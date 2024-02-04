Sì Roma 340 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We operate a mobile eatery specializing in genuine Italian Panini crafted from recipes straight from the streets of Italy. At Sì Roma, our goal is to illuminate the essence of an authentic panino, offering our customers a delightful journey to Italy with every bite of our panini. We value your panino experience and strive to make it memorable.
Location
340 North Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
