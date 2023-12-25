Restaurant info

Even Keel isn't just our name it's our way of life. It represents the solid and steady path we have taken to get to this point in our journey. It represents the always warm attitude, always consistent food, constant fresh products, and always creative vibe of our team. Our kitchen is a chef-driven, farm-to-table workshop where we create ever-changing menus dictated by the season's finest products of time and place. Our style is what we like to call "modern Floridian coastal" dining, highlighting the season's vibrant, locally sourced bounty from both land and sea.