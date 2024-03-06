Full City Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our eclectic American Cuisine is prepared from fresh, quality ingredients. We love people who adore excellent service and scratch-made food that is created with care. When you are dining in our casual, clean, comfortable atmosphere, you are family to our professional and friendly staff. Whether you are in Kalamazoo, Portage, the surrounding area, or beyond, your first visit won't be your last!
Location
7878 Oakland Drive, Portage, MI 49024
