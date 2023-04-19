Salsa Verde Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Get Mexican!
Location
270 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street
No Reviews
6 Pleasant Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant