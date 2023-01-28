Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fusion Tacos at Santa Fe Brewery 35 Fire Pl

review star

No reviews yet

35 Fire Pl

Santa Fe, NM 87508

Specialty Drinks

Protein Shake

$8.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Fusionata

$7.00

Clamato

$8.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Cantaloupe

$6.00

Extra Flavor

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Powerade

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Salads

Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00

Make Your Own Salad

$10.00

Cazuelas

Fit Bowl

$10.00

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Single Taco

$3.00

Tortas

Tortas

$12.00

Burritos

Burritos

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chorreadas

Chorreadas

$12.00

Quesabirrias

Quesabirria

$13.00

10 Pack Quesabirria

$27.00

20 Pack Quesabirria

$54.00

Single Quesabirria

$3.00

Ramen with Birria Beef

Ramen

$14.00

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.50

QuesaPizza

QuesaPizza

$13.50

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Fries

$5.50

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Consome Chico

$0.50

Side Consome Grande

$1.00

Side 2 psz Lime

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$0.50

Side chips y salsa

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Taco Packs

10 Packs

$27.00

20 pack

$50.00

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Burgers

Hamburguesas

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Chicken sandwish

chicken sanwich

$13.00

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$13.00

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$6.00
Elote En Palo

Elote En Palo

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Dori Nachos (nacho cheese, sour cream & cotija, )

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

BOWLS

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.00

Carnitas Bowl

$10.00

Birria Bowl

$10.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Tereyaki

$10.00

Keto Texmex

$10.00

Veggy Lovers

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
