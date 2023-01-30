Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagle's Nest 111 South 10th Street

111 South 10th Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

Order Again

Breakfast

Classic

$8.00

Sandwich

$7.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Egg

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Meat

$3.50

Bagel

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

Diced Potato

$3.50

Omelet

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Biscuits

$2.50

Lunch

Salad

$0.65

Soup

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Deli- Build your Own

$8.00

Club

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Egg Salad

$7.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Tender

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Side Fries

$2.00

French Fry

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Grab and Go

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

Banana Nut

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

16 oz Drink

$2.50

30 oz Drink

$3.00

16 oz Coffee

$3.00

12 oz Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Refill

$1.50

Drink Refill

$1.25

Btl Water

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fruit

$1.50

Cracker

$0.15

Mugs

$5.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Corn Bread Muffin

$0.50

OJ Btl

$1.50

Yogurt

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.25

Candy\Gum\Mint

$1.25

Milk

$1.00

Cookie

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Located in the Thomas Eagleton Courthouse

111 South 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

