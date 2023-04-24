Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chick’nCone SanDiego

review star

No reviews yet

910 J Street Unit #2

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Chick’nCone
Small Mac'nCheese
Chick'nSandwich


A La Carte

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$11.49

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nSandwich

Chick'nSandwich

$9.49

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Individual Tenders

Individual Tenders

$3.29

Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!

Large Caj'nCorn

Large Caj'nCorn

$4.89

Cajun corn is a deliciously spicy and savory side dish that will add a touch of Southern flavor to your combo. We start with sweet corn, then we add a blend of Cajun spices. The result is a mouthwatering combination of heat and flavor. that will leave you wanting more.

Small Caj'nCorn

Small Caj'nCorn

$3.49

Cajun corn is a deliciously spicy and savory side dish that will add a touch of Southern flavor to your combo. We start with sweet corn, then we add a blend of Cajun spices. The result is a mouthwatering combination of heat and flavor. that will leave you wanting more.

Large Mac'nCheese

Large Mac'nCheese

$5.29

Our Creamy mac and cheese is a delicious comfort food dish that features tender macaroni noodles smothered in a rich cheese .

Small Mac'nCheese

$3.69
Caj'nFries

Caj'nFries

$3.69

Our fries are seasoned with just the right amount of cajun seasoning or salt to bring out the natural flavor of the potatoes, making them the perfect complement to any meal. Whether you're looking for a tasty snack, a side dish, or a late-night treat, our fries are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Add an explosion of flavor to your meal with our selection of mini sauces, carefully crafted to complement your dish perfectly. Choose from a variety of tantalizing options, Cinamaple, , traditional, barbecue, tangy BBQ, , spicy ranch , buffalo blu and more. Whether you're looking to add a kick to your fries, a burst of flavor to your chicken tenders, our sauces are the perfect choice.

Chick'nBowl

Chick'nBowl

$15.39

Get ready to indulge in our ultimate comfort food bowl, a tantalizing combination of crispy fries, creamy mac & cheese, crispy fried chicken, and a delicious sauce. Each fry is perfectly golden and crunchy, providing the ideal base for this hearty bowl. The mac & cheese makes this bowl, Our crispy fried chicken is juicy and flavorful, with a crispy coating that adds a satisfying crunch to every bite. Finally, drizzled on top is our signature sauce, which perfectly balances the flavors of the dish

Game changer special

$12.99

Combo Meals

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$13.99

Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

3 pc Chick'nTenders Meal

3 pc Chick'nTenders Meal

$9.49

Our 3 piece tender meal Tender and juicy chicken breast strips are lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection, giving you that satisfying crunch with every bite. Each meal comes with your choice of a delicious side, such as Mac and cheese, , crispy fries. To quench your thirst, we offer a refreshing drink of your choice.This meal is perfect for a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner.

4 pc Chick'nTenders Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$15.99

Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Chick'nCone Kids Meal

$8.99

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Whether you're looking for a healthy alternative to sugary drinks or just need to quench your thirst, our bottled water is the perfect choice. Stay hydrated.

Fountian Drink

Fountian Drink

$2.50

Don't forget to check out our selection of fountain drinks, Our fountain drinks include a variety of delicious flavors, from classic cola and lemon-lime soda to fruity and refreshing options like iced tea

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Quench your thirst with our selection of refreshing Pepsi products, the perfect complement to any meal.

Slushy

Slushy

$4.99

Quench your thirst with our refreshing and delicious slushy, the perfect treat for a hot day, and perfect treat for all ages and is sure to cool you down and put a smile on your face.

Waffle Crunch Shake

Waffle Crunch Shake

$5.99

Our shake is made with the highest quality ingredients, including creamy ice cream, sweet syrup, and crunchy waffle pieces, all blended to perfection. Each sip is a heavenly combination of creamy and crunchy textures,

Starbucks

Starbucks

$3.00

refreshing and delicious Starbucks drink to cool you down on a hot day. Flavors vary from time to time

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chick’nCone is a fast food restaurant chain that specializes in serving fried chicken in a unique and convenient way. Instead of serving traditional chicken pieces, we serves bite-sized chunks of chicken in a Waffle cone, which makes it easy to eat on the go. Our chicken sandwich is also delicious. If you’re craving tenders, we got those too. Our menu features a variety of sauces, We also offer sides such as fries, corn, and mac and cheese.

Location

910 J Street Unit #2, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

