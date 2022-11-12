- Home
Gateway Market 2002 Woodland Ave
2002 Woodland Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
Soups/Salads
Soup + Salad Combo
Choice of small salad and cup of soup
Cafe Caesar Salad - Large
Romaine, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing (contains raw egg yolk)
Cafe Caesar Salad - Petite
Cafe Caesar Salad - Small
Romaine, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing (contains raw egg yolk)
Chicken Cobb Salad - Large
Chicken Cobb Salad - Small
Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Large
Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Small
Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Cranberry Walnut Salad - Large
Greens, gorgonzola cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Cranberry Walnut Salad - Petite
Cranberry Walnut Salad - Small
Greens, gorgonzola cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad - Large
Greens, cilantro tabouli, cucumber, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, red pepper hummus, feta cheese, toasted pita, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Greek Salad - Small
Greens, cilantro tabouli, cucumber, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, red pepper hummus, feta cheese, toasted pita, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Peanut Chicken Salad - Large
Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing
Peanut Chicken Salad - Small
Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing
Sante Fe Chicken Salad - Large
Greens, blackened chicken, cheddar chees, black bean salsa, corn relish, tomato, red onion, avocado, fried flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch dressing
Sante Fe Chicken Salad - Small
Greens, blackened chicken, cheddar chees, black bean salsa, corn relish, tomato, red onion, avocado, fried flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch dressing
The Market Salad - Large
Greens, feta cheese, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted garlic vinaigrette
The Market Salad - Petite
The Market Salad - Small
Greens, feta cheese, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Soup of the Day - Large
Monday: Tuscan White Bean Tuesday: Veggie Tortellini Wednesday: Pepper Jack Potato Thursday: Tomato Basil Bisque Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Clam Chowder Sunday: Chicken Noodle
Soup of the Day - Quart
Soup of the Day - Small
Monday: Tuscan White Bean Tuesday: Veggie Tortellini Wednesday: Pepper Jack Potato Thursday: Tomato Basil Bisque Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Clam Chowder Sunday: Chicken Noodle
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Large
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Quart
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Small
Veggie Chili - Large
Veggie Chili - Quart
Veggie Chili - Small
Starters
French Fries
Battered French fries, choice of dipping sauce
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts fried, topped with parmesan cheese and buttermilk ranch
Gravy Fries
Battered french fries, smothered in rosemarry mushroom beef gravy
Guacamole
Flour tortilla chips
Hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus, fried pita chips with parmesan cheese
Loaded Nachos
Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, green onion
Onion Rings
Choice of dipping sauce
Queso
House-made queso with fried tortilla chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fried pita chips with parmesan cheese
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Choice of 2 dipping sauces
Kids
Kid's Chicken Strips
choice of dipping sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese, toasted white bread
Kid's Hamburger
4 oz burger, sesame bun
Kid's Mac & Cheese
macaroni, creamy cheddar sauce
Kid's PB & J
creamy peanut butter, choice of grape or strawberry jelly
Kid's Quesadilla
mozzarella cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla
Kid's Salad
Romaine, tomato, carrot, cucumber, buttermilk ranch
Deli Sandwiches/Wraps
Pick Two
Pick One: Small Deli Sandwich or Small Wrap; Plus One More: chef case side or small salad(Market, Caesar or Cranberry Walnut) *Sub Greek, Cilantro Lime, Sante Fe or Peanut Chicken Salad +$3
Chicken Bacon Panini - Large
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
Chicken Bacon Panini - Small
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
Chicken Cobb Wrap - Large
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla
Chicken Cobb Wrap - Small
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Large
Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Small
Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla
Hot Italian Sub - Large
Salami, roast beef, cappicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, banana pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette, baguette
Hot Italian Sub - Small
Salami, roast beef, cappicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, banana pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette, baguette
Mediterranean Wrap - Large
hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted garlic vinaigrette, flour tortilla
Mediterranean Wrap - Small
hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted garlic vinaigrette, flour tortilla
Pork Belly Cubano - Large
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette
Pork Belly Cubano - Small
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette
Reuben - Large
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
Reuben - Small
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
Turkey Bacon Club - Large
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
Turkey Bacon Club - Small
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
Turkey Deli - Large
Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, grain mustard, multigrain bread
Turkey Deli - Small
Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, grain mustard, multigrain bread
Sides (Cold)
Caprese Tomatoes - Large
Caprese Tomatoes - Small
Cheese Tortellini - Large
Cheese Tortellini - Small
Cilantro Tabouli - Large
Cilantro Tabouli - Small
Creamy Coleslaw - Large
Creamy Coleslaw - Small
Kettle Potato Chips
Mixed Fruit Salad - Large
Mixed Fruit Salad - Small
Quinoa Salad - Large
Quinoa Salad - Small
Roasted Beets with Gorgonzola Cheese & Spiced Walnuts - Large
Roasted Beets with Gorgonzola Cheese & Spiced Walnuts - Small
Traditional Potato Salad - Large
Traditional Potato Salad - Small
Sides (Hot)
Burgers/Sandwiches
All-American Burger
Two grilled quarter pound George's Grind burgers, American cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickle, sesame bun
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (Vegan)
Pulled jackfruit, bbq sauce, vegan coleslaw, ciabatta bun
Beyond Meat Burger (Vegan)
Beyond Burger patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, vegan 1000 island dressing, ciabatta bun
Beyond Meat Burger (Vegetarian)
Beyond Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 island dressing, sesame bun
Black Bean Burger (Vegan)
Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ketchup, 9-grain bun
Blackened Tuna Steak Sandwich
Ahi tuna, cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, ciabatta bun
Falafel (Vegetarian)
Falafel, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, flat bread
Gateway Cheeseburger
8 oz Geroge's Grind burger, choice of cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame bun
Gateway Hamburger
8 oz George's Grind burger, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame bun
Grilled Chicken Club
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, 9-grain bun
Iowa Pork Tenderloin
Half-pound pork tenderloin, pickles, onion, sesame bun
Memphis-Style BBQ Pork
Smoked pork, bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw, sesame bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8 oz George's Grind burger, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushroom and onion, rosemary mushroom beef gravy, sesame bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken strips, Nashville hot sauce, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sesame bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak sauteed with mushrooms, peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a South Union bun
Tofu Bahn Mi (Vegan)
Barbecued tofu, vegannaise, sriracha, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, hoagie bun
Veggie Burger (Vegetarian)
Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, onion rings, ciabatta bun
Kentucky Hot Brown
NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Sliced turkey breast smothered with Mornay sauce and topped with cheese, tomato, and bacon served open face on South Union Bakery Italian Toast
Dinners
Fried Chicken Dinner - 2 Piece
Comes with one breast and one thigh; choice of two chef case sides and a buttermilk biscuit
Chicken Strip Dinner
Choice of two sides, dipping sauce and a buttermilk biscuit
Nashville Hot Chicken
One breast and one thigh of lard-fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, french fries, pickle and white bread
Noodles
Cantonese Stir Fry
Egg noodles, carrot, celery, spinach, onion, bell pepper, scallion, garlic, bean srouts, cilantro, Cantonese brown sauce
House Ramen
Sesame miso pork broth, tofu, ramen noodles, carrot, scallion, bean sprouts, spinach, corn, boiled egg*
Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Large
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Small
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
Pad Thai (Vegan)
Rice noodles, tofu, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, garlic chili sauce
Spicy Pork Belly Ramen
Roasted smoked pork belly, spicy pork broth, noodles, tofu, kimchi, corn, scallion, bean sprouts, boiled egg, spinach
Tokyo Ramen
Soy pork broth, ramen noodles, corn, scallion, sprouts, spinach, boiled egg*
Veggie Ramen (Vegetarian)
Sesame miso broth, tofu, ramen noodles, carrot, scallion, bean sprouts, spinach, corn, boiled egg*
Specialties
Fish Corn Tacos (Gluten Friendly)
Three handmade corn tortillas, seasoned tilapia, chipotle coleslaw, tomato, avocado, salsa
Gateway Fish & Chips
Cod, battered french fries, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw
Nashville Hot Chicken
One breast and one thigh of lard-fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, french fries, pickle and white bread
Quesadilla
Choice of carne asada, grilled chicken or tofu, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, avocado
Steak & Potato Burrito
Flour tortilla, carne asada, fried potato, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, salsa, sour cream
Steak Tacos (Gluten Friendly)
Three handmade corn tortillas, carne asada, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salsa, sour cream
Sauces
1000 Island
Vegan 1000 Island
4 oz. Queso
Bahn Mi Sauce
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Buttermilk Ranch
Caesar Dressing
Cajun Aioli
Chipotle Ketchup
Chipotle Ranch
Cilantro Lime Dressing
Creamy Parm
Green Goddess
Honey Mustard
Ketchup
Malt Vinegar
Maple Mustard
Mayo
Mushroom Gravy
Mustard
Pesto Aioli
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy Peanut Dressing
Tartar Sauce
Tzatziki
Thelmas
Beverages
Bottled Water
Brewed Iced Tea
Gold Peak Iced Tea
20 oz Bottle
Snapple
La Croix Sparkling Water
16 oz Can
San Pellegrino
Izze Cans
Virgil/Reeds
Fairlife
Fountain Soda
Cherry Coke
Coke
20 oz Bottle
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
20 oz Bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper
20 oz Bottle
Dr. Pepper
20 oz Bottle
Mello Yello
20 oz Bottle
Sprite
20 oz Bottle
Rise Brewing Coffee
Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)
12 oz
Nantucket Nectar Apple Juice
Nantucket Nectar Orange Juice
Nantucket Nectar Lemonade
Morning Blend Juice
Tropicana
