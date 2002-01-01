- Home
Kanji James Island
807 Folly Rd
James Island, SC 29412
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hibachi
Serve with Fried Rice,Mix veggies
Hib Chicken
$15.75
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Shrimp
$15.75
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Steak
$16.75
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Salmon
$21.95
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Vegetables
$12.95
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Chicken Shrimp
$17.50
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Steak Chicken
$17.50
Served with Fried Rice
Hib Steak Shrimp
$17.50
Served with Fried Rice
Pick 3
$23.95
Pick 3 is hibachi combo with chicken,steak and shrimp.service with fried rice and veggies
Bowl / Poke
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Fried Rice Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Mongolian Beef Bowl
$11.50
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl
$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
$15.95
Serve with Fried Rice
General Tso Chicken Bowl
$10.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Spicy Chicken Bowl
$10.95
Coconut Chicken Bowl
$10.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Coconut Shrimp Bowl
$11.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Tuna Poke Bowl
$16.95
Served With Sushi Rice
Salmon Poke Bowl
$16.95
Served With Sushi Rice
Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl
$16.95
Served With Sushi Rice
Eel Bowl
$17.95
Served With Sushi Rice