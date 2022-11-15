Main picView gallery

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob w/ Plov
Vareniki
Adjarski Khachapurri

Soups & Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped peppers, tomato, olives, basil, mint, parsley, red onion & Persian cucumbers. Tossed with Spanish olive oil & sea salt

Shopska Salad

$14.00

Persian cucumbers, field tomato, parsley, green onion, roasted pepper tossed with Spanish olive oil, sea salt & topped with Bulgarian sheeps milk feta.

Borscht

$9.00

Beets, beef broth, potatoes, cabbage & sour cream

Grandma's Chicken Soup

$9.00

Tender chicken, fidei, potatoes and veggies

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Imported Spanish lentils, chopped veggie assortment & fresh herbs. Vegetarian friendly!

Solyanka

$9.00

Decadent brothy soup of smoked meats, veggies and pickles

Marinated Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Medley of marinated forest mushrooms, olive oil & dill

Sliced Cucumber & Dill

$8.00

Russian Style Pickles

$8.00

Grandpa's recipe, cucumbers, carrots & cabbage

Tapas

Calamares Rellenos en su Tinta

$13.00

Stuffed baby squids in their own ink, over Spanish herbed rice

Chebureki

$10.00

Georgian style fried beef dumplings, sprinkled with fresh green onion & dill, 2 per order

Beef & Lamb Confit

$13.00

Chicken wings sautéed with crushed garlic and a harissa alioli dipping sauce

Chorizo Con Vino

$10.00

Spanish chorizos simmered in red wine w/ herbs

Bacon Wrapped Marcona Stuffed Dates

$10.00

Medjool dates stuffed with Spanish Marcona almonds, wrapped in bacon & drizzled with a Jerez vinegar reduction

Feta & Herbs fries

$9.00

Feta Fries

$8.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$13.00

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine, garlic, herbs & red pepper

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.00

Fresh rolled grape laves with seasoned ground pork & yogurt-dill sauce

Herb Fries

$8.00

Octopus in Olive Oil

$13.00

Tender octopus marinated in EVOO, over Spanish herbed rice

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Fresh grilled bread, topped with a tomato pulp, garlic & EVOO sauce. Sliced Manchego Cheese

Pan Con Tomate w/ Jamon

$12.00

Fresh grilled bread, topped with a tomato pulp, garlic & EVOO sauce. Sliced Manchego Cheese & Jamon Serrano

Plain Fries

$7.00

Selyodka with Kartoshka

$12.00

Russian marinated herring, whipped potatoes, red onion & dill

Stroganoff Fries

$13.00

Crispy fries smothered in our Stroganoff sauce

Stuffed Mini Sweet Peppers

$13.00

A colorful medley of mini sweet peppers stuffed with seasoned ground pork, herbs & spices, covered in a yogurt-dill sauce

Specialties and Baked Items

Jamon Serrano & Arugula Flatbread

$18.00

Mozarella, arugula tossed with toasted sesame seeds & Jamon

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozarella, tomato & basil

Adjarski Khachapurri

$18.00

Traditional Georgian 3 cheese "Bread Boat" with a cracked egg. Requires longer prep time than other dishes.

Bulgarian Mixed Grille

$18.00

Kebabche, kiufte, loukaniko, liuteniza, chopped onion, fresh pitka

Serbian Mixed Grille

$18.00

Pljeskavica, Ustipci, grilled smoked pork, kajmac, chopped onion & fries

Chicken Kabob w/ Plov

$17.00

Juicy chicken breast marinated with coriander & spices, grilled to perfection over Uzbeki style rice pilaf & field tomatoes

Pleskavica

$15.00

Hungarian Goulash

$16.00

Piquant paprika rich beef stew over whipped potatoes

Lamb Chop Lollipos w/ Salad & Arugula Whipped Potatoes

Beef Stroganoff Ragu

$18.00

Decadent stroganoff ragu sauce over wild mushroom pelmeni

Pelmeni

$16.00

Tender beef dumplings, sprinkled with fresh dill & green onion

Vareniki

$14.00

Light potato dumplings topped with caramelized onions

Wild Mushroom Pelmeni

$16.00

Wild mushroom assortment filled dumplings, sprinkled with fresh dill

Rosemary Flatbread

$10.00

Purlenka w/ Butter & Sharena Sol

$3.00

Purlenka Plain

$3.00

Purlenka w/ Olive Oil, Garlic & Parsley

$3.75

Sides

Lutenica big side

$2.00

Pitka

$3.00

Plov Rice Side

$8.00

White rice side

$8.00

Whipped Potato Side

$8.00

Yogurt & Dill Sauce Side

$2.00

Kebabche

$3.75

Kiufte

$3.75

Purlenka plain

$3.00

Purlenka Sarena sol

$3.00

Dessert Online Ordering

Biscuit Cake

$8.00

Tea biscuits layered with chocolate, mascarpone, rum & espresso

Crepes Honey Walnut

$8.00

Crepes Nutella

$8.00

Apple Strudel

$8.00

Apples, cinnamon & walnut rolled in a flakey crispy roll

Creme brulee

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

European fusion cuisine! Highlighting comfort food & tapas from Eastern to Western Europe, located in the heart of Las Vegas!

Website

Location

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Directions

Main pic

