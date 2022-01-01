A map showing the location of Flakowitz Cafes Heron BayView gallery

Flakowitz Cafes Heron Bay

review star

No reviews yet

11535 Osprey Trail

Parkland, FL 33076

Beverages

Feature Drink

$5.00

Kid Drink

$5.00

House Wine

$5.00

Premium Wine

$10.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Import Beer

$5.00

Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Food

Steak

$15.00

Salmon

$12.00

Pork

$12.00

Veggie

$12.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Apple Slices

$5.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy small cafe

11535 Osprey Trail, Parkland, FL 33076

