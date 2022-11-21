Julios Mexican Restaurant- Hutto
No reviews yet
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100
Hutto, TX 78634
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Half Nacho Special
6 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Nacho Special
12 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Half Julio's Nachos
6 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Julio's Nachos
12 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Half Nachos Revueltos
6 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Nachos Revueltos
12 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Mexican Botana
Ground beef nachos, (4) pepper puppies, and cheese quesadillas with sour cream, guacamole, and ranch
Shrimp Cocktail
Served warm with cocktail sauce
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Avocado Fries
Avocado wedges lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro ranch
Half Wings (6)
6 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.
Full Wings (12)
12 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.
Half Pepper Pups (4)
Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 4 pups served with ranch.
Full Pepper Pups (8)
Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 8 pups served with ranch.
Papas Locas
Texas Stuffed Tater Kegs
Deep fried tots filled with cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with ranch.
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fiesta Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tortilla chips, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Salad
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken or beef fajita, tomato, fresh onion, and crispy tortilla strips.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled fajita chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce with roasted sweet corn, bacon, avocado, and egg.
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.
Acapulco Salad
Lettuce mix served with cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.
Gordito Bowl
Rice, beans, beef fajita, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with chile con queso.
Veggie Bowl
Romaine lettuce mix, cucmber, avocado, egg, and corn. Add chicken or beef fajita for 1.95.
Small Dinner Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese
Quesadillas & Queso
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Frank's Quesadilla
Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Sm CCQ
Lg CCQ
Queso Flameado
Delicious melted white cheese with your choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita. Served with tortillas (not a dip for chips).
Seafood Queso
Our large chile con queso with shrimp and crab meat
Miller Bean Dip
Refried beans, enchilada gravy, and melted cheddar cheese
Lg Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso
Large chile con queso with ground beef
Sm Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso
Small chile con queso with ground beef.
Combo Platters
Julio's Specials
Hamburger
Double patty burger served on sour dough bun with french fries
Chicken Finger Dinner
4 Chicken Strips with french fries and small side salad
Jalisco Plate
Beef fajita with diced bacon, grilled tomato, poblano peppers and onion served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Taco Chimuelos
Five Mexican style tacos with diced beef cooked to perfection. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro, avocado, and cilantro ranch
Mexican Burger
Double patty burger with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, bacon, and beans. Served with french fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with melted monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with chicken of beef fajita served with a crispy beef taco, chese enchilada, rice and beans
Rockdale Special
One cheese enchilada, grilled chicken breast, and four grilled shrimp. Served with fresh pico
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle adobe sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Spicy Crazy
Choice of chicken or beef fajita hand bread and fried and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Toscano
Diced Chicken breast sauteed with onions, squash, and bell pepper topped off with monterey jack cheese. Served with fiesta rice and grilled vegetables.
Pechuga Cancun
Chicken breast topped with spinach, corn, mushroom and smothered in our cream white wine sauce. Served with two jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled vegetables, and fiesta rice.
Texas Burrito
12" flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with chile gravy, chile con queso, and served with sour cream.
Seafood Plates
Shrimp Jambalaya
Uniquely seasoned shrimp served with our delicious ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Shrimp Cozumel
Six shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Roasted Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, and just the right amount of garlic. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
Half Fried Shrimp
6 fried shrimp served with fries
Full Fried Shrimp
12 fried shrimp served with fries
Camarones a la Diabla
Eight jumbo shrimp served with our special diabla sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortillas
Fried Seafood Platter
Catfish fillet and six fried shrimp served with french fries
Camarones a la Mexicana
Eight jumbo shrimp served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushroom
Portabello mushroom stuffed with shrimp and crab and served with pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Pescado a la Mexicana
Blackened tilapia served with grilled onions, tomato, jalapeno, squash, and fiesta rice
Shrimp Vallarta
Large shrimp seasoned and grilled on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with beans, a small salad, and flour tortillas
Fried Catfish Plate
2 catfish fillets served with fries and a small salad
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled to perfection, our tender tilapia fillet is served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and savory grilled vegetables. Topped with sauteed crawfish tails.
Crawfish Burrito
Two crawfish burritos topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans
Chicken Cozumel
Six chicken fajita pieces wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 Enchiladas
Chile con Queso Enchiladas
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese topped with chile gravy and queso
Enchilada Verdes
Chicken enchiladas smothered in a special tomatilla verde sauce
Spinach Enchiladas
Stuffed with spinach and cheese and topped with chile con queso
Barbacoa Enchiladas
Shredded beef barbacoa smothered with red sauce and cheese
Enchiladas Al Carbon
stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with chile gravy and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
cheese and shrimp enchiladas topped with Julio's special sauce
Sonora Plate
Two Cheese, chicken or beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy
Fajitas
Julio’s Special for 1
Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Julio’s Special for 2
Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables
House Fajitas For 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed
House Fajitas For 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed
Poblanas For 1
Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Poblanos For 2
Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Cowboy Fajitas for 1
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes
Cowboy Fajitas for 2
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas For 1
Only shrimp
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Only shrimp
Parillada
Beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, sauteed poblano, and tomatoes. Serves 4-6 people
BBQ Fajita
Ribs, sausage, and carnitas for 2 people
Veggie Fajitas For 1
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Veggie Fajitas For 2
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Cold Plate
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce
Yency Fajita for 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce
Yency Fajita for 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce
Chipotle Fajita For 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese
Chipotle Fajita For 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese
Mexican Platters
Taco Dinner
Three crispy or soft tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Spanish Platter
Two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Tamale Dinner
Four tamales topped with chile gravy and ground beef
Julio's Dinner
Taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, and a bell pepper. Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Laredo Platter
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale
San Luis Platter
One cheese enchilada, beef taco, rice, and beans
Supreme Platter
Taco, chalupa, enchilada, and tamale with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Flautas
Two extra crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Burrito Special
choice of two shredded chicken or ground beef burritos topped with chile gravy and cheese
Chimichanga
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Veracruz Platter
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale
Barbacoa Plate
Barbacoa with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
Family Favorites
Burritos De Fajita
Two burritos stuffed with chicken or beef fajita smothered with chile gravy and cheese
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast garnished with bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions
Palenque Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our special ranchero sauce
Carne Asada A La Tampiquena
Fajita steak grilled with mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions. Topped with white cheese and served on a sizzling platter
Carne Guisada
Tender beef tips with fresh vegetables cooked in our special homemade gravy. Served with tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Pork meat cooked to perfection with our special Julio's sauce
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef, or cheese smothered in our authentic ranchero sauce and topped with chile con queso
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers smothered in monterey jack cheese
Beef Spicy
Diced beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato, and onions simmered in a secret sauce. Served with tortillas
Tacos Al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef fajita
Shish Kabob
Beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Steak Ranchero
Fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce
1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs
Five St. Louis ribs braised with smoked bbq sauce on a sizzling skillet
Quail
Served with flour tortillas
Chalupas, Tacos, and More
Chalupas Supreme
2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Three large eggs served your way with rice, beans, ranchero sauce, and tortillas
Huevos Con Fajita
Scrambled eggs with fajita served with beans, rice, and tortillas
Mexicano Omelet
Stuffed with ground beef & topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, and flour tortillas
Fish Tacos
On corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch
Two Tacos
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Tostada Sonora
Big crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef fajita served with chile con queso, lettuce and tomatoes
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chicken or beef fajita and served with beans, rice, and flour tortillas
Three Tacos
shredded chicken or ground beef
Four Tacos
shredded chicken or ground beef
Carnitas Tacos
Corn tortillas with lettuce and pico de gallo
Kids Menu
A LA CARTE
Beans
Rice
Side of Charro Beans
ALC Burrito De Fajita
ALC Cheese
ALC Chalupa
ALC Chile Con Queso Puff
ALC Taco Al Carbon
ALC Sour Cream
Lg Charro Beans
ALC Tamale Con Chile (2)
ALC Taco
ALC Enchilada
ALC Sour Cream Ench
ALC Enchilada Al Carbon
ALC Chile Relleno
ALC Flauta
ALC Stuffed Bell Pepper
ALC Burrito
Small Charro Beans
Jalapeno Toriados
(3) Enchiladas ALC
(2) Enchiladas ALC
Jalapeno Fresco
Jalapeno Pickled
ALC Stuffed Avocado
ALC 4 Grilled Shrimp
ALC Chicken Breast
(3) Flour Tort
(4) Corn Tort
Avocado
Chips & Salsa
Onions
ALC Enchilada Verde
Calabasas (Grilled Mushrooms and Squash)
ALC Pico De Gallo
Big Bag Chip
Lg Beans
Lg Rice
4 Mix Tortillas
2 Barbacoa Taco
Alc Grilled Onion Y Bell
16 oz Red Sauce
16 oz Green Sauce
Nonalcoholic Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
House Margarita
Frozen Big Red Margarita
Gallon House Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Sangria Margarita
Peach Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Italian Margarita
Pina Colada Margarita
Mix Margarita
Frozen Mango Chimoy Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Frozen Tiger Margarita
Frozen house margarita with blue Curaçao liqueur
Banana Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Mexican Martini
Michelada
Top Shelf Mexican Martini
Skinny Margarita
Desserts
Appetizers
Half Nacho Special
6 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Nacho Special
12 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Half Julio's Nachos
6 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Julio's Nachos
12 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Half Nachos Revueltos
6 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Full Nachos Revueltos
12 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Mexican Botana
Ground beef nachos, (4) pepper puppies, and cheese quesadillas with sour cream, guacamole, and ranch
Shrimp Cocktail
Served warm with cocktail sauce
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Avocado Fries
Avocado wedges lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro ranch
Half Wings (6)
6 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.
Full Wings (12)
12 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.
Half Pepper Pups (4)
Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 4 pups served with ranch.
Full Pepper Pups (8)
Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 8 pups served with ranch.
Papas Locas
Texas Stuffed Tater Kegs
Deep fried tots filled with cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with ranch.
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fiesta Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tortilla chips, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Salad
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken or beef fajita, tomato, fresh onion, and crispy tortilla strips.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled fajita chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce with roasted sweet corn, bacon, avocado, and egg.
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.
Acapulco Salad
Lettuce mix served with cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.
Gordito Bowl
Rice, beans, beef fajita, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with chile con queso.
Veggie Bowl
Romaine lettuce mix, cucmber, avocado, egg, and corn. Add chicken or beef fajita for 1.95.
Small Dinner Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese
Quesadillas & Queso
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Frank's Quesadilla
Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.
Sm CCQ
Lg CCQ
Queso Flameado
Delicious melted white cheese with your choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita. Served with tortillas (not a dip for chips).
Seafood Queso
Our large chile con queso with shrimp and crab meat
Miller Bean Dip
Refried beans, enchilada gravy, and melted cheddar cheese
Lg Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso
Large chile con queso with ground beef
Sm Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso
Small chile con queso with ground beef.
Combo Platters
Julio's Specials
Hamburger
Double patty burger served on sour dough bun with french fries
Chicken Finger Dinner
4 Chicken Strips with french fries and small side salad
Jalisco Plate
Beef fajita with diced bacon, grilled tomato, poblano peppers and onion served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Taco Chimuelos
Five Mexican style tacos with diced beef cooked to perfection. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro, avocado, and cilantro ranch
Mexican Burger
Double patty burger with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, bacon, and beans. Served with french fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with melted monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with chicken of beef fajita served with a crispy beef taco, chese enchilada, rice and beans
Rockdale Special
One cheese enchilada, grilled chicken breast, and four grilled shrimp. Served with fresh pico
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle adobe sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Spicy Crazy
Choice of chicken or beef fajita hand bread and fried and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Toscano
Diced Chicken breast sauteed with onions, squash, and bell pepper topped off with monterey jack cheese. Served with fiesta rice and grilled vegetables.
Pechuga Cancun
Chicken breast topped with spinach, corn, mushroom and smothered in our cream white wine sauce. Served with two jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled vegetables, and fiesta rice.
Texas Burrito
12" flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with chile gravy, chile con queso, and served with sour cream.
Seafood Plates
Shrimp Jambalaya
Uniquely seasoned shrimp served with our delicious ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Shrimp Cozumel
Six shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Roasted Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, and just the right amount of garlic. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
Half Fried Shrimp
6 fried shrimp served with fries
Full Fried Shrimp
12 fried shrimp served with fries
Camarones a la Diabla
Eight jumbo shrimp served with our special diabla sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortillas
Fried Seafood Platter
Catfish fillet and six fried shrimp served with french fries
Camarones a la Mexicana
Eight jumbo shrimp served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushroom
Portabello mushroom stuffed with shrimp and crab and served with pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Pescado a la Mexicana
Blackened tilapia served with grilled onions, tomato, jalapeno, squash, and fiesta rice
Shrimp Vallarta
Large shrimp seasoned and grilled on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with beans, a small salad, and flour tortillas
Fried Catfish Plate
2 catfish fillets served with fries and a small salad
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled to perfection, our tender tilapia fillet is served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and savory grilled vegetables. Topped with sauteed crawfish tails.
Crawfish Burrito
Two crawfish burritos topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans
Chicken Cozumel
Six chicken fajita pieces wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 Enchiladas
Chile con Queso Enchiladas
Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese topped with chile gravy and queso
Enchilada Verdes
Chicken enchiladas smothered in a special tomatilla verde sauce
Spinach Enchiladas
Stuffed with spinach and cheese and topped with chile con queso
Barbacoa Enchiladas
Shredded beef barbacoa smothered with red sauce and cheese
Enchiladas Al Carbon
stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with chile gravy and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
cheese and shrimp enchiladas topped with Julio's special sauce
Sonora Plate
Two Cheese, chicken or beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy
Fajitas
Julio’s Special for 1
Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Julio’s Special for 2
Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables
House Fajitas For 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed
House Fajitas For 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed
Poblanas For 1
Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Poblanos For 2
Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables
Cowboy Fajitas for 1
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes
Cowboy Fajitas for 2
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas For 1
Only shrimp
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Only shrimp
Parillada
Beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, sauteed poblano, and tomatoes. Serves 4-6 people
BBQ Fajita
Ribs, sausage, and carnitas for 2 people
Veggie Fajitas For 1
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Veggie Fajitas For 2
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Cold Plate
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce
Yency Fajita for 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce
Yency Fajita for 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce
Chipotle Fajita For 1
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese
Chipotle Fajita For 2
Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese
Mexican Platters
Taco Dinner
Three crispy or soft tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Spanish Platter
Two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Tamale Dinner
Four tamales topped with chile gravy and ground beef
Julio's Dinner
Taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, and a bell pepper. Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Laredo Platter
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale
San Luis Platter
One cheese enchilada, beef taco, rice, and beans
Supreme Platter
Taco, chalupa, enchilada, and tamale with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff
Flautas
Two extra crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Burrito Special
choice of two shredded chicken or ground beef burritos topped with chile gravy and cheese
Chimichanga
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Veracruz Platter
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale
Barbacoa Plate
Barbacoa with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
Family Favorites
Burritos De Fajita
Two burritos stuffed with chicken or beef fajita smothered with chile gravy and cheese
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast garnished with bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions
Palenque Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our special ranchero sauce
Carne Asada A La Tampiquena
Fajita steak grilled with mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions. Topped with white cheese and served on a sizzling platter
Carne Guisada
Tender beef tips with fresh vegetables cooked in our special homemade gravy. Served with tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Pork meat cooked to perfection with our special Julio's sauce
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef, or cheese smothered in our authentic ranchero sauce and topped with chile con queso
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers smothered in monterey jack cheese
Beef Spicy
Diced beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato, and onions simmered in a secret sauce. Served with tortillas
Tacos Al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef fajita
Shish Kabob
Beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Steak Ranchero
Fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce
1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs
Five St. Louis ribs braised with smoked bbq sauce on a sizzling skillet
Quail
Served with flour tortillas
Chalupas, Tacos, and More
Chalupas Supreme
2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Three large eggs served your way with rice, beans, ranchero sauce, and tortillas
Huevos Con Fajita
Scrambled eggs with fajita served with beans, rice, and tortillas
Mexicano Omelet
Stuffed with ground beef & topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, and flour tortillas
Fish Tacos
On corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch
Two Tacos
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Tostada Sonora
Big crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef fajita served with chile con queso, lettuce and tomatoes
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chicken or beef fajita and served with beans, rice, and flour tortillas
Three Tacos
shredded chicken or ground beef
Four Tacos
shredded chicken or ground beef
Carnitas Tacos
Corn tortillas with lettuce and pico de gallo
Kids Menu
A LA CARTE
Beans
Rice
Side of Charro Beans
ALC Burrito De Fajita
ALC Cheese
ALC Chalupa
ALC Chile Con Queso Puff
ALC Taco Al Carbon
ALC Sour Cream
Lg Charro Beans
ALC Tamale Con Chile (2)
ALC Taco
ALC Enchilada
ALC Sour Cream Ench
ALC Enchilada Al Carbon
ALC Chile Relleno
ALC Flauta
ALC Stuffed Bell Pepper
ALC Burrito
Small Charro Beans
Jalapeno Toriados
(3) Enchiladas ALC
(2) Enchiladas ALC
Jalapeno Fresco
Jalapeno Pickled
ALC Stuffed Avocado
ALC 4 Grilled Shrimp
ALC Chicken Breast
(3) Flour Tort
(4) Corn Tort
Avocado
Chips & Salsa
Onions
ALC Enchilada Verde
Calabasas (Grilled Mushrooms and Squash)
ALC Pico De Gallo
Big Bag Chip
Lg Beans
Lg Rice
4 Mix Tortillas
2 Barbacoa Taco
Alc Grilled Onion Y Bell
16 oz Red Sauce
16 oz Green Sauce
Nonalcoholic Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
House Margarita
Frozen Big Red Margarita
Gallon House Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Sangria Margarita
Peach Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Italian Margarita
Pina Colada Margarita
Mix Margarita
Frozen Mango Chimoy Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Frozen Tiger Margarita
Frozen house margarita with blue Curaçao liqueur
Banana Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Mexican Martini
Michelada
Top Shelf Mexican Martini
Skinny Margarita
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto, TX 78634