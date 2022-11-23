  • Home
Esters Gold's Marketplace WHEAT RIDGE

No reviews yet

10151 W. 26TH AVE.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80215

Appetizers

DIMARTINO'S FAMILY MEATBALLS

DIMARTINO'S FAMILY MEATBALLS

$13.00

Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, Meatball Sauce, Freshly Grated Parmesan, Toasted Parmesan Herb Bread

BUFFALO WINGS {GF}

BUFFALO WINGS {GF}

$13.00

Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

SESAME WINGS {GF}

SESAME WINGS {GF}

$13.50

Oven-Fired Wings In Sesame Sauce w. Hot Chinese Mustard, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$12.00

Buttery Bite-Size Cheddar Pretzels, Nitro Stout Beer Cheese, Green Onions

FAT TIRE NACHOS

FAT TIRE NACHOS

$13.50

Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*

PUMPKIN CURRY

PUMPKIN CURRY

$18.00

Your Choice of Chicken or Tofu w. Peanut Coconut Curry, Roasted Butternut Squash, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, Onions, Bamboo Shoots, Cashews, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cilantro, Steamed Jasmine Rice

HUMMUS & PITA [V]

HUMMUS & PITA [V]

$12.00

House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*

Salads

CAESAR

CAESAR

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons

HARVEST SALAD

HARVEST SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, Kale, Quinoa, Butternut Squash, Apples, Red Onion, White Cheddar, Crouton Crumbles, Spiced Pepitas, Mustard Maple Vin

BRUSSEL SALAD

BRUSSEL SALAD

$15.00

Shaved Roasted Brussels, Cranberries, Apples, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vin

HALF CAESAR

HALF CAESAR

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons

HALF HARVEST

HALF HARVEST

$8.00

Arugula, Kale, Quinoa, Butternut Squash, Apples, Red Onion, White Cheddar, Crouton Crumbles, Spiced Pepitas, Mustard Maple Vin

HALF BRUSSEL

HALF BRUSSEL

$8.00

Shaved Roasted Brussels, Cranberries, Apples, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vin

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Choice of Dressing

Sandwich

All sandos come with side salad
MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.00

Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*

HOT ITALIAN

HOT ITALIAN

$16.00

Salami, Tender Belly Ham, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Italian Vin, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Toasted Herb French Roll

TOFU BAHN MI [VG]

TOFU BAHN MI [VG]

$16.00

Soy Garlic Tofu, Cabbage Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Radish, Pickeld Red Onions, Vegan Sriracha Mayo, Peanuts, Toasted French Roll *TOFU MARINATED IN SOY, THEREFORE NOT GLUTEN-FREE*

12" Pizzas

AVERIES CHEESE [V]

AVERIES CHEESE [V]

$12.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

THE MIKEY

THE MIKEY

$14.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Oregano

FLUFFHEAD [V]

FLUFFHEAD [V]

$14.00

San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

CATAPULT

CATAPULT

$17.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Shredded & Fresh Mozzarella, House Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Peppadews, Oregano

LAWN BOY

LAWN BOY

$18.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Roasted Brussels, Tenderbelly Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese

BLISS [V]

BLISS [V]

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Aged Gouda, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Arugula Pesto, White Truffle Oil, Chili Flakes, Green Onion

YA MAR

YA MAR

$18.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Shredded & Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, House Sausage, Oregano

OF THE EARTH [V]

OF THE EARTH [V]

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Roasted Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitakes, Button Mushrooms, Portobellos, Criminis, Fontina, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Walnuts, Parsley *MUSHROOM MIX COOKED IN BUTTER. IF YOU ORDER THIS DAIRY FREE, WE WILL SUB FOR REGULAR ROASTED MUSHROOMS*

PRINCE CASPIAN

PRINCE CASPIAN

$17.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs, Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

FEE

FEE

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fat Tire Braised Pork, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Tenderbelly Bacon, Cilantro

RIFT [V]

RIFT [V]

$17.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Beyond Meat Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Fresh Parmesan, Oregano

BUILD YOU OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOU OWN PIZZA

$10.00

$10 Base Price Includes Your Choice of Sauce. Then, Build Your Own Pizza by Adding Additional Toppings *Does not come with cheese, please add it if you want it*

Kids - Online

PIPPA'S CHEESE [V]

PIPPA'S CHEESE [V]

$6.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

PIPPA'S PRONI

PIPPA'S PRONI

$8.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

PIPPA'S VEGGIE [V]

PIPPA'S VEGGIE [V]

$7.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Your Choice of 2 Veggies

KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]

KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]

$6.00

House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots

Desserts

CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]

CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]

$12.00

Spiced Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blackened Tofu

$3.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Vin

$0.50

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Citrus Vin

$0.50

Extra Pita - 2pcs

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Garlic Bread -1 pc

$1.00

Greek Vin

$0.50

Italian Vin

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Marinara - Cup

$2.50

Mustard Maple Vin

$0.50

Queso - Cup

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

N/A BEVS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

Cocktails

ESTERS MULE

ESTERS MULE

$10.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer

POTENZA PARK

POTENZA PARK

$11.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime, cucumber, agave

MERIDIAN 2.0

MERIDIAN 2.0

$10.00

44 North Huckleberry Vodka, Lee Bros Creme de Violette, Lemonade

WILSON

WILSON

$11.00

Bulliet Rye | Grapefruit | Lemon | Honey Syrup | Peychaud's Bitters | Q Sparkling Grapefruit

PAPER PLANE

PAPER PLANE

$11.00

Old Forester 100 proof | Amaro Montenegro | Select Apertivo | Lemon

GIN BASIL SMASH

GIN BASIL SMASH

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin | Lemon | Simple Syrup | Fresh Basil

COIN MARGARITA

COIN MARGARITA

$10.00

Milagro Silver | Cointreau | Lime | Agave

ESTERS OLD FASHIONED

ESTERS OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Old Forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, angostura bitters

AXILLA

AXILLA

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco, Tanteo Chipotle, Apple Cider, Cinnamon Simple Syrup, Apple Cider Shrub, Smoked Cinnamon Bitters

Wine Bottles

BTL SPARKLING ROSÉ

$14.00

Villa Sandi | Treviso, Italy

BTL PROSECCO

$17.50

La Marca | Treviso, Italy

BTL NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

$65.00

Nicolas Feuillatte | Chouilly, France

BTL DIABLO ROSÉ

$14.00

14 HANDS | WASHINGTON STATE

BTL PALM ROSÉ

$22.00

FLEUR DE MER | PROVENCE, FRANCE

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00

TENUTA SANT'ANNA | VENETO

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$16.00

BONTERRA | MENDOCINO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL CHARDONNAY

$14.00

HESS | NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL PINOT NOIR

$19.00

COPPOLA DIAMOND COLLECTION | WILLIAMETTE, OREGON

BTL BABY BARBERA

$17.50

CARTINE SANT AGATA | BARBERA D'ASTI, ITALY

BTL RESERVA MALBEC

$17.50

TERRAZAS DE LOS ANDES | MENDOZA, ARGENTINA

BTL H3 RED BLEND

$15.00

COLOMBIA CREST | PATERSON, WASHINGTON

BTL CABERNET

$19.00

BERINGER | KNIGHTS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL MACHETE

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

BTL PALERMO

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Esters Gold's Marketplace in Wheat Ridge

10151 W. 26TH AVE., WHEAT RIDGE, CO 80215

