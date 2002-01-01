Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanji James Island

review star

No reviews yet

807 Folly Rd

James Island, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Wonton
Doge To The Moon
Triple Tuna

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.25
Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$6.25
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.50

Hibachi

Serve with Fried Rice,Mix veggies
Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$15.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$15.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$16.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Salmon

Hib Salmon

$21.95

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$12.95

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Chicken Shrimp

Hib Chicken Shrimp

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Chicken

Hib Steak Chicken

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Shrimp

Hib Steak Shrimp

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Pick 3

Pick 3

$23.95

Pick 3 is hibachi combo with chicken,steak and shrimp.service with fried rice and veggies

Bowl / Poke

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$11.50
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.95

Serve with Fried Rice

General Tso Chicken Bowl

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.95
Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

$10.95
Beef Udon Noodle

Beef Udon Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Soba Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Udon Noodle

Chicken Udon Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Soba Noodle

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Udon Noodle

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Soba Noodle

Veggie Soba Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Udon Noodle

Veggie Udon Noodle

$10.95

Classic Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

Any 2 Rolls

$13.95