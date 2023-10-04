Food

Signature Pizzas

The Night Train

$16.99+

Red Aloha

$15.99+

Red Lumberjack

$19.99+

Red Area 512

$19.99+

White Area 512

$18.99+

Red Naughty Rita

$21.99+

White Naughty Rita

$21.99+

Red The E.S.P.

$19.99+

Red We Meat Again

$20.99+

The Green Hippo

$17.99+

Red Queen Margherita

$17.99+

White Queen Margherita

$17.99+

Red Mio Capriccio

$21.99+

White Mio Capriccio

$21.99+

BBQ Chicken

$18.99+

Wild Buffalo

$16.99+

The Artisan

$21.99+

Whole Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" Whole Cheese Pizza

$14.00

18" Whole Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Sharables

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99

House Garlic Bread

$5.99

Meatballs & Bread

$9.99

Chicken Wings

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$9.99

Served with celery & carrots sticks. Ranch or blue cheese

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$15.99

Served with celery & carrots sticks. Ranch or blue cheese

20 Pieces Chicken Wings

$24.99

Served with celery & carrots sticks. Ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Tenders

4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$10.99

6 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$13.99

8 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Salads

Regular House East Salad

$9.99

Family House East Salad

$22.99

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.99

Family Caesar Salad

$20.99

Regular Greek Salad

$9.99

Family Greek Salad

$22.98

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Kids Menu

served with french fries and a side of honey mustard and ranch

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Sides

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side French Fries

$4.99

Drinks

Signature Drinks

Old Fashion

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Paloma Bergamotto

$10.00

Blood Orange

$10.00

Basil Limoncello

$8.00

Black Manhattan

$11.00

Bees Knees

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Tamarind Mezcal

$9.00

Pineapple Martini

$8.00

Cuban Mojito

$11.00

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Austin East Ciders BO

$4.00+

Stash IPA

$4.00+

Love St Blonde

$4.00+

Mc Conahazy

$4.00+

Peroni

$4.00+

XX

$4.00+Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Berry Seinfeld

$5.99

Sour Monkey

$5.50

Imported Beers

Corona

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Yueng Lgr

$3.25

Stella Artois

$4.50

Domestic Beers

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

East Cider Bkb

$4.50

East Cider Original

$4.50

Lone Star

$3.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Cup. Malbec, 14.0% ABV, Bodega Calle, Mendoza Province

Merlot

$6.00

Cup. Pinot Noir, 13.5% ABV, Chasing Lions, California

White Wine

Moscato

$6.00

Cup. Moscato, 8.0% ABV, Fiori, Italy

Chardonnay

$6.00

Cup. Pinot Grigio, 12% ABV, Angelini, Italy

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cup. Chardonnay, 14.5% ABV, Paris Valley, Paso Robles, CA

N/A Beverages

Mexicola

$2.75

Mexicola Diet

$2.75

Lemon Up

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Peachy Keen Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Tequila

Don Julio Siver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Jimador Silver

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jameson

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Bullet Borbon

$8.00

Brandy/Cognac

Presidente

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00