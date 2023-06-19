Main picView gallery

Fennel

review star

No reviews yet

400 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Food Taste Better

Location

400 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salt & Olive
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Acai Grill - Brand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
401 n brand Blvd B160 Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
239 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale - YIFang Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Eden on Brand
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston