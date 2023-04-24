Chick’nCone SanDiego
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Chick’nCone is a fast food restaurant chain that specializes in serving fried chicken in a unique and convenient way. Instead of serving traditional chicken pieces, we serves bite-sized chunks of chicken in a Waffle cone, which makes it easy to eat on the go. Our chicken sandwich is also delicious. If you’re craving tenders, we got those too. Our menu features a variety of sauces, We also offer sides such as fries, corn, and mac and cheese.
910 J Street Unit #2, San Diego, CA 92101
