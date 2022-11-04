Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forest Grill

review star

No reviews yet

606 FOREST HILL BLVD

WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33405

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Philly Cheese Steak
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

On The Grill

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99+

(Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms)

Forest Philly Cheese Steak

$10.49+

(Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Potato Stix)

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99+

(Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms)

Forest Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.49+

(Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Potato Stix)

Jumbo Philly Sub

$11.99

(Mix of Philly Steak, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms)

Hot Pastrami

$8.99+

Cuban

$7.99+

(Roast Pork, Ham, Mustard, Pickles & Potato Stix)

BLT

$7.48+

Gyro

$7.99

(Lamb Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions)

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

(Grilled Chicken Breast, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions)

Forest Wrap

$8.99

(Chicken, Bacon & Ranch)

Mexican Grill

Tacos (3)

$8.29

(Diced Onions,Tomatoes & Cilantro Served with Lemon, Hot Salsa & Pickled Jalapeño)

Torta De Carne Asada

$8.49

Diced Steak, Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Shredded Cheddar Cheese)

Quesadilla

$7.99

Fire Forest Quesadilla

$8.99

(Jalapeños, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms)

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Burrito

$9.49

( Rice, Beans, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served with Sour Cream)

Mexican Bowl

$9.49

(Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Lettuce , Tomatoes & Onions)

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Ultimate Burger

$10.99

(Egg, Bacon, & Sautéed Onions)

Crazy Burger

$12.99

(Crazy mix of Burger, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Potato Sticks)

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.99

Fries

French Fries

$2.75+

Cheesy Fries

$3.99

Forest Fries

$5.99

(French Fries, Bacon & Cheese)

CUBAN COFFEE

Cafe Con Leche ( Latte)

$2.49+

Expresso ( Colada)

$1.69

Double Expresso ( Colada)

$3.29

Cortadito

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$2.99+

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.49+

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.49+

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.49+

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$5.29+

Toast

$1.99+

Breakfast Plates & Omelettes

Bacon Egg & Cheese Plate

$7.49

Forest Omelette

$8.99

(Diced Steak, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Potato Stix)

Ham Egg Plate

$7.49

Sausage Egg & Cheese Plate

$7.49

Super Breakfast Plate

$10.99

(Bacon, Ham & Sausage)

Vegetarian Omelette

$5.99

(Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Cilantro)

Cold Cuts

Ham & Cheese

$6.99+

Veggie

$5.99+

Salads

Gyro Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$8.99
