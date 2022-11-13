Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garage Bar

review star

No reviews yet

37825 Vine Street

Willoughby, OH 44094

Order Again

Apps & Snacks

Brussel Sprouts Appetizer

$7.95

Generous portion of steamed Brussel Sprouts, topped with crispy bacon and drizzled in sriracha

CBR Fries

$7.95

Crispy shoestring fries with Nacho cheese, bacon & ranch

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

5 chicken tenders, dip them in your choice of hot, mild or BBQ. 

Garage Wings

Garage Wings

$13.95

 10 Jumbo wings served with your choice of our several tasty wing sauces 

GBW Fries

$9.95

Smothered in bacon, pulled pork, diced onions, sport peppers and nacho cheese

Meatless Wings

Meatless Wings

$6.95

- For the herbivore in the group. Fried cauliflower bites tossed in any of our delicious sauces

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

 Breaded, deep fried & served with marinara

Nachos

$8.95

Choice of steak, chicken or veggie - cheese, tomato, onions,  black olives, jalapenos & lettuce, salsa & sour cream on the side

Pierogies

$7.95

Delicious mini pierogies served fried with sauteed onions 

Quesadilla

$8.95

Your choice of chicken, philly steak or veggie - filled with cheese, tomatoes,  onion, jalapenos - lettuce, salsa & sour cream on the side

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$7.95

Served with soft pita wedges

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Slaw

$1.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.49

House Salad

$3.49

Pickles

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Potato Of The Day

$2.50

Onion Rings

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Steak & Blue Salad

$10.95

Gyro Salad

$10.95

Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.95

Steak & Blue Wrap

$10.95

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.95

Sliders

Seasoned BeefSliders

$8.95

Smoked Pork Sliders

$8.95
CBR Sliders

CBR Sliders

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Sliders

$8.95

Fish Sliders

$8.95

Burger Bar

all1/2lb fresh, never frozen steak burgers served with the potato of the day

Big Ass BLT

$8.95

Crispy bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with potato of the day!

Black & Blue

$10.95

- Blackened burger, blue cheese dressing, sauteed onions

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Served grilled or crispy on a delicious brioche bun with the potato of the day!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Fresh grouper filet, fried & served with tartar and LTO

1/2lb Steak Burger

1/2lb Steak Burger

$9.95

Black Bean Burger

$9.95

All-natural & ran through the garden

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.95

8 ounces of tender, slow-cooked gyro meat, lettuce and tomato with fresh tzatziki

Steak Philly

$10.95

1/2 lb of delicious Philly Steak, provolone, sauteed mushrooms and onions on toasted french bread

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Tender grilled chicken breast, provolone, sauteed mushrooms and onions on toasted french bread

Loaded Mac

Spinach Dip Mac

$9.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$9.95

Black Mac

$9.95

Pita Flatbreads

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$8.95
BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$8.95

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

37825 Vine Street, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Garage Bar image
Garage Bar image

