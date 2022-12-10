Restaurant header imageView gallery

Now, Dats Boba!

525 Chris Kelley Boulevard

500

Hutto, TX 78634

Specialty Drinks

Now, Dats Boba!'s specialty drinks! Our own version of some of the all-time favorite flavors of boba!
Bobalicious

Bobalicious

$5.75

Now, Dats Boba!'s very own version of brown sugar milk drink with roasted brown sugar boba.

Ubelicious

Ubelicious

$5.75

Now, Dats Boba's own version of sweet purple yam milk drink

Matchalicious

Matchalicious

$5.75

Now, Dats Boba! Zen master matcha drink

Creamilicious

Creamilicious

$5.75

Our signature Creamilicious boba in three awesome flavors. Wintermelon, Oreo, and Taro.

Milk Tea

Classic milk tea

Classic milk tea

$4.50

Original milk tea recipe that started it all. It is made by mixing black tea, milk, brown sugar, and of course the black tapioca balls we all love so much!

Wintermelon milk tea

Wintermelon milk tea

$4.50

Made from the wintermelon fruit, also know as the ash gourd. It has a mild sweet soothing flavor that is just satisfying

Hokkaido milk tea

Hokkaido milk tea

$4.50

Originated from Japan. Dark tea blended with a special milk that is only found in the Province of Hokkaido in Japan.

Lychee milk tea

Lychee milk tea

$4.50

Classic milk tea infused with lychee syrup and real lychee

Taro milk tea

Taro milk tea

$4.50

Taiwanese milk tea flavored with the taro root. It is very sweet and has a slight hint of vanilla.

Golden milk tea

Golden milk tea

$4.50

A spiced, chai-like tea made by mixing turmeric with milk and sweetening it with honey

Thai tea

Thai tea

$4.50

Strongly brewed black tea spiced with anis and sweetened with sugar. This drink packs a punch and half a kick!

Okinawa milk tea

Okinawa milk tea

$4.50

Milk tea that draws influence from the Okinawa region of Japan. Sweetened by Okinawa's very own brown sugar.

Oreo Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea

Golden buckwheat

Golden buckwheat

$5.25

Pan-roasted buckwheat flavored tea

Genmaicha roasted rice

Genmaicha roasted rice

$5.25

Japanese green tea mixed with roasted popped brown rice

Peach melon tea

Peach melon tea

$5.25

Infusion of the sweet flavor of peach and the intense fragrant flavor of melon

Oolong tea

Oolong tea

$5.25

Japanese drink with a black tea base

Jasmine green tea

Jasmine green tea

$5.25

Green tea scented with Jasmine flowers

Rose garden tea

Rose garden tea

$5.25

Caffeine free tea scented with rose petals

Wintermelon tea

Wintermelon tea

$5.25

Made of refreshing wintermelon juice. It is a much more superior and healthier drink compared to soda. Has a sweet and natural taste and is great served hot or cold.

Palamig

Halo Halo

Halo Halo

$7.00

Filipino dessert blended ube (sweet purple yam) ice cream mixed with sweetened beans, corn flakes, boba, milk, sugar, and topped with flan

Buko Pandan

Buko Pandan

$4.50

Filipino cold dessert made of jelly cubes, young coconut, and sweetened cream infused with pandan or screwpine flavor.

Gulaman

Gulaman

$4.50

Our version of the popular Filipino beverage made of brown sugar, water, gelatin, and boba.

Coffee

Vietnamese black coffee

Vietnamese black coffee

$5.50

Cà Phê Đen. Authentic Vietnamese black coffee. Similar but less sour and a lot stronger than espresso. Coffee & Sugar

Vietnamese iced coffee w/ condensed milk

Vietnamese iced coffee w/ condensed milk

$5.50

Cà Phê Sữa Đá. Vietnam's authentic drip coffee on the bottom of a cup mixed with a generous amount of ice cubes and condensed milk

Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$4.75

Puréed taro with boba pearls. Smooth, sweet, creamy, and healthy.

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.75

Juicy honeydew puréed to perfection. Thirst-quenching and satisfying.

Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$4.75

Sweet and juicy lychee purée. Best served ice cold. Always guaranteed to quench your thirst anytime!

Dragonfruit Smoothie

Dragonfruit Smoothie

$4.75

Fresh Dragon fruit that has a mildly sweet flavor described as a blend of pear and kiwi. Soft and smooth texture you will surely love!

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Fresh, ripe, sweet mango purée. Sweet tropical flavored refreshing drink.

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$4.75

Rich and Creamy Avocado Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Classic strawberry blend. Creamy sour sweetness that makes you want more.

Coffee Smoothie

Coffee Smoothie

$4.75

Coffee Flavored Smoothie that keeps you on the go.

Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$4.75

Feel refreshed every time with this watermelon smoothie packed with vitamins and antioxidants

Passion fruit Smoothie

Passion fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Fall in love with the unique taste of passion fruit. Sweet and tart flavor. Think a little like kiwi, a little like pineapple.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Oreo Smoothie

$4.75

Thai Tea Smoothie

$4.75

Fruiteas

Strawberry Fruitea

Strawberry Fruitea

$4.50

Tea flavored with a natural essence of strawberry.

Mango Fruitea

Mango Fruitea

$4.50

Green tea flavored with the natural essence of fresh mango.

Lychee Fruitea

Lychee Fruitea

$4.50

Tea flavored with a natural essence of lychee

Wintermelon Fruitea

Wintermelon Fruitea

$4.50

Tea flavored with a natural essence of winter melon.

Passion fruit Fruitea

Passion fruit Fruitea

$4.50

Passion fruit flavored fruit tea. So excitingly refreshing!

Food

Flavored fries

Flavored fries

$4.00

Choose between two great flavors of cheese or chili bbq

Egg waffle

Egg waffle

$4.50

Hong-Kong style egg waffle with condensed milk on side or scoop of ice cream

Popcorn chicken

Popcorn chicken

$6.00

Bite-sized pieces of real chicken breast meat that have been breaded or battered and deep fried. Option to choose ranch or sweet chili sauce for dipping

Bao (2)

Bao (2)

$6.00

Fluffy Vietnamese steamed bun with a savory filling made up of a mix of herbs, choice of chicken or beef mixed with pickled carrots, cilantro and jalapeño pepper

Banh mi sandwich

Banh mi sandwich

$7.00

Sandwich that has it all. Chicken or beef, a lot of veggies, packed with different kinds of herbs, and seasoned with several condiments

Rice plate

Rice plate

$8.00

A type of white rice surrounded by either chicken or beef along with pickled carrots and cucumbers.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in boba and tea drinks, but we offer a wide variety of flavors that represent origin and authenticity that incorporates culture and unique style. We offer a little bit of everything for everyone in terms of comfort, taste, quality , and swag in a homey, friendly, and welcoming environment. Now, Dats boba!

Location

525 Chris Kelley Boulevard, 500, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

