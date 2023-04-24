Chick’nCone SanDiego

Chick'nBowl

$15.39

Get ready to indulge in our ultimate comfort food bowl, a tantalizing combination of crispy fries, creamy mac & cheese, crispy fried chicken, and a delicious sauce. Each fry is perfectly golden and crunchy, providing the ideal base for this hearty bowl. The mac & cheese makes this bowl, Our crispy fried chicken is juicy and flavorful, with a crispy coating that adds a satisfying crunch to every bite. Finally, drizzled on top is our signature sauce, which perfectly balances the flavors of the dish