Main picView gallery

El Pollo Guapo

review star

No reviews yet

1130 Folly Rd

Charleston, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 White Chicken
House Fries

ROTISSERIE

Hot, Juicy, Always Fresh. Hormone Free, Antiobiotic Free, Cage Free Chickens
1/4 White Chicken

1/4 White Chicken

$14.00

Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

$13.00

Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute an additional side chick instead of rice for an additional charge

1/2 Chicken With Sides

$25.00

Served with your choice of 2 side chicks & 2 Sauces.

1/2 Chicken NO Sides

$14.00

Served with your choice of 2 sauces.

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$36.00

Served with your choice of 3 side chicks & 3 sauces.

Whole Chicken NO Sides

Whole Chicken NO Sides

$21.00

Whole Chicken, Choice of 3 Sauces

1/4 Dark No Sides

$8.00

1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)

1/4 White No Sides

$9.00

1/4 White Chicken (Breast)

GREENS BOWLS

All Salads topped with Cold White Meat Chicken
Span-ish Chop Greens

Span-ish Chop Greens

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch

Spent Bowl Greens

Spent Bowl Greens

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Buff Chick Greens

Buff Chick Greens

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette

RICE BOWLS

All Rice Bowls topped with Hot Fresh Picked Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Almost Legal Bowl

Almost Legal Bowl

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Dazed & Confused Bowl

Dazed & Confused Bowl

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli

Custom Bowl

$14.00

Build your Own Custom Bowl

SIDE CHICKS

Always Fresh. Always Delicious.
House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Chicken Fat Potatoes

Chicken Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri and Tajin

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

$6.00

Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

$6.00

Pickled Onions, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)

Plantains

Plantains

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$6.00

Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Fresh Thyme, Garlic Salt, Chili Lime Seasoning

Handsome Rice

Handsome Rice

$6.00

Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Garlic

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions

TACOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken
Damn That's A Spicy Taco

Damn That's A Spicy Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha

Hola Guapo Taco

Hola Guapo Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Fun-Gai Taco

Fun-Gai Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli

Taco Combo

$13.00

MUNCHIES

Fresh Picked Rotisserie Chicken, House Made Tajin Chips, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Queso Fresco, Corn, Pico, Queso Cheese Sauce
Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$9.00

House Tajin Chips, Pico

Pollo Con Queso

Pollo Con Queso

$7.00

Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream

Bag-a-Chicks

$5.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning

Tostada

$8.00

Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions

Veg Head Quesadilla

Veg Head Quesadilla

$9.00

Brussels, Pico, Cheddar, Served with Sour Cream

Guapo Nachos

$13.00

House Made Chips, Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Corn, Pico, Queso Fresco, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onions,

FOR MY PEEPS

For Chicken Littles 10 and under

Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kid's Chicken and Rice w/Avocado

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla Served with Rice or Fries, Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

SWEETS

Dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar
Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.50

House Made, Cinnamon Sugar, Contains Dairy and Gluten

Special Brownie

Special Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pretzel Crust

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Contains Gluten

Churro

$3.00

Dulce De Leche Filled Churro, Cinnamon Sugar

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50

EXTRA

Extra Sauce- Garlic Lime

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Chimichurri

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Sriracha Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sauce Sweet and Spicy Vinegar

$0.93

CHIPS- Housemade

$1.86

Extra Dressing Avocado Ranch

$0.93

Extra Dressing Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.93

Extra Dressing Sriracha Vinaigrette

$0.93

Sour cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.50

Extra Sauce- Citrus Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.93

Add side of Pickled Onions

$2.00

N/A BEVS

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Virgin Limeade

$4.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

HIGH RISE

D9 Blood Orange

$9.00

D9 Pineapple

$9.00

CBD Grapefruit

$8.00

CBD Black Cherry

$8.00

BEER

Draft Low Tide Aloha Beaches

$7.00

Draft Estuary 25

$7.00

Voodoo Empty Calories

$6.00

Jack's Abbey Post Shift Pilsner

$7.00
Busty Lush Non-Alcoholic

Busty Lush Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Hearts And Arrows IPA

$8.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Sea Quench

$6.00Out of stock

Lazy Hazy

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Leap Lemonade Sour

$6.00

Estuary Noche De Mar

$6.00

WINE

SAUV BLANC

$7.00

ROSE

$7.00

LIQUOR

HIGH NOON LIME

$6.00

HIGH NOON GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

CUTWATER PALOMA

$7.00

LONG DRINK

$6.00

ORANGE SMASH

$7.00

Tequila Shooter

$4.00

FROZEN ALCOHOL

Guapo Punch

$7.00

Limeade (with Tequila Shooter)

$8.00

Strawberry Mango Wine Daiquiri

$7.00

KOMBUCHA-Hard

Walker Brothers HG Passionfruit

Walker Brothers HG Passionfruit

$7.00

Walker Brothers HG Blueberry Juniper

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Local Rotisserie Joint

Location

1130 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fam's Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1291 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Kanji James Island
orange starNo Reviews
807 Folly Rd James Island, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70013 Charleston, SC
orange starNo Reviews
1417 Folly Road Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Chill - James Island
orange starNo Reviews
520 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Melvin's BBQ - James Island
orange star4.6 • 880
538 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Bohemian Bull
orange star4.3 • 927
1531 Folly Rd Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston