Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Julios Mexican Restaurant- Hutto

No reviews yet

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100

Hutto, TX 78634

Popular Items

Enchilada Dinner
Lg CCQ
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Half Nacho Special

$6.49

6 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Nacho Special

$8.29

12 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Half Julio's Nachos

Half Julio's Nachos

$8.49

6 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Julio's Nachos

$9.99

12 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Half Nachos Revueltos

$5.49

6 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Nachos Revueltos

$7.29

12 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Mexican Botana

$12.99

Ground beef nachos, (4) pepper puppies, and cheese quesadillas with sour cream, guacamole, and ranch

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.29

Served warm with cocktail sauce

Sm Guacamole

$4.99

Lg Guacamole

$7.29

Avocado Fries

$8.99

Avocado wedges lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro ranch

Half Wings (6)

$9.99

6 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.

Full Wings (12)

$15.29

12 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.

Half Pepper Pups (4)

$5.99

Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 4 pups served with ranch.

Full Pepper Pups (8)

$9.99

Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 8 pups served with ranch.

Papas Locas

$9.49

Texas Stuffed Tater Kegs

$7.99

Deep fried tots filled with cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with ranch.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Fiesta Salad

$9.29

Chicken, lettuce, tortilla chips, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Salad

$7.49

Lettuce topped with grilled chicken or beef fajita, tomato, fresh onion, and crispy tortilla strips.

Santa Fe Salad

$10.99

Grilled fajita chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce with roasted sweet corn, bacon, avocado, and egg.

Taco Salad

$8.49

Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.

Acapulco Salad

$10.29

Lettuce mix served with cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.

Gordito Bowl

$7.99

Rice, beans, beef fajita, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with chile con queso.

Veggie Bowl

$7.99

Romaine lettuce mix, cucmber, avocado, egg, and corn. Add chicken or beef fajita for 1.95.

Small Dinner Salad

$4.29

Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese

Quesadillas & Queso

Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Frank's Quesadilla

Frank's Quesadilla

$15.99

Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.49

Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Sm CCQ

$5.99

Lg CCQ

$8.99

Queso Flameado

$9.99

Delicious melted white cheese with your choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita. Served with tortillas (not a dip for chips).

Seafood Queso

$9.99

Our large chile con queso with shrimp and crab meat

Miller Bean Dip

$4.99

Refried beans, enchilada gravy, and melted cheddar cheese

Lg Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$10.49

Large chile con queso with ground beef

Sm Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Small chile con queso with ground beef.

Combo Platters

All combo platters are 7.99. Add rice and beans for 1.29 each.

#1

$7.99

#2

$7.99

#3

$7.99

#4

$7.99

#5

$7.99

#6

$7.99

#7

$7.99

#8

$7.99

#9

$7.99

#10

$7.99

Rice

$1.29

Beans

$1.29

Rice & Beans

$2.58

Rice & Charro beans

$2.58

Charro Beans

$1.29

Julio's Specials

Hamburger

$10.99

Double patty burger served on sour dough bun with french fries

Chicken Finger Dinner

$9.99

4 Chicken Strips with french fries and small side salad

Jalisco Plate

$12.99

Beef fajita with diced bacon, grilled tomato, poblano peppers and onion served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Taco Chimuelos

$12.99

Five Mexican style tacos with diced beef cooked to perfection. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro, avocado, and cilantro ranch

Mexican Burger

$12.99

Double patty burger with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, bacon, and beans. Served with french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with melted monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Avocado stuffed with chicken of beef fajita served with a crispy beef taco, chese enchilada, rice and beans

Rockdale Special

$12.99

One cheese enchilada, grilled chicken breast, and four grilled shrimp. Served with fresh pico

Chipotle Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle adobe sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Spicy Crazy

$13.99

Choice of chicken or beef fajita hand bread and fried and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Toscano

$13.99

Diced Chicken breast sauteed with onions, squash, and bell pepper topped off with monterey jack cheese. Served with fiesta rice and grilled vegetables.

Pechuga Cancun

$17.99

Chicken breast topped with spinach, corn, mushroom and smothered in our cream white wine sauce. Served with two jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled vegetables, and fiesta rice.

Texas Burrito

$12.99

12" flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with chile gravy, chile con queso, and served with sour cream.

Seafood Plates

Shrimp Jambalaya

$13.99

Uniquely seasoned shrimp served with our delicious ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Shrimp Cozumel

$17.99

Six shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Roasted Garlic Shrimp

$14.29

Shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, and just the right amount of garlic. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Half Fried Shrimp

$10.99

6 fried shrimp served with fries

Full Fried Shrimp

$18.99

12 fried shrimp served with fries

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

Eight jumbo shrimp served with our special diabla sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortillas

Fried Seafood Platter

$15.99

Catfish fillet and six fried shrimp served with french fries

Camarones a la Mexicana

$13.99

Eight jumbo shrimp served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$10.99

Portabello mushroom stuffed with shrimp and crab and served with pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Pescado a la Mexicana

$13.99

Blackened tilapia served with grilled onions, tomato, jalapeno, squash, and fiesta rice

Shrimp Vallarta

$13.99

Large shrimp seasoned and grilled on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with beans, a small salad, and flour tortillas

Fried Catfish Plate

$11.99

2 catfish fillets served with fries and a small salad

Grilled Tilapia

$15.99

Grilled to perfection, our tender tilapia fillet is served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and savory grilled vegetables. Topped with sauteed crawfish tails.

Crawfish Burrito

$13.99

Two crawfish burritos topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans

Chicken Cozumel

$17.99

Six chicken fajita pieces wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Enchiladas

All Enchiladas made with corn tortillas and served with rice and beans

Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 Enchiladas

Chile con Queso Enchiladas

$11.99

Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese topped with chile gravy and queso

Enchilada Verdes

$9.99

Chicken enchiladas smothered in a special tomatilla verde sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.29

Stuffed with spinach and cheese and topped with chile con queso

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$11.99

Shredded beef barbacoa smothered with red sauce and cheese

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$11.29

stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with chile gravy and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$10.99

Chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

cheese and shrimp enchiladas topped with Julio's special sauce

Sonora Plate

$8.99

Two Cheese, chicken or beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy

Fajitas

Julio's takes pride in serving its specialty of chicken and beef fajitas. Fajita platters are served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans
Julio’s Special for 1

Julio’s Special for 1

$19.99

Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Julio’s Special for 2

$34.99

Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables

House Fajitas For 1

$15.99

Beef, chicken, or mixed

House Fajitas For 2

$28.99

Beef, chicken, or mixed

Poblanas For 1

$16.99

Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Poblanos For 2

$27.99

Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Cowboy Fajitas for 1

$17.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes

Cowboy Fajitas for 2

$31.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$16.99

Only shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$30.99

Only shrimp

Parillada

$65.99

Beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, sauteed poblano, and tomatoes. Serves 4-6 people

BBQ Fajita

$29.99

Ribs, sausage, and carnitas for 2 people

Veggie Fajitas For 1

$12.99

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Veggie Fajitas For 2

$20.99

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Cold Plate

$5.99

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce

Yency Fajita for 1

$17.49

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce

Yency Fajita for 2

$26.99

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce

Chipotle Fajita For 1

$17.49

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese

Chipotle Fajita For 2

$26.99

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese

Mexican Platters

All Mexican plates are served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner

$9.99

Three crispy or soft tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Spanish Platter

$9.29

Two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Tamale Dinner

$9.99

Four tamales topped with chile gravy and ground beef

Julio's Dinner

$13.99

Taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, and a bell pepper. Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Laredo Platter

$9.49

Beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale

San Luis Platter

$8.99

One cheese enchilada, beef taco, rice, and beans

Supreme Platter

$11.99

Taco, chalupa, enchilada, and tamale with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Flautas

$10.49

Two extra crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Burrito Special

$9.99

choice of two shredded chicken or ground beef burritos topped with chile gravy and cheese

Chimichanga

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Veracruz Platter

$10.49

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale

Barbacoa Plate

$10.99

Barbacoa with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

Family Favorites

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Burritos De Fajita

$12.99

Two burritos stuffed with chicken or beef fajita smothered with chile gravy and cheese

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast garnished with bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions

Palenque Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with our special ranchero sauce

Carne Asada A La Tampiquena

$14.29

Fajita steak grilled with mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions. Topped with white cheese and served on a sizzling platter

Carne Guisada

$10.99

Tender beef tips with fresh vegetables cooked in our special homemade gravy. Served with tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$10.99

Pork meat cooked to perfection with our special Julio's sauce

Chile Relleno

$13.49

Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef, or cheese smothered in our authentic ranchero sauce and topped with chile con queso

Monterrey Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers smothered in monterey jack cheese

Beef Spicy

$12.99

Diced beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato, and onions simmered in a secret sauce. Served with tortillas

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.99

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef fajita

Shish Kabob

$12.99

Beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

Fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$15.29

Five St. Louis ribs braised with smoked bbq sauce on a sizzling skillet

Quail

$17.99

Served with flour tortillas

Chalupas, Tacos, and More

Chalupas Supreme

$7.99

2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Three large eggs served your way with rice, beans, ranchero sauce, and tortillas

Huevos Con Fajita

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with fajita served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Mexicano Omelet

$8.99

Stuffed with ground beef & topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, and flour tortillas

Fish Tacos

$6.29+

On corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$6.29+

Corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch

Two Tacos

$5.29

Shredded chicken or ground beef

Tostada Sonora

$9.99

Big crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef fajita served with chile con queso, lettuce and tomatoes

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with chicken or beef fajita and served with beans, rice, and flour tortillas

Three Tacos

$6.99

shredded chicken or ground beef

Four Tacos

$8.99

shredded chicken or ground beef

Carnitas Tacos

$5.99+

Corn tortillas with lettuce and pico de gallo

Kids Menu

Served with your choice of beans & rice or french fries.

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

Child Enchilada

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Queso Puff

$5.99

French Fries

$3.29

A LA CARTE

Beans

$1.29

Rice

$1.29

Side of Charro Beans

$1.29

ALC Burrito De Fajita

$3.99

ALC Cheese

$0.99

ALC Chalupa

$3.49

ALC Chile Con Queso Puff

$2.49

ALC Taco Al Carbon

$3.99

ALC Sour Cream

$0.99

Lg Charro Beans

$2.99

ALC Tamale Con Chile (2)

$3.99

ALC Taco

$2.29

ALC Enchilada

$3.99

ALC Sour Cream Ench

$3.99

ALC Enchilada Al Carbon

$3.99

ALC Chile Relleno

$6.99

ALC Flauta

$3.29

ALC Stuffed Bell Pepper

$3.99

ALC Burrito

$2.49

Small Charro Beans

$2.49

Jalapeno Toriados

$0.99

(3) Enchiladas ALC

$7.29

(2) Enchiladas ALC

$5.29

Jalapeno Fresco

$0.99

Jalapeno Pickled

$0.99

ALC Stuffed Avocado

$6.59

ALC 4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

ALC Chicken Breast

$5.99

(3) Flour Tort

$1.19

(4) Corn Tort

$1.19

Avocado

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Onions

$0.79

ALC Enchilada Verde

$3.99

Calabasas (Grilled Mushrooms and Squash)

$3.25

ALC Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Big Bag Chip

$2.99

Lg Beans

$2.99

Lg Rice

$2.99

4 Mix Tortillas

$1.19

2 Barbacoa Taco

$6.29

Alc Grilled Onion Y Bell

$1.95

16 oz Red Sauce

$3.99

16 oz Green Sauce

$3.99

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Pepsi

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Mug Root Beer

$2.59

Big Red

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Mexican Pepsi

$2.95

Apple Juice

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Virgin Daiquiris

$3.99

Alcoholic Drinks

House Margarita

$9.50

Frozen Big Red Margarita

$12.50

Gallon House Margarita

$57.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.95

Mango Margarita

$11.95

Sangria Margarita

$11.95

Peach Margarita

$11.95

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.95

Italian Margarita

$11.95

Pina Colada Margarita

$11.95

Mix Margarita

$11.95

Frozen Mango Chimoy Margarita

$11.95

Raspberry Margarita

$11.95

Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.95

Frozen Tiger Margarita

$11.95

Frozen house margarita with blue Curaçao liqueur

Banana Margarita

$11.95

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.95

Watermelon Margarita

$11.95

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Michelada

$6.95

Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$13.50

Skinny Margarita

$12.50

Desserts

Sopapillas

$2.50+

Sizzling Apple Pie

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Lindsey Desserts

$6.50

Fresh made cheesecake and other desserts from Rockdale. Selection varies.

Appetizers

Half Nacho Special

$8.44

6 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Nacho Special

$10.78

12 Shredded Chicken or ground beef nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Half Julio's Nachos

Half Julio's Nachos

$11.04

6 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Julio's Nachos

$12.99

12 Chicken or beef fajita nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Half Nachos Revueltos

$7.14

6 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Full Nachos Revueltos

$9.48

12 Nachos with beans, chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Mexican Botana

$16.89

Ground beef nachos, (4) pepper puppies, and cheese quesadillas with sour cream, guacamole, and ranch

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.08

Served warm with cocktail sauce

Sm Guacamole

$6.49

Lg Guacamole

$9.48

Avocado Fries

$11.69

Avocado wedges lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro ranch

Half Wings (6)

$12.99

6 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.

Full Wings (12)

$19.88

12 wings served with buffalo or mango habanero sauce.

Half Pepper Pups (4)

$7.79

Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 4 pups served with ranch.

Full Pepper Pups (8)

$12.99

Local favorite! Queso cheese and diced jalapenos battered in cornmeal and fried to perfection! 8 pups served with ranch.

Papas Locas

$12.34

Texas Stuffed Tater Kegs

$10.39

Deep fried tots filled with cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with ranch.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.49

Fiesta Salad

$12.08

Chicken, lettuce, tortilla chips, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Salad

$9.74

Lettuce topped with grilled chicken or beef fajita, tomato, fresh onion, and crispy tortilla strips.

Santa Fe Salad

$14.29

Grilled fajita chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce with roasted sweet corn, bacon, avocado, and egg.

Taco Salad

$11.04

Fresh lettuce tossed with grated cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy taco shell. Substitute chicken or beef fajita for 1.00.

Acapulco Salad

$13.38

Lettuce mix served with cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.

Gordito Bowl

$10.39

Rice, beans, beef fajita, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with chile con queso.

Veggie Bowl

$10.39

Romaine lettuce mix, cucmber, avocado, egg, and corn. Add chicken or beef fajita for 1.95.

Small Dinner Salad

$5.58

Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese

Quesadillas & Queso

Quesadilla

$10.39

Grilled flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Frank's Quesadilla

Frank's Quesadilla

$20.79

Twice the size of our regular quesadilla. Choice of chicken fajita or beef fajita

Spinach Quesadilla

$11.04

Grilled flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach and monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Sm CCQ

$7.79

Lg CCQ

$11.69

Queso Flameado

$12.99

Delicious melted white cheese with your choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita. Served with tortillas (not a dip for chips).

Seafood Queso

$12.99

Our large chile con queso with shrimp and crab meat

Miller Bean Dip

$6.49

Refried beans, enchilada gravy, and melted cheddar cheese

Lg Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$13.64

Large chile con queso with ground beef

Sm Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$9.09

Small chile con queso with ground beef.

Combo Platters

All combo platters are 7.99. Add rice and beans for 1.29 each.

#1

$10.39

#2

$10.39

#3

$10.39

#4

$10.39

#5

$10.39

#6

$10.39

#7

$10.39

#8

$10.39

#9

$10.39

#10

$10.39

Rice

$1.68

Beans

$1.68

Rice & Beans

$3.35

Rice & Charro beans

$3.35

Charro Beans

$1.68

Julio's Specials

Hamburger

$14.29

Double patty burger served on sour dough bun with french fries

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.99

4 Chicken Strips with french fries and small side salad

Jalisco Plate

$16.89

Beef fajita with diced bacon, grilled tomato, poblano peppers and onion served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Taco Chimuelos

$16.89

Five Mexican style tacos with diced beef cooked to perfection. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro, avocado, and cilantro ranch

Mexican Burger

$16.89

Double patty burger with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, bacon, and beans. Served with french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.08

Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with melted monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.

Stuffed Avocado

$18.19

Avocado stuffed with chicken of beef fajita served with a crispy beef taco, chese enchilada, rice and beans

Rockdale Special

$16.89

One cheese enchilada, grilled chicken breast, and four grilled shrimp. Served with fresh pico

Chipotle Chicken

$16.89

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle adobe sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Spicy Crazy

$18.19

Choice of chicken or beef fajita hand bread and fried and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Toscano

$18.19

Diced Chicken breast sauteed with onions, squash, and bell pepper topped off with monterey jack cheese. Served with fiesta rice and grilled vegetables.

Pechuga Cancun

$23.39

Chicken breast topped with spinach, corn, mushroom and smothered in our cream white wine sauce. Served with two jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled vegetables, and fiesta rice.

Texas Burrito

$16.89

12" flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with chile gravy, chile con queso, and served with sour cream.

Seafood Plates

Shrimp Jambalaya

$18.19

Uniquely seasoned shrimp served with our delicious ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Shrimp Cozumel

$23.39

Six shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Roasted Garlic Shrimp

$18.58

Shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, and just the right amount of garlic. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Half Fried Shrimp

$14.29

6 fried shrimp served with fries

Full Fried Shrimp

$24.69

12 fried shrimp served with fries

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.19

Eight jumbo shrimp served with our special diabla sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortillas

Fried Seafood Platter

$20.79

Catfish fillet and six fried shrimp served with french fries

Camarones a la Mexicana

$18.19

Eight jumbo shrimp served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$14.29

Portabello mushroom stuffed with shrimp and crab and served with pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Pescado a la Mexicana

$18.19

Blackened tilapia served with grilled onions, tomato, jalapeno, squash, and fiesta rice

Shrimp Vallarta

$18.19

Large shrimp seasoned and grilled on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with beans, a small salad, and flour tortillas

Fried Catfish Plate

$15.59

2 catfish fillets served with fries and a small salad

Grilled Tilapia

$20.79

Grilled to perfection, our tender tilapia fillet is served with fiesta rice, pico de gallo, and savory grilled vegetables. Topped with sauteed crawfish tails.

Crawfish Burrito

$18.19

Two crawfish burritos topped with ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans

Chicken Cozumel

$23.39

Six chicken fajita pieces wrapped in bacon stuffed with monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Enchiladas

All Enchiladas made with corn tortillas and served with rice and beans

Enchilada Dinner

$13.64

Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 Enchiladas

Chile con Queso Enchiladas

$15.59

Any combination of chicken, beef, or cheese topped with chile gravy and queso

Enchilada Verdes

$12.99

Chicken enchiladas smothered in a special tomatilla verde sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.08

Stuffed with spinach and cheese and topped with chile con queso

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$15.59

Shredded beef barbacoa smothered with red sauce and cheese

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$14.68

stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with chile gravy and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.29

Chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.19

cheese and shrimp enchiladas topped with Julio's special sauce

Sonora Plate

$11.69

Two Cheese, chicken or beef enchiladas topped with chile gravy

Fajitas

Julio's takes pride in serving its specialty of chicken and beef fajitas. Fajita platters are served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans
Julio’s Special for 1

Julio’s Special for 1

$25.99

Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Julio’s Special for 2

$45.49

Beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with mixed vegetables

House Fajitas For 1

$20.79

Beef, chicken, or mixed

House Fajitas For 2

$37.69

Beef, chicken, or mixed

Poblanas For 1

$22.09

Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Poblanos For 2

$36.39

Beef and chicken fajitas served with mixed vegetables

Cowboy Fajitas for 1

$23.39

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes

Cowboy Fajitas for 2

$41.59

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, beef, chicken, or mixed fajita sauteed with poblano, onions, and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$22.09

Only shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$40.29

Only shrimp

Parillada

$85.79

Beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, sauteed poblano, and tomatoes. Serves 4-6 people

BBQ Fajita

$38.99

Ribs, sausage, and carnitas for 2 people

Veggie Fajitas For 1

$16.89

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Veggie Fajitas For 2

$27.29

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Cold Plate

$7.79

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce

Yency Fajita for 1

$22.74

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce

Yency Fajita for 2

$35.09

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas topped with our signature cream of mushroom white wine sauce

Chipotle Fajita For 1

$22.74

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese

Chipotle Fajita For 2

$35.09

Beef, chicken, or mixed fajitas sauteed in our chipotle sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese

Mexican Platters

All Mexican plates are served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Three crispy or soft tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Spanish Platter

$12.08

Two cheese enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Tamale Dinner

$12.99

Four tamales topped with chile gravy and ground beef

Julio's Dinner

$18.19

Taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, and a bell pepper. Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Laredo Platter

$12.34

Beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale

San Luis Platter

$11.69

One cheese enchilada, beef taco, rice, and beans

Supreme Platter

$15.59

Taco, chalupa, enchilada, and tamale with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with guacamole and a chile con queso puff

Flautas

$13.64

Two extra crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Burrito Special

$12.99

choice of two shredded chicken or ground beef burritos topped with chile gravy and cheese

Chimichanga

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Veracruz Platter

$13.64

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, and tamale

Barbacoa Plate

$14.29

Barbacoa with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

Family Favorites

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Burritos De Fajita

$16.89

Two burritos stuffed with chicken or beef fajita smothered with chile gravy and cheese

Grilled Chicken

$15.59

Grilled chicken breast garnished with bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions

Palenque Chicken

$15.59

Grilled chicken breast topped with our special ranchero sauce

Carne Asada A La Tampiquena

$18.58

Fajita steak grilled with mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions. Topped with white cheese and served on a sizzling platter

Carne Guisada

$14.29

Tender beef tips with fresh vegetables cooked in our special homemade gravy. Served with tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$14.29

Pork meat cooked to perfection with our special Julio's sauce

Chile Relleno

$17.54

Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef, or cheese smothered in our authentic ranchero sauce and topped with chile con queso

Monterrey Chicken

$18.19

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers smothered in monterey jack cheese

Beef Spicy

$16.89

Diced beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato, and onions simmered in a secret sauce. Served with tortillas

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.59

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef fajita

Shish Kabob

$16.89

Beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Steak Ranchero

$18.19

Fajita steak topped with ranchero sauce

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$19.88

Five St. Louis ribs braised with smoked bbq sauce on a sizzling skillet

Quail

$23.39

Served with flour tortillas

Chalupas, Tacos, and More

Chalupas Supreme

$10.39

2 Flat Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$9.09

Three large eggs served your way with rice, beans, ranchero sauce, and tortillas

Huevos Con Fajita

$10.39

Scrambled eggs with fajita served with beans, rice, and tortillas

Mexicano Omelet

$11.69

Stuffed with ground beef & topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, and flour tortillas

Fish Tacos

$6.29+

On corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$6.29+

Corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro ranch

Two Tacos

$6.88

Shredded chicken or ground beef

Tostada Sonora

$12.99

Big crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef fajita served with chile con queso, lettuce and tomatoes

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.39

Scrambled eggs with chicken or beef fajita and served with beans, rice, and flour tortillas

Three Tacos

$9.09

shredded chicken or ground beef

Four Tacos

$11.69

shredded chicken or ground beef

Carnitas Tacos

$5.99+

Corn tortillas with lettuce and pico de gallo

Kids Menu

Served with your choice of beans & rice or french fries.

Kid Burger

$7.79

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.79

Grilled Cheese

$7.79

Mac & Cheese

$7.79

Kid Taco

$7.79

Child Enchilada

$7.79

Kid Quesadilla

$7.79

Kid Queso Puff

$7.79

French Fries

$4.28

A LA CARTE

Beans

$1.68

Rice

$1.68

Side of Charro Beans

$1.68

ALC Burrito De Fajita

$3.99

ALC Cheese

$0.99

ALC Chalupa

$3.49

ALC Chile Con Queso Puff

$2.49

ALC Taco Al Carbon

$5.19

ALC Sour Cream

$0.99

Lg Charro Beans

$2.99

ALC Tamale Con Chile (2)

$3.99

ALC Taco

$2.98

ALC Enchilada

$3.99

ALC Sour Cream Ench

$3.99

ALC Enchilada Al Carbon

$3.99

ALC Chile Relleno

$6.99

ALC Flauta

$3.29

ALC Stuffed Bell Pepper

$3.99

ALC Burrito

$2.49

Small Charro Beans

$2.49

Jalapeno Toriados

$0.99

(3) Enchiladas ALC

$7.29

(2) Enchiladas ALC

$5.29

Jalapeno Fresco

$0.99

Jalapeno Pickled

$0.99

ALC Stuffed Avocado

$6.59

ALC 4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

ALC Chicken Breast

$5.99

(3) Flour Tort

$1.19

(4) Corn Tort

$1.19

Avocado

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Onions

$0.79

ALC Enchilada Verde

$3.99

Calabasas (Grilled Mushrooms and Squash)

$3.25

ALC Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Big Bag Chip

$2.99

Lg Beans

$2.99

Lg Rice

$2.99

4 Mix Tortillas

$1.19

2 Barbacoa Taco

$6.29

Alc Grilled Onion Y Bell

$1.95

16 oz Red Sauce

$3.99

16 oz Green Sauce

$3.99

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Pepsi

$3.37

Sweet Tea

$3.37

Unsweet Tea

$3.37

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.84

Dr Pepper

$3.37

Sierra Mist

$3.37

Lemonade

$3.37

Mug Root Beer

$3.37

Big Red

$3.37

Diet Pepsi

$3.37

Mountain Dew

$3.37

Mexican Pepsi

$3.84

Apple Juice

$1.63

Topo Chico

$3.84

Jarritos

$3.84

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Roy Rogers

$3.89

Virgin Daiquiris

$5.19

Alcoholic Drinks

House Margarita

$12.35

Frozen Big Red Margarita

$16.25

Gallon House Margarita

$74.10

Strawberry Margarita

$15.54

Mango Margarita

$15.54

Sangria Margarita

$15.54

Peach Margarita

$15.54

Top Shelf Margarita

$18.13

Italian Margarita

$15.54

Pina Colada Margarita

$15.54

Mix Margarita

$15.54

Frozen Mango Chimoy Margarita

$15.54

Raspberry Margarita

$15.54

Prickly Pear Margarita

$15.54

Frozen Tiger Margarita

$15.54

Frozen house margarita with blue Curaçao liqueur

Banana Margarita

$15.54

Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.54

Watermelon Margarita

$15.54

Mexican Martini

$13.00

Michelada

$9.04

Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$17.55

Skinny Margarita

$16.25

Desserts

Sopapillas

$2.50+

Sizzling Apple Pie

$6.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.19

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.49

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Lindsey Desserts

$8.45

Fresh made cheesecake and other desserts from Rockdale. Selection varies.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

560 Hwy 79 Suite A100, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

Gallery
Julio's Mexican Restaurant image
Banner pic
Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

