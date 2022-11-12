Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gateway Market 2002 Woodland Ave

2002 Woodland Ave

Des Moines, IA 50312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Two
Soup + Salad Combo
Chicken Bacon Panini - Large

Include Silverware?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Soups/Salads

Soup + Salad Combo

$10.99

Choice of small salad and cup of soup

Cafe Caesar Salad - Large

$11.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing (contains raw egg yolk)

Cafe Caesar Salad - Petite

$3.50

Cafe Caesar Salad - Small

$8.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing (contains raw egg yolk)

Chicken Cobb Salad - Large

$14.49

Chicken Cobb Salad - Small

$10.99

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Large

$14.49

Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Small

$10.99

Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Cranberry Walnut Salad - Large

$13.49

Greens, gorgonzola cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Cranberry Walnut Salad - Petite

$3.50

Cranberry Walnut Salad - Small

$9.49

Greens, gorgonzola cheese, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad - Large

$14.49

Greens, cilantro tabouli, cucumber, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, red pepper hummus, feta cheese, toasted pita, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Greek Salad - Small

$10.99

Greens, cilantro tabouli, cucumber, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, red pepper hummus, feta cheese, toasted pita, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Peanut Chicken Salad - Large

$14.49

Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing

Peanut Chicken Salad - Small

$10.99

Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing

Sante Fe Chicken Salad - Large

$14.49

Greens, blackened chicken, cheddar chees, black bean salsa, corn relish, tomato, red onion, avocado, fried flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch dressing

Sante Fe Chicken Salad - Small

$10.99

Greens, blackened chicken, cheddar chees, black bean salsa, corn relish, tomato, red onion, avocado, fried flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch dressing

The Market Salad - Large

$11.49

Greens, feta cheese, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted garlic vinaigrette

The Market Salad - Petite

$3.50

The Market Salad - Small

$8.49

Greens, feta cheese, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day - Large

$5.99

Monday: Tuscan White Bean Tuesday: Veggie Tortellini Wednesday: Pepper Jack Potato Thursday: Tomato Basil Bisque Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Clam Chowder Sunday: Chicken Noodle

Soup of the Day - Quart

$9.99

Soup of the Day - Small

$4.50

Monday: Tuscan White Bean Tuesday: Veggie Tortellini Wednesday: Pepper Jack Potato Thursday: Tomato Basil Bisque Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Clam Chowder Sunday: Chicken Noodle

Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Large

$5.99

Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Quart

$9.99

Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Small

$4.50

Veggie Chili - Large

$5.99

Veggie Chili - Quart

$9.99

Veggie Chili - Small

$4.50

Starters

French Fries

$4.99

Battered French fries, choice of dipping sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.99

Brussels sprouts fried, topped with parmesan cheese and buttermilk ranch

Gravy Fries

$5.99

Battered french fries, smothered in rosemarry mushroom beef gravy

Guacamole

$6.99

Flour tortilla chips

Hummus

$6.49

Roasted red pepper hummus, fried pita chips with parmesan cheese

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, green onion

Onion Rings

$6.49

Choice of dipping sauce

Queso

$6.49

House-made queso with fried tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.49

Fried pita chips with parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.49

Choice of 2 dipping sauces

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

choice of dipping sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese, toasted white bread

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

4 oz burger, sesame bun

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

macaroni, creamy cheddar sauce

Kid's PB & J

$4.99

creamy peanut butter, choice of grape or strawberry jelly

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

mozzarella cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla

Kid's Salad

$4.99

Romaine, tomato, carrot, cucumber, buttermilk ranch

Deli Sandwiches/Wraps

Pick Two

$12.49

Pick One: Small Deli Sandwich or Small Wrap; Plus One More: chef case side or small salad(Market, Caesar or Cranberry Walnut) *Sub Greek, Cilantro Lime, Sante Fe or Peanut Chicken Salad +$3

Chicken Bacon Panini - Large

$12.49

Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread

Chicken Bacon Panini - Small

$10.99

Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread

Chicken Cobb Wrap - Large

$12.49

Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla

Chicken Cobb Wrap - Small

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Large

$12.49

Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Small

$10.99

Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla

Hot Italian Sub - Large

$12.49

Salami, roast beef, cappicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, banana pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette, baguette

Hot Italian Sub - Small

$10.99

Salami, roast beef, cappicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, banana pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette, baguette

Mediterranean Wrap - Large

$11.49

hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted garlic vinaigrette, flour tortilla

Mediterranean Wrap - Small

$9.99

hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, roasted garlic vinaigrette, flour tortilla

Pork Belly Cubano - Large

$12.49

Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette

Pork Belly Cubano - Small

$10.99

Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette

Reuben - Large

$12.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, rye bread

Reuben - Small

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, rye bread

Turkey Bacon Club - Large

$12.49

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread

Turkey Bacon Club - Small

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread

Turkey Deli - Large

$12.49

Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, grain mustard, multigrain bread

Turkey Deli - Small

$10.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, grain mustard, multigrain bread

Sides (Cold)

Caprese Tomatoes - Large

$4.99

Caprese Tomatoes - Small

$3.50

Cheese Tortellini - Large

$4.99

Cheese Tortellini - Small

$3.50

Cilantro Tabouli - Large

$4.99

Cilantro Tabouli - Small

$3.50

Creamy Coleslaw - Large

$4.99

Creamy Coleslaw - Small

$3.50

Kettle Potato Chips

$1.50

Mixed Fruit Salad - Large

$4.99

Mixed Fruit Salad - Small

$3.50

Quinoa Salad - Large

$4.99

Quinoa Salad - Small

$3.50

Roasted Beets with Gorgonzola Cheese & Spiced Walnuts - Large

$4.99

Roasted Beets with Gorgonzola Cheese & Spiced Walnuts - Small

$3.50

Traditional Potato Salad - Large

$4.99

Traditional Potato Salad - Small

$3.50

Sides (Hot)

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.49

Jalapeno Creamed Corn - Large

$4.99

Jalapeno Creamed Corn - Small

$3.50

Mac & Cheese - Large

$4.99

Mac & Cheese - Small

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes - Large

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes - Small

$3.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

All-American Burger

$12.49

Two grilled quarter pound George's Grind burgers, American cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickle, sesame bun

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (Vegan)

$9.99

Pulled jackfruit, bbq sauce, vegan coleslaw, ciabatta bun

Beyond Meat Burger (Vegan)

$12.99

Beyond Burger patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, vegan 1000 island dressing, ciabatta bun

Beyond Meat Burger (Vegetarian)

$11.99

Beyond Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1000 island dressing, sesame bun

Black Bean Burger (Vegan)

$11.99

Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ketchup, 9-grain bun

Blackened Tuna Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Ahi tuna, cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, ciabatta bun

Falafel (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Falafel, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, flat bread

Gateway Cheeseburger

$12.49

8 oz Geroge's Grind burger, choice of cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame bun

Gateway Hamburger

$11.49

8 oz George's Grind burger, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame bun

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, 9-grain bun

Iowa Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Half-pound pork tenderloin, pickles, onion, sesame bun

Memphis-Style BBQ Pork

$9.99

Smoked pork, bbq sauce, creamy coleslaw, sesame bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.49

8 oz George's Grind burger, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushroom and onion, rosemary mushroom beef gravy, sesame bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken strips, Nashville hot sauce, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sesame bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Thinly sliced steak sauteed with mushrooms, peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a South Union bun

Tofu Bahn Mi (Vegan)

$10.99

Barbecued tofu, vegannaise, sriracha, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, hoagie bun

Veggie Burger (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, onion rings, ciabatta bun

Kentucky Hot Brown

$12.99

NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Sliced turkey breast smothered with Mornay sauce and topped with cheese, tomato, and bacon served open face on South Union Bakery Italian Toast

Dinners

Fried Chicken Dinner - 2 Piece

$9.99

Comes with one breast and one thigh; choice of two chef case sides and a buttermilk biscuit

Chicken Strip Dinner

$9.99

Choice of two sides, dipping sauce and a buttermilk biscuit

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.99

One breast and one thigh of lard-fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, french fries, pickle and white bread

Noodles

Cantonese Stir Fry

$10.99

Egg noodles, carrot, celery, spinach, onion, bell pepper, scallion, garlic, bean srouts, cilantro, Cantonese brown sauce

House Ramen

$10.99

Sesame miso pork broth, tofu, ramen noodles, carrot, scallion, bean sprouts, spinach, corn, boiled egg*

Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Large

$8.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Small

$5.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Pad Thai (Vegan)

$10.99

Rice noodles, tofu, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, garlic chili sauce

Spicy Pork Belly Ramen

$13.49

Roasted smoked pork belly, spicy pork broth, noodles, tofu, kimchi, corn, scallion, bean sprouts, boiled egg, spinach

Tokyo Ramen

$10.99

Soy pork broth, ramen noodles, corn, scallion, sprouts, spinach, boiled egg*

Veggie Ramen (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Sesame miso broth, tofu, ramen noodles, carrot, scallion, bean sprouts, spinach, corn, boiled egg*

Specialties

Fish Corn Tacos (Gluten Friendly)

$9.99

Three handmade corn tortillas, seasoned tilapia, chipotle coleslaw, tomato, avocado, salsa

Gateway Fish & Chips

$11.49

Cod, battered french fries, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.99

One breast and one thigh of lard-fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, french fries, pickle and white bread

Quesadilla

$10.99

Choice of carne asada, grilled chicken or tofu, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, avocado

Steak & Potato Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla, carne asada, fried potato, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, salsa, sour cream

Steak Tacos (Gluten Friendly)

$10.99

Three handmade corn tortillas, carne asada, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salsa, sour cream

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.25

Vegan 1000 Island

$0.25

4 oz. Queso

$1.10

Bahn Mi Sauce

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Cajun Aioli

$0.25

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.25

Creamy Parm

$0.25

Green Goddess

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

Malt Vinegar

Maple Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

Mushroom Gravy

$1.10

Mustard

Pesto Aioli

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Spicy Peanut Dressing

$0.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Thelmas

Thelma's Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.49

Thelma's 4Pack

$11.99

Thelma's Minis

$7.99

Thelma's Take & Bake

$7.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Brewed Iced Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.39

20 oz Bottle

Snapple

$1.99

La Croix Sparkling Water

$0.99

16 oz Can

San Pellegrino

$1.99

Izze Cans

$1.99

Virgil/Reeds

$2.49

Fairlife

$2.49

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$2.19

Coke

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Coke Zero

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Mello Yello

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Sprite

$2.19

20 oz Bottle

Rise Brewing Coffee

$3.49

Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)

$5.49

12 oz

Nantucket Nectar Apple Juice

$1.99

Nantucket Nectar Orange Juice

$1.99

Nantucket Nectar Lemonade

$1.99

Morning Blend Juice

$1.49

Tropicana

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312

Directions

