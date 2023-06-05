Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tailgaters Sports Grill & Games

1351 Central Park Boulevard

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Meals

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.99

16" Large Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$6.99

9" Personal Pizza

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 Bone In Chicken Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Philly Cheesestake

Philly Cheesestake

$11.99
Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.99
Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

Snacks

Nachos

Nachos

$5.00Out of stock
Chips

Chips

$3.00
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$8.00
Popcorn

Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.99

Crispy, delicious!

Party Fries

$12.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Located in Fun Land of Fredericksburg

1351 Central Park Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

