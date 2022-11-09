Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaetano's Italian

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2747 SOM Center Road

Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
LARGE PIZZA
LASAGNA

Specials

STUFFED SHELLS (Special)

STUFFED SHELLS (Special)

$12.00

3 pasta shells stuffed with ricotta and covered in our marinara with a meatball on top. Comes with house salad, your choice of dressing, and our house-baked bread.

APPETIZERS

Breaded Mozzarella

$8.75

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Gnocchi

$4.95Out of stock

Fried Hot Banana Peppers

$9.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.75

House-Made Breaded Eggplant Parmigiana App

$9.95

Red Pepper Dipping Oil

$3.95

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.25

Stuffed Shrimp

$9.75

Wings

$8.95

6 wings. Your choice of Buffalo or BBQ

Onion Rings

$5.25

Shrimp Fra Diavola App

$11.95

6 Shrimp in a spicy Marinara sauce

SOUPS

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.95+

small or large

Cup of soup

$5.95

SALADS

ANTIPASTO

$7.95+

Italian meats. cheese, tomatoes & pepperoncini

BURRATTA CAPRESE

BURRATTA CAPRESE

$11.95Out of stock

Burrata Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Salt and Pepper

CHICKEN CUTLET SALAD

$13.75

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.75

grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95+

Mixed greens. tomatoes, cheese

ITALIAN TOMATO SALAD

$8.95

tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar, spices, and bread for dipping

Pint House Dressing

$5.00

Quart House Dressing

$10.00

SPICY BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.25

"Buffalo" chicken, cheese, tomatoes

SPICY CHICKEN CUTLET SALAD

$14.25

SPINACH SALAD

$11.45

fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & cheese

STEAK SALAD

$19.95Out of stock

VEGETABLE ANTIPASTO

$7.95+

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, tomatoes & pepperoncini

SANDWICHES

BREADED EGGPARM SANDWICH

$11.45

hand-breaded & sautéed in olive oil

Chicken Marsala Sandwich

$14.95

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$13.95

hand-breaded white meat, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses

FISH SANDWICH

$9.45Out of stock

battered white pollock, lettuce, tomato, tartar, on fresh-baked Italian bread

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$9.95

flame-grilled chicken breast with lettuce & tomato on our house-baked Italian bread

HAMBURGER (1/2lb)

$12.95

Full 1/2 lb. 100% beef burger. Hand-formed and grilled with choice of toppings served on a brioche bun with a side of fries!

HOT PEPPER & EGG

HOT PEPPER & EGG

$10.95

fluffy egg, Hungarian hot peppers, and a touch of onion on house-baked Italian bread, this is a must-try sandwich

ITALIAN SUB

$9.95

salami, pepperoni, prosciuttini, provolone and mild or hot peppers on house baked bun

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$10.25

house-made meatballs on fresh-baked Orlando bun

SAUSAGE PARM SUB

$10.45

large link of Italian sausage on fresh-baked Orlando bun

Steak Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Veal Marsala Sandwich

$15.95

VEAL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$14.95

hand-breaded, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses

PASTA

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$18.50

our house specialty, large slice stuffed with meat, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses

PENNE

$12.95

served with your choice of sauce

SPAGHETTI

$12.95

served with your choice of sauce

CAVATELLI

CAVATELLI

$13.95

served with your choice of sauce

BROCCOLINI

$15.95

broccoli with Alfredo sauce served over rigatoni

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$14.95

fettucini pasta tossed with butter and parmesan cheese in a white cream sauce

CAVATELLI Half Order

$7.25

STUFFED SHELLS

$14.95

pasta shells, stuffed with ricotta and served covered in marinara sauce

Gluten free

$13.95

LINGUINI & SHRIMP AGLIO

$17.75

linguine aglio topped with stuffed shrimp

LINGUINI WITH CLAM SAUCE

$14.95

linguine with clams served with your choice of red or white sauce

PASTA AGLIO E OLIO

$13.95

spaghetti tossed in olive oil & garlic

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$14.95

spaghetti with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, garlic & black olives in broth

PENNE Half Order

$6.95

RAVIOLI

$12.95

meat, cheese, spinach, or a combination, with your choice of sauce

RAVIOLI Half Order

$7.25

SPAGHETTI Half Order

$6.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.95

6 Shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce served over linguini

ENTREES

served with house salad, your choice of dressing, and our fresh house-baked bread

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$18.95

chicken sautéed in butter with lemon & wine

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.95

Chicken sautéed with mushrooms, garlic & marsala wine

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.95

Chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta side, house salad, and our fresh-baked bread.

CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$19.95

chicken cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with our eggplant parmigiana

CHOPPED SIRLOIN STEAK

$15.75

Served with salad, bread & butter, and your choice of french fries or spaghetti.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.95

breaded eggplant, sautéed in olive oil, and topped with our blend of melted Italian cheeses

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.45

fresh chicken breast, marinated and flame-grilled

STEAK AND SHRIMP

$21.95Out of stock

VEAL FRANCAISE

$19.95

veal sautéed in butter with lemon & wine

VEAL MARSALA

$19.95

veal sautéed with mushrooms, garlic & marsala wine

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$18.95

veal cutlet, sautéed in olive oil and topped with a melted blend of our Italian cheeses

VEAL WITH EGGPLANT

$20.95

veal cutlet sautéed in olive oil and topped with our eggplant parmigiana

FISH

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$12.45Out of stock

battered pollock served with french fries and coleslaw

PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA

$7.75

House made dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella

LARGE PIZZA

LARGE PIZZA

$10.45

Gluten-Free Pizza

$10.45

Our gluten-free dough is only available in large.

Small Sicilian Pizza

$8.75

Tomato sauce, Italian seasonings , olive oil, fresh garlic, grated cheese

SICILIAN PIZZA (LARGE)

$11.75

WHITE PIZZA

$8.45

Italian spices, fresh garlic, olive oil, grated cheese

WHITE PIZZA (LARGE)

$11.45

Half Sheet

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, Italian seasonings , olive oil, fresh garlic, grated cheese 12 cut half-sheet

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$4.50

Kids Ravioli (2)

$4.50

meat or cheese

Kids Penne

$4.50

Kids Spaghetti

$4.50

DESSERTS

House-Made Fried Dough

$4.75

Cannoli

$6.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$6.25

Lemoncello

$7.25

blueberry lemon cheescake

$6.25

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.00

PEPSI 2 L.

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI 2 L.

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

MUG ROOTBEER

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

ICED TEA (Unsweetened)

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Moscato

$7.00+

House Cabernet

$6.00+

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Merlot

$6.00+

House Pinot NNoir

$7.00+

House Chianti

$7.00+

Wente Chardonnay

$8.00+

Coppola Cab

$8.00+

Knotty bones red blend

$7.00+

Cava d oro pinot grigio

$7.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Seaglass riesling

$7.00+

Budweiser

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Coors

$2.75

Miller lite

$2.75

Stella Artois

$3.50

Dortmunder

$3.75

Peroni

$3.75

EXTRAS

Alfredo Pint

$8.00

Alfredo quart

$16.00

ALFREDO SAUCE

$2.95

ANCHOVIES (5)

$3.95

BROCCOLI

$3.75

BROCCOLI AGLIO

$5.25

Tossed in garlic and olive oil

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

GRATED CHEESE

$0.50

AlaCarte GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.95

HALF LOAF OF OUR HOUSE-BAKED BREAD

$2.95

Hot peppers 2

$4.95

ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK

$4.50

LOAF OF OUR HOUSE-BAKED BREAD

$4.75

Marinara Pint

$7.00

Marinara Quart

$14.00

MEAT SAUCE

$4.50

MEATBALL (1)

$2.50

MUSHROOMS

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.25

SLICE OF OUR HOUSE-BAKED BREAD

$0.75

A LA CARTE

Anchovies (5)

$3.95

Chicken Cutlet

$8.95

Chicken Fran

$10.00

Chicken mar

$10.00

Dressing

$0.50

Grated Cheese

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Pint House dressing

$5.00

Quart House dressing

$10.00

Veal Cutlet

$9.95

Veal Fran

$12.00

veal Mar

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic home-made Italian foods. Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches

Location

2747 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Directions

Gaetano's image
Gaetano's image
Gaetano's image
Gaetano's image

