Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave.
Frederick, MD 21703
Appetizers
Asparagus & Crab
Sautéed crab & asparagus served with a side of hollandaise sauce
Baked Brie
Served with a side of raspberry sauce & fresh fruit
Baked Crab Bread App
Bread seasoned with herbs topped with crab imperial & cheese
Baked Shrimp Bread
Bread seasoned with herbs topped with shrimp salad and cheese
BBQ Meatballs
BBQ Shrimp
Topped with BBQ sauce and wrapped in bacon
Calamari
Lightly breaded & fried served with a side of red pepper remoulade & marinara sauce.
Caprese Salad
Coconut Shrimp
Fried & served with a side of orange coconut marmalade
Country Ham Crab Bread
Crab Dip
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread
Crab Meat Cocktail
Chilled jumbo lump crab meat
Dynamite Shrimp
Lightly breaded fried shrimp, tossed in our signature spicy sauce
Fried Asparagus
Served with a ginger teriyaki sauce
Fried Oyster
Individually breaded & fried
Fried Zucchini
Lightly breaded & fried, served with a red pepper remoulade sauce
Hot & Spicy Shrimp
Shrimp broiled in hot Cajun spices
Mini Crab Cakes
Deep fried and served with tartar sauce
Oysters Rockefeller
Pepper Jack Cheese Bites
Served with a side of marinara
Raw Oysters on the Half Shell
1/2 dozen fresh blue point oysters
Sea Scallops in Bacon
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed encrusted tuna seared rare topped with a soy reduction and a side of creamy wasabi
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled steamed shrimp
Spinach Dip
Served with baked flat bread & fresh tortilla chips
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Button mushrooms stuffed with lump crab imperial
Soups
Chili
Beef Chili served with a side of cheese & sour cream.
Cream of Potato Soup
Served with cheese, bacon, and chives on the side
Cup Maryland Crab
Spicy vegetable soup with fresh crab meat
Cup of Cream of Crab Carryout
French Onion Soup
Baked with croutons & melted cheese
Salads
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & Caesar dressing
Large Tossed Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, & croutons. Choice of dressing.
Large Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg & mushrooms.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Sesame encrusted tuna, served over mix greens with a mango salsa, topped with grilled pinapple
Chicken & Fruit
Red apples, sugared pecans, cranberries, strawberries, red onions, goat cheese, served over mixed greens. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.
Chicken & Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg, & mushrooms. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.
Chicken Salad
Choice of Garden or Caesar salad. Choice of grilled or blackened chicken.
Crab Salad
Chilled lumps of jumbo lump crab meat served over a Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.
Salmon Salad
Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled served with choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar Salad.
Seafood Salad
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing & jumbo lump crab meat served over choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.
Shrimp Salad
Chilled steamed shrimp in a creamy dressing served over choice of Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.
Steak Salad
Seared tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese over fresh spinach.
Sandwiches
Baked Crab Bread
Jumbo lump crab imperial topped with cheese on French bread seasoned with herbs. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Baked Shrimp Bread
Shrimp in a creamy sauce topped with cheese on French bread seasoned with herbs. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled Chicken topped with jumbo lump crab imperial & cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Crab Cake Sliders
Two mini crab cakes lightly breaded and fried, served on slider rolls with lettuce & tomato. . Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Dutch's Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions, & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib topped with mushrooms & onions. Served on a sub roll with a side of au jus, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Haddock Sandwich
Fried Icelandic haddock served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Oyster Sandwich
Fresh oysters individually breaded & deep fried, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Steak & Cheese
Grilled tenderloin steak topped with mushrooms, onions, & cheese, served on a sub roll. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Steak Wrap
Grilled tenderloin steak wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Turkey Club
Marble bread loaded with fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, provolone cheese & 1000 island dressing on marble bread. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Vegetarian Flatbread
Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, & seasoned olive oil on flatbread topped with cheese. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Softshell Sandwich
Seafood Entrees
Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Broiled Seafood Platter
Broiled, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp, & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Cake & Crab Imperial
Combo of our lump crab cake and crab imperial. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Cake and Soft Shell
Crab Cake Dinner
Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Sauté
Jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in your choice of seasoned butter or creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Dutch's Platter
Broiled lobster tail, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp, & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, scallops, oysters, haddock, & a broiled crab cake. Served with tartar & cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Haddock Dinner
Icelandic haddock lightly breaded & fried. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Imperial Dinner
Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with cooked fried, broiled, or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Cake
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Imperial
Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Orange Roughy
From New Zealand; a mild, flaky, white fish. Prepared blackened or pan-seared. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Oyster Dinner
Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Rockfish
Sea Scallop Dinner
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Seafood Saute
Shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in a creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Soft Shell Dinner
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Tuna
Sushi grade tuna cooked to the temperature of your liking. Choice of blackened or pan seared. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Twin Tails
Two South African cold water lobster tails broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Single Tail
Sea Bass & Crab
Beef & Pork Entrees
Filet Mignon
A 9 oz. filet served with béarnaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Filet Oscar
Our 9 oz. filet topped with crab imperial served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Filet & Crab Cake
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Filet & Crab Imperial
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Filet & Tail
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
New York Strip Steak
A 16 oz. NY strip steak served with a peppercorn sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
New York & Crab Cake
A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
New York & Crab Imperial
A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
New York & Tail
A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Ribeye
A 20 oz. Ribeye served with a peppercorn sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Ribeye & Cake
A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Ribeye & Imperial
A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Ribeye & Tail
A combination of our 20 oz. Ribeye and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Pork Chop
A 12 oz. French cut pork chop served with apple crisp and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Prime Rib & Cake
Prime Rib & Imperial
Poultry Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled blackened chicken tenderloins served over pasta alfredo. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Chicken Oscar
Chicken tenderloins topped with crab imperial. Served with asparagus, hollandaise and your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Dutch's Chicken
Chicken tenderloins topped with ham, asparagus, & cheese. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki marinated chicken tenderloins topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Vegetarian Entrees
Light Fare
Beef Medallions
Sautéed Beef Medallions with mushrooms and onions. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Light Crab Cake
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Light Crab Imperial
Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Light Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with cooked fried, broiled, or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Light Lobster Tail
A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Oysters
Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Light Salmon
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Scallops
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Stuffed Shrimp
Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Lite Teriyaki Chicken
Kids Meals
Child Chicken Bites
Fried chicken bites served with French fries & applesauce
Child Fried Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with French fries & applesauce
Child Macaroni & Cheese
Baked macaroni & cheese served applesauce.
Child Pizza
Choice of pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian, or margarita served with applesauce.
Desserts
Apple Dumpling
Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with raspberry or caramel sauce.
Chocolate Mousse
Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Strawberries
Fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate with a dash of white chocolate.
Complimentary Best Wishes
Lemon Chiffon Pie
Served with a side of fresh whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Pie
Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter crumbles.
Pecan Pie
Served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream.
Raisin Bread Pudding
Topped with a vanilla sauce and served warm.
Strawberry Cake
Triple layer white cake with a light whipped cream filling, fresh strawberries, and a homemade white frosting.
Vanilla Crème Brule
Served with seasonal berries and a side of fresh whipped cream.
Peach Crisp
Family Meals
Family BBQ Chicken
Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Dutch's Chicken
Chicken tenderloins tipped with ham, asparagus, and cheese. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins topped with fresh grilled pineapple. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Beef Tips
Beef Medallions with mushrooms & onions. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon
Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cooked fried or hot & spicy. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Crab Cakes
Eight 4 oz. crab cakes. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Family Seafood Sautee
Jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, & scallops in a Cajun cream sauce served over pasta. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
FML Grilled Chicken
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
581 Himes Ave., Frederick, MD 21703