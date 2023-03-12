A map showing the location of Fusion Tacos Llano 1704 Llano StreetView gallery

Fusion Tacos Llano 1704 Llano Street

review star

No reviews yet

1704 Llano Street

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Green Juice

$5.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Protein Shake

$8.00

Fusionata

$6.00

Clamato

$6.00

Regular Drinks

Bottle Drink

$3.00

Can Drink

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Monster

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Jumex

$2.25

Arizona

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Extra Flavor

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Egg Omelette

$8.50

Keto Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00

Desayuno Ligero

Pancakes

$7.50

Protein Waffle

$8.00

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Fit Menu

Salads

Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00

Make Your Own Salad

$10.00

Cazuelas

Fit Bowl

$10.00

Lunch

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Single Taco

$3.00

Tortas

Tortas

$11.00

Burritos

Burritos

$8.00

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chorreadas

Chorreadas

$12.00

Quesabirrias

4 Quesabirria

$12.00

10 Pack Quesabirria

$27.00

20 Pack Quesabirria

$54.00

Single Quesabirria

$3.00

Birria Bowl Vaso

Birria Bowl Vaso 32oz

$19.00

Ramen

Ramen

$13.00

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.50

QuesaPizza

QuesaPizza

$13.50

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Consome Chico

$0.50

Side Consome Grande

$1.00

Side 2 psz Lime

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$0.50

Taco Packs

10 Packs

$27.00

20 Pack

$54.00

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Papitas Con Queso

$5.50

Elote En Vaso

$7.00

Elote En Palo

$5.00

Papitas Queso y Elote

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Fusion Bowls

BOWLS

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.00

Carnitas Bowl

$10.00

Birria Bowl

$10.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Tereyaki

$10.00

Keto Texmex

$10.00

Veggy Lovers

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1704 Llano Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Anthony's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1622 ST Michael's Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
La Reina - El Rey Court
orange star4.6 • 72
1862 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Los Potrillos - 1947 Cerrillos Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1947 Crrillos Rd SANTA FE, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE | Online Ordering - Santa Fe, NM
orange starNo Reviews
821 W. San Mateo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Yamas Greek Rotisserie - 2411 Cerrillos Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2411 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pasqual's
orange star4.4 • 5,356
121 Don Gaspar Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston