East Village Brewing Company 201 Park Blvd., Ste 101

No reviews yet

201 Park Blvd., Ste 101

San Diego, CA 92101

Crunch Time

Popcorn

$4.00

Logo Cookie

$5.00

Perrier

Regular

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Kombucha

Island Mango

$3.50

Rosemary Mint

$3.50Out of stock

Berry

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

Nitro Black

$3.50

Nitro Oat Milk Mocha

$3.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

Unsweetened

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

201 Park Blvd., Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92101

