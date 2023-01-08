Everyday Joe's 317 Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BREAKFAST

3 Egg Omelets, Sandwiches, Pancakes n More

Egg & Cheese OME

$10.95

Plain Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese OME

$11.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese OME

$11.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Western OME

$12.95

Ham, Bell Pepper, Cheese

Mediterranean OME

$12.95

Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers

Mexican OME

$12.95

Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Mixed Cheese, Onions

Resort OME

$12.95

Bacon, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese

Veggie OME

$12.95

Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Spinach, Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cakes

$9.95

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Maine Blueberry Cakes

$9.95

2 Pancakes with Maine Blueberries

Plain Cakes

$8.95

Just 2 plain ole buttermilk pancakes

Walnut & Apple Cakes

$9.95

2 Pancakes with Walnut & Granny Apple Pieces

Egg & Cheese Sand

$8.95

Egg, Cheese on a Bagel

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sand

$9.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Potato Bun

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sand

$9.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Potato Bun

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with corn, kidney beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar cheese in a tortilla wrap. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

Scrambled eggs with peppers, onions, bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, cheddar cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Joe's Bowl

$12.95

3 Scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon or ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheese with Potato Wedges

LUNCH

Salads, Cold Sandwiches/Wraps, Burgers and Hot Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, Parmesan, Herb Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Peppers, Cucumber, Oregano Dressing

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese with Buffalo Sauce on Wheat Bread or In a Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing in a Tortilla Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Aioli with our Homemade Falafel in a Tortilla Wrap

Italian

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese on a 8'' Sub Roll

Turkey BLT

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread

Turkey Sand

$11.95

Smoked Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing

Mexican Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Salsa, Jalapenos, Tomatoes on a Potato Bun

Mediterranean Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Feta on a Potato Bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheese with BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun

Reuben

$13.95

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread

California Sand

$12.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Mozzarella, Thousand Island on a Hoagie Roll

Cheese Burger

$12.95

Cheese, Burger Patty, Onion, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Lettuce & Mayonnaise on a Potato Bun

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Thousand Island, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Ciabatta Bread

Veggie Burger

$10.95

California Veggie Patty, Sliced Onions, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Basil Pesto on Potato Bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Beef Steak, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Dill Pickle & Mayonnaise on Hoagie Roll

Tacos

$11.95

Flour Tortilla with Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander, Lettuce, Cheddar. Add Chicken for $4.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour Tortilla with Cheese & Chicken (smoked for 1 hour) seasoned Mexican style

SIDES

Egg/s

$1.25+

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$2.95

Ham

$2.95

Extra Meat

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$3.95

Single Pancake

$4.75

Extra Potato Wedges

$2.95

Toast

$2.50

Chicken

$4.95

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Main pic

