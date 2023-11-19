El Patron North 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At El Patron, it’s all about the food. Our menu boasts a tantalizing array of authentic New Mexican dishes, from mouthwatering enchiladas smothered in red or green chile to tamales and rice bursting with flavor. Each dish is crafted with love, using only the finest locally-sourced ingredients and authentic spices, ensuring a taste of New Mexico in every bite.
Location
8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW
No Reviews
4917 4th Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque