Cup Maryland Crab

$8.00

Spicy vegetable soup with fresh crab meat

Cup of Cream of Crab Carryout

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Baked with croutons & melted cheese

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & Caesar dressing

Large Tossed Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & croutons. Choice of dressing.

Large Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg & mushrooms.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Sesame encrusted tuna, served over mix greens with a mango salsa, topped with grilled pinapple

Chicken & Fruit

$20.00

Red apples, sugared pecans, cranberries, strawberries, red onions, goat cheese, served over mixed greens. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.

Chicken & Spinach Salad

$20.00

Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg, & mushrooms. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Choice of Garden or Caesar salad. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.

Crab Salad

$25.00

Chilled lumps of jumbo lump crab meat served over a Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled served with choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar Salad.

Seafood Salad

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing & jumbo lump crab meat served over choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.

Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Chilled steamed shrimp in a creamy dressing served over choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.

Steak Salad

$25.00

Seared tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese over fresh spinach.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available for an additional charge.

Baked Crab Bread

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab imperial topped with cheese on French bread seasoned with herbs. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Baked Shrimp Bread

$22.00

Shrimp in a creamy sauce topped with cheese on French bread seasoned with herbs. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Chicken Chesapeake

$22.00

Grilled Chicken topped with jumbo lump crab imperial & cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Crab Cake Sliders

$25.00

Two mini crab cakes lightly breaded and fried, served on slider rolls with lettuce & tomato. . Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Dutch's Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions, & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with mushrooms & onions. Served on a sub roll with a side of au jus, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Icelandic haddock served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Oyster Sandwich

$22.00

Fresh oysters individually breaded & deep fried, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Steak & Cheese

$20.00

Grilled tenderloin steak topped with mushrooms, onions, & cheese, served on a sub roll. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Steak Wrap

$22.00

Grilled tenderloin steak wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Turkey Club

$18.00

Marble bread loaded with fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Turkey Reuben

$18.00

Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, provolone cheese & 1000 island dressing on marble bread. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, & seasoned olive oil on flatbread topped with cheese. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Softshell Sandwich

$25.00Out of stock

Seafood Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$38.00

Atlantic salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Broiled Seafood Platter

$68.00

Broiled, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp, & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Cake & Crab Imperial

$55.00

Combo of our lump crab cake and crab imperial. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Cake and Soft Shell

$55.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Dinner

$55.00

Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Sauté

$55.00

Jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in your choice of seasoned butter or creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Dutch's Platter

$82.00

Broiled lobster tail, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp, & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Fried Seafood Platter

$68.00

Fried shrimp, scallops, oysters, haddock, & a broiled crab cake. Served with tartar & cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Haddock Dinner

$28.00

Icelandic haddock lightly breaded & fried. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Imperial Dinner

$55.00

Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Jumbo Shrimp

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp with cooked fried, broiled, or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Lobster & Crab Cake

$65.00

Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Lobster & Crab Imperial

$65.00

Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Orange Roughy

$32.00

From New Zealand; a mild, flaky, white fish. Prepared blackened or pan-seared. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Oyster Dinner

$38.00

Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Rockfish

$40.00Out of stock

Sea Scallop Dinner

$40.00

Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Seafood Saute

$55.00

Shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in a creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Soft Shell Dinner

$55.00Out of stock

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$55.00

Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Tuna

$40.00

Sushi grade tuna cooked to the temperature of your liking. Choice of blackened or pan seared. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Twin Tails

$75.00

Two South African cold water lobster tails broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Single Tail

$30.00

Sea Bass & Crab

$55.00Out of stock

Beef & Pork Entrees

Filet Mignon

$60.00

A 9 oz. filet served with béarnaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Filet Oscar

$70.00

Our 9 oz. filet topped with crab imperial served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Filet & Crab Cake

Filet & Crab Cake

$78.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Filet & Crab Imperial

$78.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Filet & Tail

$85.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

New York Strip Steak

$55.00

A 16 oz. NY strip steak served with a peppercorn sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.

New York & Crab Cake

$78.00

A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

New York & Crab Imperial

$78.00

A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

New York & Tail

$85.00

A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Ribeye

$65.00

A 20 oz. Ribeye served with a peppercorn sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Ribeye & Cake

$78.00

A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Ribeye & Imperial

$78.00

A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Ribeye & Tail

$85.00

A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Pork Chop

$35.00

A 12 oz. French cut pork chop served with apple crisp and choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Prime Rib & Cake

$78.00

Prime Rib & Imperial

$78.00

Poultry Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$30.00

Grilled blackened chicken tenderloins served over pasta alfredo. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Chicken Oscar

$52.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with crab imperial. Served with asparagus, hollandaise and your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Dutch's Chicken

$30.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with ham, asparagus, & cheese. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Teriyaki Chicken

$30.00

Teriyaki marinated chicken tenderloins topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Pasta

$24.00

Pasta tossed with fresh steamed vegetables. Choice of alfredo or olive oil & garlic. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Fare

Beef Medallions

$36.00

Sautéed Beef Medallions with mushrooms and onions. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Crab Cake

$38.00

Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Crab Imperial

$38.00

Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp with cooked fried, broiled, or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Lobster Tail

$39.00

A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Oysters

$30.00

Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Light Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Scallops

$32.00

Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Stuffed Shrimp

$36.00

Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.

Lite Teriyaki Chicken

$25.00

Kids Meals

Child Chicken Bites

$14.00

Fried chicken bites served with French fries & applesauce

Child Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp served with French fries & applesauce

Child Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Baked macaroni & cheese served applesauce.

Child Pizza

$12.00

Choice of pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian, or margarita served with applesauce.

Desserts

Apple Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York style cheesecake with raspberry or caramel sauce.

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Strawberries

$8.00

Fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate with a dash of white chocolate.

Complimentary Best Wishes

Lemon Chiffon Pie

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter crumbles.

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Topped with a vanilla sauce and served warm.

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Triple layer white cake with a light whipped cream filling, fresh strawberries, and a homemade white frosting.

Vanilla Crème Brule

$8.00

Served with seasonal berries and a side of fresh whipped cream.

Peach Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Family BBQ Chicken

$95.00

Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Dutch's Chicken

$95.00

Chicken tenderloins tipped with ham, asparagus, and cheese. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Teriyaki Chicken

$95.00

Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins topped with fresh grilled pineapple. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Beef Tips

$135.00

Beef Medallions with mushrooms & onions. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon

$135.00

Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Shrimp

$135.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked fried or hot & spicy. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Crab Cakes

$175.00

Eight 4 oz. crab cakes. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

Family Seafood Sautee

$175.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, & scallops in a Cajun cream sauce served over pasta. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.

FML Grilled Chicken

$95.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
581 Himes Ave., Frederick, MD 21703

