Fabulous Burger

review star

No reviews yet

3004 Airport Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Popular Items

Trio Burrito
The Classic Burger
Chicken Strips

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$5.75

The Classic Burger

$4.50

The Fabulous Burgers

$5.50

The Colossal Burger

$9.00

The BBQ Burger

$6.50

The Brunch Burger

$8.00

The Chili Egg Burger

$8.00

The Bacon Avocado

$8.50

The Chili Burger

$5.50

The Spicy Burger

$8.50

The Mushroom Burger

$8.50

The Vegetarian Burger

$6.00

The Turkey Burger

$7.00

Chili Size

$6.50

Patty Melt

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog

$3.75

Spicy Dog

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Burger

$7.25

Kids Quesadilla

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.25

Kids Hot Dog

$7.25

Sandwiches

Boss Hog

$9.00

Smokin' Chicken

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Pastrami Melt

$11.00

Pastrami Sandwhich

$13.00

Club Sandwhich

$9.00

California Chicken

$9.00

Spicy Fried Chicken

$9.00

Tuna Sandwhich

$7.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

BLTA

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Patty Melt

$7.00

Tuna Melt

$7.00

Chicken Club

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.50

Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Cobb Salad

$10.75

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Smokin Chicken Salad

$8.95

South of the Border

Ground Soft Beef Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Hard Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.00

Birria Taco

$4.00

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Birria Quesadilla

$9.00

Asada Soft Taco

$4.00

Asada Hard Taco

$4.00

Asada Quesadilla

$9.00

Asada Burrito

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Soft Taco

$4.00

Chicken Hard Taco

$4.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.00

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$9.00

Chile Verde Hard Taco

$4.00

Chile Verde Soft Taco

$4.00

Finger Foods

French Fries

$2.50

Zucchini

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Chicken Strips

$7.25

Small Chili Chs FF

$4.25

Large Chili Chs FF

$5.25

Small Cheese Fry

$3.00

Large Cheese Fry

$3.75

Small Chili fry

$4.25

Large Chili fry

$5.15

Small Pastrami Chilichz

$9.00

Large Pastrami Chilichz

$12.00

Side Orders

RANCH

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

1000

$0.75

BBQ RANCH

$0.75

SALSA

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

SOURCREAM

$0.89

AVOCADO

$2.00

COLESLAW

$1.50

SALAD

$2.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Chicken Strip

$1.25

RICE & BEANS

$2.99

RICE

$1.65

BEANS

$1.65

16 Oz Salsa

$4.99

4 oz Chili

$1.50

16 Oz Chili

$4.99

Syrup

$0.75

Consome

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Side Meat Orders

Side of Asada

$3.50

Side of Chicken

$3.50

Side of Chile Verde

$3.50

Side of Polish Sausage

$1.99

Side of Steak Ham

$2.99

Side of Tuna

$2.50

Side of Ground Beef

$3.25

Side of Birria

$3.50

Side Patty

$2.00

Side Pastrami

$5.99

Side Of Smokin Chicken

$2.99

Side of Cnt Fried Steak

$3.99

Side of Pork Chops(2)

$3.50

Side of Pulled Pork

$2.99

Side 1/2 Patty

$3.99

Side Of Philly

$3.50

Side Chicken Strip

$1.25

Breakfast Plates

3 Egg Breakfast Plate

$6.75

Bacon and Eggs

$9.50

Sausage and Eggs

$9.50

Patty and Eggs

$10.00

Ham and Eggs

$10.00

Pork Chops and Eggs

$10.00

Country Fried Steak

$10.00

Polish Sausage and Eggs

$9.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Mix Bac/Saus and Eggs

$9.50

Scrambles

Fabulous Scramble

$9.50

Vegetarian Scramble

$9.25

Build Your Own Scramble

$6.00

Griddle

Pancake Stack (4)

$8.00

Pancake Special

$10.00

French Toast (3)

$8.00

French Toast Special

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon Sandwich

$7.00

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Breakfast Burritos

Ham Burrito

$9.00

Bacon Burrito

$9.00

Sausage Burrito

$9.00

Bcn&Saus Burrito

$9.00

Trio Burrito

$10.00

Smokin Pulled Pork Burrito

$9.50

Asada Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Chile Verde Brkfst Burrito

$9.50

Chicken Brkfst Burrito

$9.50

Pastrami Brkfst Burrito

$13.00

Egg Burrito

$8.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast

$7.25

Kids Pancake

$7.25

Kids Hashbrowns

$7.25

Side Breakfast Orders

4 Oz Gravy

$0.75

Hashbrowns

$2.00

1 Pancake

$1.75

1 French Toast

$1.75

2 Piece Sausage

$2.00

4 Piece Sausage

$4.00

2 Piece Bacon

$2.00

4 Piece Bacon

$4.00

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$2.25

16 0z Gravy

$4.99

SD Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Steak Ham

$2.99

Side Pork Chops(2)

$3.50Out of stock

Side Ham

$2.00

Side 1 Biscuit

$1.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Side Corn Tortillas(2)

$1.25

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.00

Medium Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$2.75

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Orange Juice

$1.95

Water

$0.50+

Hand-Scooped Shakes

$4.25

Ice Cream Cup

$3.75

Root Beer Freeze

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$1.50

Small Cup of Ice

$0.50

Medium Cup of Ice

$0.75

Large Cup of Ice

$0.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Directions

