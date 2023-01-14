Main picView gallery

Elephant Thai restaurant 4401 W Broad St

No reviews yet

4401 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Roll (4)

$5.95

Mixed vegetable and clear noodles wrapped with spring roll skin and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Deep fried lightly breaded squid served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Chicken Wings

$12.95

Fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon (8)

$7.95

Wonton skin wrapped with imitated crab, cream cheese, carrot, onion and scallion.

Chicken Satay (4)

$9.95

marinated chicken on skewers, charcoal grilled; served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce.

Curry Puff (2)

$6.50

Golden Deep fried curry puffs stuffed with chicken, potato, onion and curry powder: served with cucumber sauce.

Fried Wonton (8)

$6.50

Minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet and sour sauce.

Kanom Jeeb (6)

$6.95

Minced chicken, shrimp and pork wrapped in wonton skin; served with sweet soy sauce.

Golden Shrimp Roll (5)

$9.95

Deep fried shrimp roll with minced chicken wrapped in spring roll skin; served with sweet and sour sauce.

Gyoza (6)

$7.95

Minced chicken and vegetables stuffed with Gyoza skin.

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with grounded peanut.

Crying Tiger

$10.95

Sliced charcoal beef served with sauce mixed with crispy rice , red onion, cilantro and served on a bed of lettuce or seasonal vegetable.

Fresh Roll

$6.95

Vegetable and vermicelli noodles wrapped in steamed rice paper; served with grounded peanuts in Hoisin sauce.

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum

$6.45

Hot and sour soup with mushroom in the Thai herbs (galanga, kaffir lime leaves, red onion) and chili paste broth.

Tom Kha

$6.45

Coconut milk soup cooked with Thai herbs, cilantro, scallion and mushrooms.

Wonton Soup

$6.45

Minced chicken, shrimp and pork wrapped in wonton skin, napa, cilantro and scallion in a clear broth; topped with fried garlic and white pepper.

House Salad

$6.50

Vegetable salad ,tomato, cucumber, red onion and fried tofu with peanut dressing on the side.

Som Tum (Papaya Sald)

$8.00

Shredded green papaya with spicy lime juice, carrot, peanut, tomato, string bean and shrimp.

Som Tum on The cart

$16.00

Freshly cooked papaya salad on the cart serving in Thai street food style to your table; served with sticky rice and fried chicken. Perfect combination!

Lab Kai

$10.95

Minced chicken in spicy lime juice with red onion, cilantro, rice powder and scallion. Served with fried shrimp.

Noodle & Fried Rice

Drunken Noodle***

$12.45

Flat rice noodle stir-fried and mixed with onion, bell pepper and basil leaves served on the a bed of lettuce.

Pad See Ew

$12.45

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and broccoli cooked in chef's special sauce.

Elephant Thai Lomein

$12.45

Egg noodle stir-fried with bean sprout, scallions and chef's special.

Pad Thai

$12.45

Rice noodle stir-fried with bean sprouts, scallions, egg, peanut and Elephant Thai's Pad Thai sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with onion, carrot, tomato, scallion and egg with your choice of meat.

Basil Fried Rice***

$12.45

Rice stir-fired with onion, fresh basil, chili, garlic and bell pepper in the chef's special sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp stir-fried with jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashew nut and curry powder.

Stir-Fried Dishes

Mixed Vegetable

$12.45

Stir-fried mixed vegetable in light garlic sauce served with choice of meat.

Ginger

$12.45

Stir-fried mushroom, fresh ginger, onion, scallion, carrot and bell pepper.

Pad Kapow (Basil stir-fried)***

$12.45

Stir-fried bell pepper, garlic, onion, Thai chili and fresh basil leaves in brown sauce.

Garlic

$12.45

Stir-fried fresh topped with garlic in chef's special sauce served on a bed of steamed broccoli and carrots.

Rama

$12.45

Steamed broccoli topped with your choice of meat and homemade Elephant Thai peanut sauce.

Chicken Cashew Nut

$12.45

Stir-fried roasted cashews, onion, scallions, mushroom, carrot and bell pepper.

Pad Kapow Duck (Duck Basil)***

$17.95

Roasted duck stir-fried with bell pepper, garlic, onion, grounded Thai chili and fresh basil leaves in brown sauce.

Sesame Beef

$12.45

Marinated beef stir-fried with sesame oil with fresh ginger, scallions. Topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Thai Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Breaded fried chicken topped with your choice of 1 sauce.

Thai Curry

Red Curry

$13.45

Red curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil leaves and Thai herbs.

Green Curry

$13.45

Green curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, basil leaves and Thai herbs.

Panang Curry

$13.45

Panang curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bell pepper, grounded peanut and Thai herbs.

Yellow Curry

$13.45

Yellow curry paste simmered in coconut milk with potato and Thai herbs.

Roasted Duck Curry

$17.95

Sliced duck simmered in red curry paste and coconut milk with bell pepper, pineapple, basil leaves tomato and Thai herbs.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Soup

$5.95

Mixed vegetable with soft tofu, napa and clear noodle.

Vegetarian Duck Basil***

$12.95

Vegetarian mock duck, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves stir-fried in spicy chili and garlic sauce.

Rama Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu topped with peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed broccoli.

Mixed Vegetable Jae

$11.95

Vegetarian Duck Curry**

$12.95

Vegetarian duck, bell pepper, pineapple, basil leaves and tomato in red curry and coconut milk sauce.

Spicy Eggplant***

$11.95

Eggplant stir-fried with tofu and basil leaves in brown sauce.

Pad Thai Jae

$11.95

Thin rice noodle stir-fried with egg, mixed vegetable, bean sprouts, grounded peanuts, fried tofu and paprika powder cooked in Pad Thai sauce.

Drunken Noodle Jae***

$11.95

Flat rice noodle stir-fried with mixed vegetable, fried tofu and brown sauce.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Mixed vegetables, tomato, scallion stir-fried with jasmine rice, eggs, fried tofu and brown sauce.

Kapow Jae***

$11.95

Fried tofu, mixed vegetables ,bell pepper and basil leaves stir-fried in spicy chili and garlic sauce.

Vegetable Curry**

$11.95

Mixed vegetables and fried tofu cooked in green curry paste simmered in coconut milk and Thai herbs.

Chef's Specials

Nam Tok Pork***

$12.00

Pork salad, crispy rice, cilantro, red onion, scallion served with Thai spicy sauce.

Shrimp Garee Sauce

$18.00

Shrimp, scallions, white onion stir-fried with egg and curry powder sauce.

Sausage with Talay Sauce**

$9.00

The northern style pork sausage served with spicy and sour sauce.

Tom Yum Elephant Thai Soup**

$16.00

Hot and sour soup with mushroom, seafood and Thai herbs.

Crispy Fish with Sauces

$17.00

Breaded fish deep fried with chili sauce.

Crispy Duck with Chili Sauce

$19.95

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Steamed veggie

$2.50

Sweet and sour sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce

Peanut sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Chili Powder

$1.00

Steamed Noodle

$2.00

Fish Sauce

$1.00

Vinegar chili

$1.00

Hoisin Sauce

$2.00

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

All spicy tray

$3.00

Thai Dessert Menu

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.00

Fresh mango served with sweet sticky rice; topped with coconut cream and fried golden soy bean.

Lava Chocolate with Cha Thai Ice Cream

$8.50

Lava chocolate cake served with Thai iced tea ice cream.

Thai Banana Fritter with Ice Cream

$6.00

Breaded fried banana topped with honey and sesame served with ice cream.

Morgang with Sticky Rice (Thai custard)

$7.00

Thai taro root and coconut milk custard served with sweet sticky rice.

Kanom Tuay

$6.00

Thai coconut milk pudding.

Home Made Ice Cream

$6.00

Bananoffee

$6.00

Choco Nanim

$6.00

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.50

Fountain

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai black tea fresh brewed topped with half and half milk.

O-Liang (Thai Iced Coffee)

$4.00

Fresh brewed Thai coffee topped with half and half milk.

Hot Drinks

Juice

$5.00

Cha Chang Drinks

Cha Chang (Milk Tea)

$6.00

Nom Chom Pu

$4.00

Pinky Matcha

$7.00

Chang Cocoa

$6.00

Chang Cocoa with Matcha

$7.00

Honey Dew Morning

$4.00

Mango Chay Yo

$5.00

Passion Fruit Lover

$5.00

Peachy Peachy

$5.00

Lovely Lychee

$5.00

Taro Tee Ruk

$5.00

Dirty Matcha

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Prinot Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Itsasmendi White Wine (bottle)

$44.00

Merlot

$8.00+

Malbec

$8.00+

Las Carbreras

$48.00

Plum Wine

$7.00+

Sake

$7.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Chang (Thai)

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hibachino White Ale

$6.00

Crabbies

$6.00

On Tap

Singha

$6.95

Hazy IPA

$6.95

Sapporo

$6.95

Miller Lite

$5.95

Allagash White

$6.95

Cocktail

Basil Thai Collins

$11.00

Black Russians

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Classic Magarita

$9.00

Classic Martini

$9.00

Chao Pra Ya Mule

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$11.00

Cherry Blossom

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Elephant Mai Thai

$12.00

Elephant Bucket

$34.00

for 5 people

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Negori

$8.00

On the Pattaya

$9.00

Orange Blossom

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Peach Breeze

$9.00

Sake Lemon Drop

$8.00

Ta krai Cosmo

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russians

$7.00

Vodka & Gin

Hendrick's

$9.00

Beefeater London Dry

$5.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Tito's

$7.00

Absolute

$6.00

Rum & Tequila

Silver Reserva1800

$7.00

Jose Cuervo gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo silver (house)

$6.00

silver Patron

$18.00

Malibu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Barcadi (house)

$6.00

Retail Shop

Banana Chips

$5.00

Taro Chips

$5.00

Moo Foi (Crispy pork)

$6.00

Thai chili powder

$5.00

HH Draft

Draft beer

$3.00

HH Wine

HH Merlot

$7.00

HH Malbec

$7.00

HH Carbenet Savignon

$7.00

HH Pinot grigio

$6.00

HH Chardonay

$6.00

HH Savignon Blanc

$6.00

HH Cocktail

HH Dark & Stromy

$7.00

HH Ginger Saketini

$7.00

HH Paloma

$7.00

HH Orange Blossom

$7.00

HH Cherry Blossom

$7.00

HH Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

HH Food

Fried wonton

$4.00

Crispy Roll

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elephant Thai restaurant is the original RVA's since 2004. Feel free to relax and enjoy our authentic Thai food.

Website

Location

4401 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

