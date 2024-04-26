- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
- Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi - Parkland - Saiko-i Parkland
Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi - Parkland Saiko-i Parkland
No reviews yet
5791 Coral Ridge Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SALAD & SOUP
- Avocado Salad$12.00
Spring mix, cucumber& avocado serve wit ginger dressing.
- Coco Blossom$8.00
Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
- Garden Salad$6.00
Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
- Kani Salad$12.00
Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing
- Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$10.00
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
- Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions
- Mushroom Soup$5.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Signature Sashimi Salad$16.00
Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes
- Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad$15.00
Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce
- Tom Yum Seafood Soup$10.00
Scallops, shrimp, cilantro, squid, mushroom & tamatoes.
- Veggie Tofu Soup$5.00
Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions
SUSHI & SASHIMI*
- --------------
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Conch SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Ebi (Shrimp) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Escolar (White Tuna) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Hamachi Belly SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Hirame (Fluke) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Hotategai (Sea Scallop) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Ika (Squid) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Kani (Imitation Crab) SU$3.00
One Piece per order*
- King Salmon SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Madai (Japanese Snapper) SU$8.00
One Piece per order*
- Masago (Fish Egg) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Otoro SU$12.00
One Piece per order*
- Salmon Belly SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Sake (Salmon) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Tako (Octopus) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Tamago (Egg) SU$3.00
One Piece per order*
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Magura (Tuna) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Unagi (Eel) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Uni (Sea Urchin) SU$13.00
One Piece per order*
- Wahoo SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- ---------------
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) SA$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Conch SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Ebi (Shrimp) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Escolar (White Tuna) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hamachi Belly SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hirame (Fluke) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hotategai (Sea Scallop) SA$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Ika (Squid) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) SA$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Kani (Imitation Crab) SA$3.00
Two Pieces per order*
- King Salmon SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Madai (Japanese Snapper) SA$8.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Maguro (Tuna) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Masago (Fish Egg) SA$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Otoro SA$12.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Sake (Salmon) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Salmon Belly SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tako (Octopus) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tamago (Egg) SA$3.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) SA$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Unagi (Eel) SA$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Uni (Sea Urchin) SA$13.00
One Piece per order*
- Wahoo SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
SUSHI APPETIZER
- A5 Wagyu Tataki$25.00
lightly seared sea scallop with uni, truffle wasabi leaf, served with wasabi yuzu dressin.
- Carpaccio
Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic
- Chu Chu Lobster$18.00
Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce
- Escolar w/ Winter Truffle$14.00
Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle
- Foie Gras w/ Eel$20.00
Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard
- Lump Blue Crab w/ Avocado$16.00
- New Tuna or Salmon Tartare$17.00
diced tuna or salmon layerd with wasabi, soy, guacamole, served with chips
- Salmon Sashimi New Style$18.00
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder
- Sashimi 3 Ways$16.00
- Spicy Tuna Biscuit$15.00
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
- Spicy Tuna Gyoza$17.00
lightly fried crispy tuna gyoza, guacamole, and thai chili sauce
- Spicy Tuna Pizza$16.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Taco$12.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$17.00
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
- Bao Bun$12.00
- Crispy Baby Bok Choy$14.00
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
- Crispy Calamari$15.00
- Crispy Eggplant Misoyaki$13.00
- Crispy Tangy Wings$13.00
crispy, sweet, tangy wing, soy&garlic
- Dim Sum Platter$18.00
Crystal Shrimp, Wasabi Pork, wagyu beef, Lobster & Shrimp
- Edamame$6.00
- Gyoza$8.00
Pork or vegetable
- Honey Glazed Spare Ribs$16.00
- Lettuce Wrap$16.00
Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts
- Peking Duck Dumpling$16.00
- Roasted Duck Wrap$16.00
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$14.00
- Spring Roll$6.00
Fried veggie egg roll
- Wagyu Beef Gyoza$16.00
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
- Lover Boat$75.00
8 Pieces of sushi & 16 sashimi mexican roll & valentine roll
- Osaka Chirashi$28.00
Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice
- Pirate Boat$120.00
24 Pieces of sashimi 12 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, spicy tuna
- Saiko-i Nigiri$31.00
10 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll
- Saiko-i Sashimi$36.00
16 Pieces of sashimi
- Super Poke Bowl$20.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Platter$38.00
5 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll
- Tricolor Sashimi$36.00
- Tricolor Sushi$36.00