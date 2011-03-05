Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fellini Pizzeria - Fox Point 166 Wickenden Street

review star

No reviews yet

166 Wickenden Street

Providence, RI 02903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pizza

Arugulacious Pizza

Arugulacious Pizza

$25.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.95

Bobby Special

$25.95

Borden Pizza

$25.95

Buff - A - Que Pizza

$25.95

Buff - A - Roni Pizza

$25.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.95

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.95

Garden Vegetable Pizza

$25.95

Go Ask Alice Pizza

$25.95

Greek Pizza

$25.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$25.95

Insalatta Pizza

$25.95

Joasborg Pizza

$25.95

Kitchen Sink Pizza

$25.95

Meat Lovers' Code Blue Pizza

$25.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.65

Philly Steak Pizza

$25.95

Satyricon Pizza

$25.95

Spinach Provolone Pizza

$25.95

Spinachoke Pizza

$25.95

Steak Scallion Pizza

$25.95

Stuffed Mushroom Pizza

$25.95
Sweet Heaven Pizza

Sweet Heaven Pizza

$25.95

Tomato Pesto Pizza

$23.95

Pumpkin Pizza

$28.10

Villager Pizza

$24.95

White Pizza

$24.95

Wickenden Pizza

$23.95

Wok Star

$24.95
Specialty Half and Half Pizza

Specialty Half and Half Pizza

$17.50

Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

One Topping

$3.75

Specialty Slice

$4.25

Specialty PLUS

$4.75

Salads, Spinach Pies and Soup

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.50

House Garden Salad

$9.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Gary's Chicken Escarole

$5.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95

House Salad For 10

$39.20

Caesar Salad For 10

$39.20

Antipasto Salad For 10

$55.50

Chicken Salad For 10

$55.50

Tuna Salad For 10

$55.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Signature Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

BLT Sandwich

$11.50

COLD Buff Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

HOT Buff Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.50

Cold Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50
Italian Grinder Sandwich

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$11.50
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

The Muffuletta Sandwich

$11.50

The Other Stuff Sandwich

$11.50

Tuna Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Veggie Special Sandwich

$11.50

Sides

Small Deli

$4.00

Large Deli

$6.00

Deep River Chips

$1.35

Side of Bread

$3.00

Pizza Dough

$4.89

Small Side of Dressing

$0.50

Large Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Small Tuna

$4.50

Large Tuna

$7.50

Cherry Peppers

$1.35

Side Crushed Red Pepper

Side Parmesan Cheese

Desserts

Chocolate-Covered Cannoli

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.25

Baklava

$4.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.25

Blondie Brownie

$4.25

Whoopie Pie

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Offering Gourmet Pizza options by the slice or whole pie along with amazing soups, salads and sandwiches. Featuring a laid-back vibe, a great spot for lunch, dinner or a late night nibble!

Location

166 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
