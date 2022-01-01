A map showing the location of Frita Batidos - Detroit 66 West Columbia StreetView gallery
Burgers
Latin American

Frita Batidos - Detroit 66 West Columbia Street

review star

No reviews yet

66 West Columbia Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Popular Items

Beef Frita
Shoestring Fries
Chorizo Frita

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00+

Spicy Margarita

$12.00+

Tequila GingerLime

$11.00+

Mojito

$10.00+

Pisco Hibiscus Lemonade

$11.00+

Caipirinha

$10.00+

Cuba Libre

$9.00+

Daiquiri

$11.00+

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Sangria

$10.00+

CCP

$8.00Out of stock

Green Tea Shooter

$8.00

Beer

Cervesa Del Ray Bucket

$24.00

M43 Bucket

$40.00

Soft Parade

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple IPA

$9.00

313 IPA

$9.00

EM Same Old Lager

$11.00

M-43

$10.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Shorts Huma Lupa Licious

$6.00

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.00

Oberon

$6.00Out of stock

Tropical Oberon

$6.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

CAN Tecate

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Cerveza Delray

$6.00

Stella Atrois

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Victoria Beer bucket

$18.00

FRITAS

All of our Frita's come on a fresh baked brioche. Can substitute the brioche for romaine lettuce with our lighter option!

Beef Frita

$10.00

w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!

Chorizo Frita

$10.00

w/ sweet chile mayo

Black Bean Frita (contains dairy, gluten)

$10.00

w/ chipotle mayo

Chicken Frita (contains dairy, gluten)

$10.00

Turkey Frita (contains dairy, gluten)

$9.00Out of stock

w/ lemon-scented mayo

Fish Frita (contains gluten)

$10.00

w/ lemon-scented mayo

SIDES

Shoestring Fries

$3.50

w/ sweet chile mayo on the side

Garlic-Cilantro Fries **DISCLAIMER

$4.50

We actually do not recommend the garlic-cilantro fries for carryout as they do not travel well - They are most delicious when made fresh and eaten immediately! w/ lemon scented mayo on the side

'Best Snack Ever'

$7.50

layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa

Tropical Slaw

$2.00

Crisped Plantains

$3.50

Twice Fried Ripe Plantains

$6.00

w/ sweet chile mayo on the side

Loaded Plantains

$7.50

ripe plantains smothered with black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa and avocado and creme fraiche on the side

Black Beans

$5.00

Coconut-Ginger Rice (contains dairy)

$4.00

w/ cilantro-lime salsa

Tropical Salad

$12.00

romaine, avocado, mango, jicama, toasted macadamias, pepitas & sunflower seeds - dressed w/ guava vinaigrette

Light Bright Salad

$5.00

romaine, tomato, avocado, Munester and cilantro-lime salsa on the side - dressed w/ fresh lime & olive oil

Black Bean Cream

$6.00

FRITA BOWLS

Chicken Verde Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice, simple salad or black beans - with tropical slaw on top

Aromatic Pulled Pork Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice, simple salad or black beans - with tropical slaw on top

Slow Cooked Black Bean Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice or simple salad - with tropical slaw on top

AND MORE!

Inspired Cuban

$13.00

lemongrass roast pork, thick-cut bacon, tasso ham, comtè, cornichons & chipotle mayo on Cuban bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

w/ sweet chile mayo and tropical slaw on brioche bun

Chicken Verde Sandwich

$12.00

w/ lemon scented mayo on brioche bun, tropical slaw on the side

Open Face Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Tropical Salad

$12.00

KIDS

Mini Frita

$8.50

served w/ shoestring fries and seasonal fruit

Mini Grilled Cheese

$7.50

served w/ shoestring fries and seasonal fruit

SWEETS

Churro

$2.50

scented w/ nutmeg & orange zest, flash fried, rolled in cinnamon & sugar

Churros Español

$9.00

three churros with chocolate Español for dunking

Chocolate Español

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar Plantains

$4.00

soft, twice fried ripe plantains tossed in cinnamon & sugar

SAUCES

Sweet Chile Mayo

$0.50

Lemon Scented Mayo

$0.50

Chiptole Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Sriracha

Mustard

4oz salsa

$2.50

4oz Avocado

$2.50

FRESH JUICES

Fresh Ginger-Lime Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeed Orange Juice

$6.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

BATIDOS

Coconut Batido

$5.50

Passionfruit Batido

$5.50

Fresh Lime Batido

$5.50

Hibiscus Batido

$5.50

Chocolate Español Batido

$6.00

Cajeta Batido

$6.00Out of stock

Lighter Batido

$6.00

fresh mango & pineapple, crushed ice, & just a spoonful of ice cream

Naveed-O-Batido

$6.00

SODAS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke Light

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Hibiscus Soda

$3.00

Coco-lime soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Tea

Passion Tea

$3.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Food

Autumn Spiced Churro

$2.50

Make-It-Yourself Sandwich Bar (Serves 4)

$65.00

Your choice of slow cooked 1. Chicken Salsa Verde 2. Aromatic Pulled Pork (pick one or split between two favorites) accompanied with Brioche, Tropical Slaw, 'Best Snack Ever' (Layered Coconut Ginger Rice, slow cooked black beans, melted Muenster, Cilantro Lime Salsa), Simple Salad (romaine, avocado, scallions, cilantro, fresh lime, extra virgin olive oil) and Miniature churros!

Mexico City Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Conch Fritters

$7.50+Out of stock

Conch Po Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Chile-Lime Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Gulf Shrimp Ceviche

$8.00Out of stock

Picadillo Frita

$10.00Out of stock

Picadillo Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Ropa Vieja

$10.00Out of stock

Gulf Shrimp Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mocha Cubano

$6.00+

FOOD/STICKER

Waterproof Frita Stickers/ea

$1.00

Crisped Plantain/bag

$3.00

Cilantro-Lime Salsa/pt

$7.50

Avocado Spread/pt

$7.50

Sweet Chile Mayo/pt

$6.00

Lemon Scented Mayo/pt

$6.00

Chipotle Mayo/pt

$6.00

Garlic-Cilantro Butter/pt

$5.00

Tropical Slaw Dressing/pt

$7.00

Chile Melange/pt

$9.00

Brioche/ea

$1.50

Bottle of Sriracha

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS (Copy)

HH Oberon

$4.00

HH Two Hearted

$4.00

HH Elephant Juice

$6.00

HH Blood Mimosa

$6.00

HH Dos Equis

$4.00

HH Negra Modelo

$4.00

HH Negra Especial

$4.00

HH PBR

$2.50

HH Oberon

$4.00

HH Stella Artois

$4.00

HH Soft Parade

$4.00

HH Huma

$4.00

HH Tecate

$4.00

HH Vanilla Java Porter

$4.00

HH Dirty Blonde

$4.00

HH Hopslam

$5.00

HH Catgrass

$4.00

Non Alcoholic

Cuban Coffee

$3.00

De Trigo (Contains Gluten)

$3.00

Lime w/ Summer Fruit

$3.00

Raspberry Passion Yogurt

$3.00

Mango Serrano

$3.00

Alcoholic

Margarita

$4.00

Watermelon Pisco

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

66 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

