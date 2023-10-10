Flat Top Bar & Grill 17960 Van Buren Boulevard
No reviews yet
17960 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92508
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
8 Bacon Wrapped Dates
California dates wrapped with smoked applewood bacon stuffed with goat cheese & a drizzle of balsamic reduction
Blackened Tuna
4 oz. of crusted seared ahi tuna served with ponzu sauce & pickled ginger
Braised Pork Belly
Large chunks of braised pork belly over sautéed spinach & drizzled with sweet Thai chili sauce
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds deep-fried to perfection with choice of dipping sauce
Chili Relleno
Battered & fried poblano pepper, stuffed with pepper jack cheese & housemade salsa
Chips & Salsa
Fresh seasoned tortilla chips served with house salsa
Creole Shrimp
9 jumbo tiger shrimp swimming in a delicious creamy creole seasoned sauce with warm pita bread
Crispy Chicken Wings
8 crispy wings with choice of dipping sauce: garlic, sweet Thai chili, teriyaki, BBQ & buffalo. Lemon pepper, dry rub also available
Double Crisp French Fries
The best crispy fries you've ever had
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried brussel halves tossed in a balsamic reduction with cranberries, candied walnuts, & bacon topped with goat cheese
Fried Pickles
6 battered and fried dili "Dinosaur" ranch dressing on the side
Hummus
Blend of ground garbanzo beans, sautéed celery, onions, carrots, & parmesan cheese. Served with warm pita bread, sliced tomatoes, & cucumbers
Jicama Poke Tacos
Guilt free jicama "Tortillas" filled with cabbage poke, cilantro, jalapeño, & sweet thai chili sauce
Kobe Sliders
3 American Kobe beef sliders topped with blue cheese & caramelized onions on a brioche bun
Loaded Nachos
Housemade tortilla chips, choice of chicken or steak,Beans, Cheese, pico de gallo, & jalapeño with side of guac & sour cream
Onion Ring Tower
Delicious flash-fried onion rings towered high, served with ranch & ketchup
Poke Nachos
Ahi tuna cubes tossed with fresh sliced red onions, jalapeños, avocado & tossed with sweet teriyaki sauce & drizzled with house sriracha mayo on tortilla chips
Seafood Stacker
Salmon & ahi tuna cubes, layered with onion, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, topped with a shrimp & drizzled in house jalapeño aioli
Steak Bites
Juicy sirloin with grilled shishito peppers & brussel sprouts & blue cheese sauce on the side
Steak Poutine
Double crisp fries topped with tender sirloin, sautéed mushrooms, onions & house gravy
Sweet Potato Fries
Delicious sweet potato fries, dusted with Himalayan sea salt, & served with ketchup or ranch
Taco Flight
3 street tacos, 1 carne asada, 1 chicken & 1 shrimp served with onions, cilantro & salsa
Truffle Fries
Our amazing double crisp fries tossed in warm truffle oil and garlic, & Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Taco Flight
Salads
Classic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, croutons, grated Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing
Quinoa Power Bowl
Tri-blend quinoa, field greens, red onion, cucumber, fire roasted red pepper, corn, pinto beans, avocado, cilantro, cotija cheese, salsa fresca, & red pepper sauce on the side with a lime wedge
Red, White, & Blue
Strawberries, cranberries, goat cheese, blueberries, candied walnuts, on mixed greens with balsamic
Seared Ahi
Seared ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes tossed in a sweet Thai chili dressing
Southwest Steak
Grilled steak with corn, onion, peppers, tomatoes, mixed greens, drizzled with spicy ranch & tangy BBQ sauce, & tortilla strips
The Wedge
Wedge of iceberg layered with blue cheese dressing & topped with tomatoes, red onion, bacon & blue cheese crumbles
Watermelon Summer Salad
Spring greens with watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, candied walnuts, cranberries & sweet lemon vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Side Caesar
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in rich Parmesan cream sauce
Capellini Lobster Pasta
Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, fennel, basil, red onion, pinch of chili flake, lemon wine sauce with a 4 oz lobster on top
Lobster Mac N' Cheese
Homestyle mac n' gouda cheese mixed with large pieces of lobster, slices of red onion & oven roasted topped with bread crumbs & fresh Parmesan
Jambalaya
Housemade zesty Jambalaya with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, onions, garlic, herbs & cajun spices over a bed of white rice (no sub side)
Burgers / Sandwiches
Flat Top's Signature Grilled Cheese
Sun-dried tomato, onion, bacon, mushroom, spinach & garlic aioli melted fontina & gruyere cheese on grilled sourdough
Millionaire's Grilled Cheese
Chunks of lobster, crab, prosciutto, gruyere, Cheddar "Dinosaur", & garlic aioli melted between spinach on grilled sourdough
Classic Burger
8 oz grilled beef patty with cheese, lettuce, "Dinosaur", onion, pickle, house sauce on a brioche bun
BBQ Burger
8 oz grilled beef patty topped with crisp bacon, onion ring & BBQ sauce & cheese on a brioche bun
Hangover Burger
8 oz grilled beef patty with fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & on a brioche bun & house garlic spread
Wagyu Burger
8 oz Wagyu beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house sauce on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a brioche bun
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, Ortega chili, onions, guacamole, pepper jack cheese with an aioli herb mayo
B.L.T. Sandwich
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with aioli sauce on Texas toast
Lobster Roll
Lobster, grilled onions, cucumbers, & coleslaw, special sauce on a brioche roll with sweet potato fries (no sub side)
Short Rib Sandwich
Sautéed short rib meat, broiled cherry tomatoes, pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, & sauce on Texas toast
Entrées
Flat Top Tomahawk
32 oz butcher block upper 1/3 USDA choice ribeye with frenched bone-in. Served with butter, rosemary & 2 sides
Flat Top Filet
8 oz double R ranch signature top 1/3 USDA choice center cut filet topped with house blue cheese crumble sauce
Bone-In Signature Rib Eye
16 oz double R ranch signature top 1/3 USDA choice served with caramelized onions
Chimichurri Steak
Butcher block 9 oz. Skirt steak reserve dripping in delicious chimichurri sauce, garlic toast, and a side of sauce
Boneless Short Ribs
Slow cooked 8 oz boneless short ribs in a sweet & savory sauce with mashed potatoes & roasted carrot
Surf & Turf
8 oz flat top filet with 3 sautéed jumbo shrimp, & a 4 oz Saddleback lobster tail served with warm butter
Twin Lobster Tails
Two 4 oz Saddleback lobster tails served with warm butter
Chilean Sea Bass
"Dinosaur" Chilean sea bass
Honey Glazed Salmon
8 oz Atlantic salmon baked with a citrus honey glaze
Fish & Chips
House battered & fried pub style Atlantic cod fish over our delicious fries & a side of fresh tartar sauce (no sub side)
Lamb Pops
Char-broiled rack of new Zealand lamb served with mint jelly
Prime Bone-In Pork Chop
10 oz bone-in pork chop on bed of mashed potatoes & finished with a bacon-apple sauce (no side sub)
Pork Tenderloin
8 oz pork tenderloin with roasted red garlic potatoes, & drizzled with a red fig sauce (no side sub)
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack marinated in sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pan-seared & oven roasted with fries & jalapeño coleslaw (no side sub)
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast fileted & cooked with marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, onions over creamy mashed potatoes (no side sub)
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken
Juicy grilled chicken breast infused with fresh citrus & herbs, in a creamy lemon sauce
Chicken Piccata
Grilled chicken over sautéed spinach & mashed potatoes, with house lemon caper sauce (no side sub)
Sides
Chicken Breast
French Fries
Garlic Toast
Guacamole
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
mushroom and Onions
Pita Bread Refill
Roasted Asparagus
Sautéed Veggies
Shishito Peppers
Side Bacon
Sourdough Toast
Steak
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)
White Rice
Lobster Mashed Potato
Eggs (2)
Add Ons
Desserts
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Rich, flourless chocolate cake served with fresh raspberries & mint
Tres Leches Lemon Cake
Light & fluffy lemon infused moist cake topped with whipped cream
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
Served with vanilla bean ice cream & raspberry drizzle
New York Style Cheesecake
Premium New York style cheesecake served with choice of chocolate, caramel, or raspberry drizzle
Butter Cake
Sweet, moist butter cake served with wild berry compote & a side of vanilla bean ice cream
2 Scoops of Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream
Specials
Beverage Menu
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Cucumber Press Mocktail
Fresh pressed cucumber juice, lime, agave & a splash of soda water
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mint Berry Mock Cooler
Muddled mint, fresh berries, lime & soda water
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Sprite
Watermelon Basil Mock-Arita
Fresh pressed watermelon purée, muddled basil, lime juice, & simple syrup, with a tajin-sugar rim
Child Menu
VIP & Retail
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
17960 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508