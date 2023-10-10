Food Menu

Appetizers

8 Bacon Wrapped Dates

$16.00

California dates wrapped with smoked applewood bacon stuffed with goat cheese & a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Blackened Tuna

$17.00

4 oz. of crusted seared ahi tuna served with ponzu sauce & pickled ginger

Braised Pork Belly

$18.00

Large chunks of braised pork belly over sautéed spinach & drizzled with sweet Thai chili sauce

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds deep-fried to perfection with choice of dipping sauce

Chili Relleno

$12.00

Battered & fried poblano pepper, stuffed with pepper jack cheese & housemade salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fresh seasoned tortilla chips served with house salsa

Creole Shrimp

$18.00

9 jumbo tiger shrimp swimming in a delicious creamy creole seasoned sauce with warm pita bread

Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00

8 crispy wings with choice of dipping sauce: garlic, sweet Thai chili, teriyaki, BBQ & buffalo. Lemon pepper, dry rub also available

Double Crisp French Fries

$9.00

The best crispy fries you've ever had

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Flash fried brussel halves tossed in a balsamic reduction with cranberries, candied walnuts, & bacon topped with goat cheese

Fried Pickles

$13.00

6 battered and fried dili ranch dressing on the side

Hummus

$15.00

Blend of ground garbanzo beans, sautéed celery, onions, carrots, & parmesan cheese. Served with warm pita bread, sliced tomatoes, & cucumbers

Jicama Poke Tacos

$16.00

Guilt free jicama "Tortillas" filled with cabbage poke, cilantro, jalapeño, & sweet thai chili sauce

Kobe Sliders

$18.00

3 American Kobe beef sliders topped with blue cheese & caramelized onions on a brioche bun

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Housemade tortilla chips, choice of chicken or steak,Beans, Cheese, pico de gallo, & jalapeño with side of guac & sour cream

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Delicious flash-fried onion rings towered high, served with ranch & ketchup

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Ahi tuna cubes tossed with fresh sliced red onions, jalapeños, avocado & tossed with sweet teriyaki sauce & drizzled with house sriracha mayo on tortilla chips

Seafood Stacker

$20.00

Salmon & ahi tuna cubes, layered with onion, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, topped with a shrimp & drizzled in house jalapeño aioli

Steak Bites

$20.00

Juicy sirloin with grilled shishito peppers & brussel sprouts & blue cheese sauce on the side

Steak Poutine

$17.00

Double crisp fries topped with tender sirloin, sautéed mushrooms, onions & house gravy

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Delicious sweet potato fries, dusted with Himalayan sea salt, & served with ketchup or ranch

Taco Flight

$14.00

3 street tacos, 1 carne asada, 1 chicken & 1 shrimp served with onions, cilantro & salsa

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Our amazing double crisp fries tossed in warm truffle oil and garlic, & Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Taco Flight

$18.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, croutons, grated Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing

Quinoa Power Bowl

$16.00

Tri-blend quinoa, field greens, red onion, cucumber, fire roasted red pepper, corn, pinto beans, avocado, cilantro, cotija cheese, salsa fresca, & red pepper sauce on the side with a lime wedge

Red, White, & Blue

$17.00

Strawberries, cranberries, goat cheese, blueberries, candied walnuts, on mixed greens with balsamic

Seared Ahi

$19.00

Seared ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes tossed in a sweet Thai chili dressing

Southwest Steak

$19.00

Grilled steak with corn, onion, peppers, tomatoes, mixed greens, drizzled with spicy ranch & tangy BBQ sauce, & tortilla strips

The Wedge

$13.00

Wedge of iceberg layered with blue cheese dressing & topped with tomatoes, red onion, bacon & blue cheese crumbles

Watermelon Summer Salad

$17.00

Spring greens with watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, candied walnuts, cranberries & sweet lemon vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed in rich Parmesan cream sauce

Capellini Lobster Pasta

$26.00

Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, fennel, basil, red onion, pinch of chili flake, lemon wine sauce with a 4 oz lobster on top

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$25.00

Homestyle mac n' gouda cheese mixed with large pieces of lobster, slices of red onion & oven roasted topped with bread crumbs & fresh Parmesan

Jambalaya

$28.00

Housemade zesty Jambalaya with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, onions, garlic, herbs & cajun spices over a bed of white rice (no sub side)

Burgers / Sandwiches

Flat Top's Signature Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Sun-dried tomato, onion, bacon, mushroom, spinach & garlic aioli melted fontina & gruyere cheese on grilled sourdough

Millionaire's Grilled Cheese

$24.00

Chunks of lobster, crab, prosciutto, gruyere, Cheddar, & garlic aioli melted between spinach on grilled sourdough

Classic Burger

$18.00

8 oz grilled beef patty with cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, house sauce on a brioche bun

BBQ Burger

$18.00

8 oz grilled beef patty topped with crisp bacon, onion ring & BBQ sauce & cheese on a brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$19.00

8 oz grilled beef patty with fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & on a brioche bun & house garlic spread

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

8 oz Wagyu beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house sauce on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a brioche bun

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, Ortega chili, onions, guacamole, pepper jack cheese with an aioli herb mayo

B.L.T. Sandwich

$18.00

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with aioli sauce on Texas toast

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Lobster, grilled onions, cucumbers, & coleslaw, special sauce on a brioche roll with sweet potato fries (no sub side)

Short Rib Sandwich

$21.00

Sautéed short rib meat, broiled cherry tomatoes, pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, & sauce on Texas toast

Entrées

Flat Top Tomahawk

$99.00

32 oz butcher block upper 1/3 USDA choice ribeye with frenched bone-in. Served with butter, rosemary & 2 sides

Flat Top Filet

$44.00

8 oz double R ranch signature top 1/3 USDA choice center cut filet topped with house blue cheese crumble sauce

Bone-In Signature Rib Eye

$44.00

16 oz double R ranch signature top 1/3 USDA choice served with caramelized onions

Chimichurri Steak

$38.00

Butcher block 9 oz. Skirt steak reserve dripping in delicious chimichurri sauce, garlic toast, and a side of sauce

Boneless Short Ribs

$36.00

Slow cooked 8 oz boneless short ribs in a sweet & savory sauce with mashed potatoes & roasted carrot

Surf & Turf

$64.00

8 oz flat top filet with 3 sautéed jumbo shrimp, & a 4 oz Saddleback lobster tail served with warm butter

Twin Lobster Tails

$44.00

Two 4 oz Saddleback lobster tails served with warm butter

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Chilean sea bass

Honey Glazed Salmon

$28.00

8 oz Atlantic salmon baked with a citrus honey glaze

Fish & Chips

$18.00

House battered & fried pub style Atlantic cod fish over our delicious fries & a side of fresh tartar sauce (no sub side)

Lamb Pops

$42.00

Char-broiled rack of new Zealand lamb served with mint jelly

Prime Bone-In Pork Chop

$38.00

10 oz bone-in pork chop on bed of mashed potatoes & finished with a bacon-apple sauce (no side sub)

Pork Tenderloin

$36.00Out of stock

8 oz pork tenderloin with roasted red garlic potatoes, & drizzled with a red fig sauce (no side sub)

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

1/2 rack marinated in sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pan-seared & oven roasted with fries & jalapeño coleslaw (no side sub)

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken breast fileted & cooked with marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, onions over creamy mashed potatoes (no side sub)

Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast infused with fresh citrus & herbs, in a creamy lemon sauce

Chicken Piccata

$32.00

Grilled chicken over sautéed spinach & mashed potatoes, with house lemon caper sauce (no side sub)

Sides

Chicken Breast

$7.00

French Fries

$9.00

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

mushroom and Onions

$6.00

Pita Bread Refill

$6.00

Roasted Asparagus

$9.00

Sautéed Veggies

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Steak

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Side)

$10.00

White Rice

$5.00

Lobster Mashed Potato

$20.00

Eggs (2)

$6.00

Add Ons

Side House Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

Lobster Tail

$20.00

4 oz

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic Toast

$4.00

2 slices

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Rich, flourless chocolate cake served with fresh raspberries & mint

Tres Leches Lemon Cake

$10.00

Light & fluffy lemon infused moist cake topped with whipped cream

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Served with vanilla bean ice cream & raspberry drizzle

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Premium New York style cheesecake served with choice of chocolate, caramel, or raspberry drizzle

Butter Cake

$10.00

Sweet, moist butter cake served with wild berry compote & a side of vanilla bean ice cream

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla bean ice cream

Specials

Filet Special

$29.00

Beverage Menu

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Cucumber Press Mocktail

$8.00

Fresh pressed cucumber juice, lime, agave & a splash of soda water

Diet Coke

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mint Berry Mock Cooler

$7.00

Muddled mint, fresh berries, lime & soda water

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull SF

$6.00

Sprite

$5.00

Watermelon Basil Mock-Arita

$8.00

Fresh pressed watermelon purée, muddled basil, lime juice, & simple syrup, with a tajin-sugar rim

Child Menu

Child 10 & Under

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Sliders & Fries

$11.00

VIP & Retail

VIP

Rental Fee

$200.00

Extra Hour

$100.00

Retail

FT Shirt

$15.00

FT Hat

$20.00