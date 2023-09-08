Flavors of India
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual locale serving Indian staples like curries, biryani & kebabs, plus thali platters & drinks.
Location
2524 L St Nw, Washington, DC 20037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bottles - 2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20037
View restaurant
Marcel's - 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
No Reviews
2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurant
Flatout Burger - Georgetown truck - 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
4.3 • 904
1205 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant