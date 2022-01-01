Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fixins Soul Kitchen - LA

review star

No reviews yet

800 W. Olympic Blvd Suite A150

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Order Again

Lil Bits

Catfish Nuggets

$14.00

Crispy Catfish Pieces with a side of Chipotle Mayo and Tartar Sauce

Fried Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Fried Deviled Eggs with Chopped Bacon and a Hot Sauce Glaze

Chicken Wangs

Chicken Wings tossed in Fixins Wing Sauce, a Celery Slaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy Artichoke Dip with Ritz Crackers

Pimento Cheese Dip

$14.00

Pimento Cheesy Goodness with Corn Chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes Garnished with Fresh Veggies

Grub

2 Piece Plate

$17.00

Two Pieces of Fried Chicken, Two Sides and a Biscuit

3 Piece Plate

$21.00

Three Pieces of Fried Chicken, Two Sides and a Biscuit

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

5 Shrimp Sauteed in Beer and Brown Gravy with Creamy Grits

Catfish and Fritters

$22.00

Fillet of Catfish with Corn Fritters and 2 Sides

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

Two Pieces of Fried Chicken Smothered in Brown Gravy with Two Sides

Smothered Pork Chop

$20.00

Oxtails

$28.00

Smothered Oxtails with White Rice and a Side

Gumbo

$20.00

Gumbo with White Rice and a Biscuit

Chx n Waffle

2 Wings N Waffle

$9.00

Two Small Wings and a Waffle

2 Piece N Waffle

$16.00

Choice of Two Pieces of Fried Chicken and a Waffle

3 Piece N 2 Waffle

$21.00

Choice of Three Pieces of Fried Chicken and 2 Waffles

Handhelds

Better Burger

$17.00

Beef Patty with Pimento Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a Creamy Coleslaw and Fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Five Tenders with Fries

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Greenz

Uptown Salad

$15.00

A Green Salad full of Texture with your choice of Dressing

Soul Caesar

$15.00

Caesar Salad with Cornbread Croutons

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Fried Chicken Thigh on a Green Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

Fixins

Red Beans and Rice

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Candied Yams

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Black Eyed Peas

$6.00

Creamy Grits

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Charred Okra

$6.00

Side White Rice

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

A La Carte

Waffle

$4.00

Pair of Biscuits

$6.00

Served with Grape Jelly Butter

Sausage

$6.00

Pancake

$4.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Brown Gravy

$2.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Breast

$9.00

Side Wing

$6.00

Side Thigh

$7.00

Side Boneless Thigh

$7.00

Side Leg

$4.00

Side Catfish

$7.00

Side Tender

$4.00

Side 5 Pc Fritter

$6.00

Side Blackened Tofu

$10.00

Side 5pc Shrimp

$11.00

2 Pc Smothered Pork Chop

$14.00

2 Pc Bacon

$3.00

Side BRFST Potatoes

$5.00

Oxtail Gravy

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tender n Fries

$9.00

Kid's Drumstick n Mac

$9.00

Kid's Waffle N Wing

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Sweets

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies with Vanilla Ice cream

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Two Biscuits and Country Gravy

Blue Plate

$13.00

Three Eggs, Grits or Potatos and Choice of Protein

Fried Chicken Omelette

$14.00

Egg Omelette with Fried Chicken and Hot Sauce

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Egg Omelette with Mushrooms and Greens

Pancake Sandwich

$15.00

Specials

Bucket Special

$40.00Out of stock

BHM Jambalaya

$22.00Out of stock

BHM Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00Out of stock

BHM Boudin Balls

$14.00Out of stock

BHM Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

BHM Sweet Potato Pie

$9.00Out of stock

BHM Black Velvet Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Oxtail Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Catfish Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Delta Tamales

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Entrees

Sips and Soul Appetizer Sampler

Sips and Soul Shrimp and Grits

Sips and Soul FIXINS

Sips and Soul Oxtails

Sips and Soul Banana Pudding

Wine

Rosecrans Rose

Sauvignon Blanc

Vintage Merlot

Zoe Red Blend

Wave Champagne

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fixins is a full service soul food restaurant that celebrates the history and traditions of African American culture in an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone!

800 W. Olympic Blvd Suite A150, Los Angeles, CA 90015

