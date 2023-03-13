Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fry Bread House 4545 N 7th Ave

4545 N 7th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Popular Items

Ultimate Taco
Combo Taco
Honey & Powdered Sugar Fry Bread


Fry Bread Tacos

The meals that put us on the map!

Native Taco

$11.00

Refried Beans, Cheese and Lettuce on a fresh Fry Bread

Beef Taco

$13.00

Your choice of Beef, Cheese and Lettuce on a fresh Fry Bread

Combo Taco

$14.50

Your Choice of Beef with Refried Beans, Cheese and Lettuce on a fresh Fry Bread

Vegetarian Taco

$14.00

Refried Beans, Green Chili Strips, Onions, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce on a Fresh Fry Bread

Ultimate Taco

Ultimate Taco

$15.00

Your choice of Beef with Refried Beans, Onions, Sour Cream, Cheese and Lettuce on a fresh Fry Bread

Waila Fry Bread

Waila Fry Bread

$16.50

Two Ground Beef Patties, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato served with a hatch chili.

Junior Rodeo

$13.50

Ground Beef Patty, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato between two small Fry Breads.

Simple Fry Breads

Plain Fry Bread

$4.95

Bread and Beans

$9.00

Bean and Cheese Fry Bread

$10.00

Beef On Bread

$11.00

Your choice of Beef on a Fresh Fry Bread

Stews

Our Father Joedd's Favorite! Add Fry Bread or Chumuth for $3

Hominy Stew

$8.00

Chunks of Beef, with Onions and Corn

Vegetable Beef Stew

Vegetable Beef Stew

$8.00

Chunks of Beef, Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Carrots and Squash.

Red Chili Beef Stew

$8.00

Chunks of Beef with Onions, and Red Chili Pods

Green Chili Beef Stew

$8.00

Beef, Green Chili Strips, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos

Posole

$8.00

Pork, Green Onions, Cilantro and Red Chili Pods.

Burros

Bean Burro

$9.00

Refried Beans wrapped in House Made Chumuth

Beef Burro

$11.00

Your Choice of Beef wrapped in House Made Chumuth

Beef with Beans Burro

$13.00

Your Choice of Beef and Refried Beans wrapped in House Made Chumuth

Traditional Burro

$11.00

Sauteed Onions with Squash and Cheese wrapped in a Traditional Chumuth

Colossal Burro

$15.00

Your Choice of Beef, Refried Beans, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream wrapped in a House Made Chumuth

Alternatives

Loaded Cheese Crisp

$14.00

Open-Faced Tortilla, Ground Beef, Green Onions, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes and Sour Cream served on a House Made Chumuth

Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground Beef, Cilatntro, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce and Sour Cream in a Fried Chumuth Bowl

Corn Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef, Cheese and Lettuce on a fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Shell

Folded Cheese Crisp

$7.00

A Folded Cheese Crisp on a House Made Chumuth

Bean Tostada

$5.00

Refried Beans, Cheese and Lettuce on fried Corn Tortilla

Loaded Tostada

$8.00

Ground Beef, Beans, Onions, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Green Onions and Cilanto on a Fried Corn Tortilla

Cheese Melt

$8.50

Open Faced Fry Bread with melted Cheese

Sweet Fry Bread

What better way to finish, or even start, your meal than with a sweet Fry Bread

Honey Fry Bread

$8.50

Powdered Sugar Fry Bread

$8.50

Honey & Powdered Sugar Fry Bread

$9.00
Chocolate and Butter Fry Bread

Chocolate and Butter Fry Bread

$10.00

Cinnamon and Sugar Fry Bread

$10.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

16.9 oz Water Bottle

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small restaurant serving Tohono O’odham /Native cuisine to travelers in Phoenix, Arizona. Cecelia Miller opened FBH in 1992 for a place that Native American People could dine like we would at home in Indian Country, but in an urban environment. Tohono O’odham ancestral lands are located throughout central and southern Arizona and into Mexico since Time Immemorial. Our traditional foods are made up of meats, vegetables, legumes, seeds, berries and fruit grown, gathered, hunted and stored in the Desert environment. Cecelia provides a variety of foods that she was raised on and learned growing up. While Fry Bread is not a traditional, sustainable food of the Tohono O’odham, it IS a food that was created out of rations that the U.S. Government provided to Native Peoples while forcing us onto Reservation lands that reduced our ancestral lands to abolish our cultures. Fry Bread was created from those rations and appeals across cultures & are enjoyed by Natives & non-Natives alike.

Website

Location

4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Directions

Fry Bread House image
Fry Bread House image

