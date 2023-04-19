Main picView gallery

Salsa Verde Grill

review star

No reviews yet

270 Main Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Steak Street Tacos
Chips and Salsa
Chicken Street Tacos

Food

Entrees

Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$13.00

Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with chopped grilled chicken and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Carnitas Street Tacos

$13.00

Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with chopped carnitas and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Steak Street Tacos

$14.50

Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled flank steak and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Veggie Street Tacos

Veggie Street Tacos

$12.50

Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled portabella mushrooms, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Chicken Hard Shell Tacos

$15.00

Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with chicken and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Carnitas Hard Shell Tacos

$15.00

Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with carnitas and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Steak Hard Shell Tacos

$16.50

Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with flank steak and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Veggie Hard Shell Tacos

$14.50

Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with sauteed portabella mushroom, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Three corn tortillas rolled and deep fried, with shredded chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and cilantro. Then smothered with your choice of salsa Verde, mild red salsa, or spicy red salsa. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

Beef Taquitos

$14.00

Three corn tortillas rolled and deep fried, with shredded beef. Topped with cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and cilantro. Then smothered with your choice of salsa Verde, mild red salsa, or spicy red salsa. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

New Mexico Style Cheese Enchiladas

$18.50Out of stock

Three homemade blue corn tortillas stacked, with cheddar cheese and smothered in red Chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

New Mexico Style Chicken Enchiladas

$20.50Out of stock

Three homemade blue corn tortillas stacked, with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and smothered in red Chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

New Mexico Style Steak Enchiladas

$22.00Out of stock

Three homemade blue corn tortillas stacked, with grilled flank steak, cheddar cheese and smothered in red Chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

New Mexico Style Veggie Enchiladas

$18.50Out of stock

Three homemade blue corn tortillas stacked, with grilled portabella mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, cheddar cheese and smothered in red Chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

Sopaipilla Chicken Plate

$15.00

Homemade sopaipilla on a plate with grilled chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans.

Sopaipilla Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Homemade sopaipilla on a plate with carnitas, Spanish rice, and pinto beans.

Sopaipilla Steak Plate

$16.50

Homemade sopaipilla on a plate with marinated flank steak, Spanish rice, and pinto beans.

Sopaipilla Veggie Plate

$14.50

Homemade sopaipilla on a plate with delicious grilled portabella mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, Spanish rice, and pinto beans.

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Freshly made tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

Elote

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Spanish Rice (8 oz.)

$4.75

Long grain white rice simmered with tomato sauce, onions, garlic, and cilantro.

Pinto Beans (8 oz.)

$4.75

Seasoned with garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, onion powder, cayenne and cooked in pork lard and water, to create a rich luscious stock. These smooth creamy beans pack big flavor.

Salsa

$6.00

Salsa made in a homemade style from fresh ingredients that blend into the flavorful spicy sauce.

Grilled Chicken (6 oz.)

Grilled Chicken (6 oz.)

$6.00

Grilled Steak (6 oz.)

$7.50

Dessert

Churros

$7.00Out of stock
Sopaipillas W/ Honey

Sopaipillas W/ Honey

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$1.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Jarritos Lime

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$5.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$5.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00

Pellegrino

$11.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sweetened Iced Tae

$5.00

Lemonade Ice Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get Mexican!

Location

270 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

