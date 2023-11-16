Frida Room - Lincoln Park 2423 North Clark Street
2423 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60614
BREAKFAST
Eggs
Mexico
- Huevos a la Mexicana$15.00
Scrambler with tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with homemade refried beans and tortillas
- Mexican Toast$14.00
Panini toast with guacamole and your choice of bacon or sunny-side up eggs. Served with seasoned potatoes
- Molletes$14.00
An authentic dish from Mexico City! Toast with our homemade refried beans, mozarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
- Rancheros$16.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
- Chilaquiles Rojos$16.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.50
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
- Chilaquiles Campechanos$16.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
- Enchiladas / Huevos$16.00
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
- Enfrijoladas / Huevos$16.00
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, covered with our homemade refried beans, Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and eggs any style.
- Bistec A La Mexicana$18.00
Served with chopped steak, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, homemade refried beans and two eggs any style. Served with tortillas
- Divorciados$14.50
Sunny side up eggs with green and red salsa split by chilaquiles tossed in both salsas topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onion
Skillets
- Veggie Skillet$17.00
House potatoes, onions, broccoli, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
- Chicken Skillet$18.00
Chicken, house potatoes, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
- Meat Lovers Skillet$18.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.
- Steak Skillet$19.00
Steak, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our house seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.
Pancakes & Toast
- Classic Pancakes$15.00
Two pancakes served with a side of whipped cream
- Strawberry & Banana Pancakes$16.00
Two pancakes topped with strawberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
- Pancakes A La Mexicana$17.00
Two pancakes with cajeta or lechera, sprinkles and fresh strawberries
- Classic French Toast$16.00
Drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
- Churro French Toast:)$16.00
- Fruit Topped French Toast$18.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
- Kids FTFT$9.00
Half order of Fruit Topped French Toast
- Kids Strawberry Banana Pancakes$8.00
Short stack of SbP
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burrito$18.00
(Bacon or Ham) egg, provolone cheese, pepper, tomato, onions wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- BLT Sandwich$17.00
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with house made chipotle aioli
- Chivito Sandwich$19.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
Angus beef, a sunny-side up egg, grilled onions, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli
- Steak & Egg Sandwich$15.50
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions