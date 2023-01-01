COCKTAILS

FOXY MARY

$12.00

BLOODY PLUS

$16.00

VIOLET COLLINS

$12.00

BLUSHING HEN

$12.00

WHAT'S 5LBS TO AN ELEPHANT?

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

FAiTH SANGRIA

$12.00

PUMP THE BLAKES

$15.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

BACK OFF WAR-CHILD, SERIOUSLY

$13.00

GIN APEROL SPRITZ SPECIAL

$10.00

BEER

LAGER DRAFT WESTBOUND

$7.00

SAISON KING OF CARROT FLOWERS

$8.00

IPA OUTER RANGE

$7.00

CORONITA

$5.00

Hard Kombucha - Jiant Passionfruit / Guava

$10.00

NA - Untitled Art Italian Pils

$8.00

Florida Seltzer

$8.00

STATION 26 TANGERINE CREAM

$7.00

WINE

GLASS Vinho Verde White Blend

$9.00

GLASS Chupacabra White Blend

$13.00

GLASS Red Blend Hot to Trot Can

$12.00

GLASS Calafuria Tormaresco Rose

$9.00

GLASS "Send Nudes" Rose

$14.00

GLASS Orange Gewurtztraminer

$13.00

BOTTLE Vinho Verde White Blend

$36.00

BOTTLE MERKIN CHUPACABRA

$52.00

BOTTLE TORMARESCO ROSE

$36.00

BOTTLE SLO DOWN "SEND NUDES" ROSE

$56.00

BOTTLE ORANGE GEWURTZ

$52.00

BOTTLE OPP PINOT NOIR

$52.00

BOTTLE IZADI TEMPRANILLO RISERVA

$60.00

LIQUORS

SKKY

$9.00

TITOS

$10.00

STOLI VANILLA

$10.00

SRING 44 GIN

$9.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$11.00

WOODY CREEK GIN

$10.00

BACARDI RUM

$9.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$10.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$9.00

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$10.00

TROMBA REPO

$15.00

LALO BLANCO

$14.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BOURBON

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$15.00

WILD TURKEY RYE

$9.00

TULLAMORE DEW IRISH

$10.00

APEROL

$10.00

AVERNA

$10.00

AMARO NONINO

$10.00

MR. BLACK

$10.00

MR. BLACK AMARO

$10.00

STREGA

$10.00

ST. GERMAIN

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00

FRANGELICO

$12.00

LUXARDO AMARETTO

$10.00

LILLET BLANC

$10.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

LICOR43

$10.00

COOLE SWAN IRISH CREAM

$10.00

IRONTON COFFEE LIQUOR

$10.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

N/A / JUICE

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coca-Cola Light

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

TOPOCHICO

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Green Juice

$6.00

Glass Whole Milk

$4.00

Glass Oat Milk

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Kombucha - Rowdy Mermaid

$10.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

BUBBLES

GLASS Cinzano Prosecco

$8.00

GLASS Lucien Albrecht Cremant d" Alsace Rose

$12.00

BOTTLE Cruse Wine Co. Eaglepoint Sparkling White Zinfandel Pet Nat 75

$75.00

BOTTLE Billecart Salmon Brut Rose

$180.00

BOTTLE CINZANO PROSECCO

$32.00

BOTTLE GRUET BRUT

$56.00

BOTTLE LUCIEN ALBRECHT CREMANT D' ALSACE ROSE

$48.00

BOTTLE VUEVE CLICQUOT

$125.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

$37.00

KID DRINK

KID OJ

KID GRAPEFRUIT

KID MILK

KID CHOC MILK

KID PINEAPPLE JUICE

KID CRANBERRY

Kids Hot Chocolate